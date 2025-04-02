Mythology is one of the earliest forms of storytelling, even if it wasn't meant to be just a story. Either way, mythology and folklore have become fascinating topics to research and have made their way into movies, TV shows, and anime. Although predominantly centered around Japanese folklore, other stories occasionally emerge. While mythology-inspired series like Dragon Ball are great, only anime focusing on the topic are eligible for this list.

Since Japan has a large and comprehensive mythology, there are many fascinating mythological shows that use its influence to tell those stories directly or create adjacent plots. This list will rank the ten best mythology anime shows based on the level of inspiration, originality, execution, overall quality, fan opinion, critical acclaim, and focus/importance of mythology. These ten series are a wonder to watch and help put into perspective the mythological history of the world.

10 'Fate/Zero' (2011)

Multiple Mythologies