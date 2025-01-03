2024 was pretty good for everything, but anime, in particular, took another step in the right direction. However, 2025 is finally here, which means fans can get excited about all the new shows coming this year. January is a time for excitement, with many anime returning, like Dr. Stone and The Apothecary Diaries. However, this year is more than just the first month, with plenty of new anime for fans to sink their teeth into.

This list will decide its ranking based on the levels of anticipation/excitement for the specific anime and the likelihood of it being a good show. Also, only anime confirmed for 2025 can make the list, meaning shows like Frieren: Beyond Journeys End Season 2 can't make it. Anime movies coming out this year, like Chainsaw Man, also won't be on this list. From returning shows like Spy x Family Season 3 in October and new anime like The Summer Hikaru Died in July, fans will have more than enough anime in 2025.

10 'City The Animation' (2025)

Studio: Kyoto Animation

Image via Kyoto Animation

Many anime fans will recognize this art style, as it was created by the creator of Nichijou, one of the best comedy anime ever. City The Animation is their subsequent work, but instead of dealing with high school girls, it focuses on Midori and her life of adventures in the big city. Unfortunately, with little money and no job, she tries to find any way to scrape by some cash while still being able to continue her fun journeys.

While the manga isn't as good as Nichijou, it is still a wonderful treat of slapstick and surreal humor, with fans clamoring for another series from the author. Nichijou was such a distinct comedy, which is why many fans are excited about City The Animation, especially with its new location and focus. The best and most exciting part is that Kyoto Animation, one of the most renowned anime studios that always deliver, is behind it.

Nichijou - My Ordinary Life Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 3, 2011 Creator(s) Keiichi Arawi Cast Morgan Garrett , Leah Clark , Brittany Lauda , Monica Rial , Jad Saxton , Anthony Bowling Seasons 1

9 'Fire Force Season 3' (2025)

Studio: David Production

Image via Crunchyroll

2019 introduced some of the best new anime, including Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga. However, Fire Force also hooked people's excitement, with the first two seasons airing in back-to-back years. The anime follows a group of firefighters who can create or control fire as they investigate a mysterious cult and their ominous mission. Fire Force Season 3 releases this April, with a second part coming out in 2026.

This anime is fairly polarizing — some fans love the creativity and action, while others dislike the fan service and slow start. Despite the mixed opinions, the lack of a season 3 has built up the hype levels, with many viewers excited to get back into this world. With this being Fire Force's final season, fans expect the best of the best, considering each season massively improved on the next, meaning this should be the best one yet.

Fire Force Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 6, 2019 Creator(s) Atsushi Ohkubo Cast Derick Snow , Jeremy Inman , Christopher Wehkamp , Sarah Roach , Alexis Tipton , Eric Vale , Jad Saxton , Ian Sinclair , Jason Liebrecht Seasons 2 Writers Yamato Haijima , Tatsuma Minamikawa

8 'Witch Hat Atelier' (2025)

Studio: BUG FILMS