Each show has a unique system for dividing the series, whether it's episodes introducing a new concept or seasons focusing on something else. Anime mainly uses an arc format, splitting the story into distinct chunks with a specific plotline. This spurs debate about the best arcs in a series or all anime, with many popular shows, like One Piece, having dozens of popular ones.

However, not all arcs can be good, and some shows have plenty of lousy plotlines, but some are more than just bad; they destroy an entire show, ruining what came before it. This list will rank the arcs that destroyed their respective show based on how badly the show fell off after, whether it be viewership, critical ranking, fan opinion, or overall quality. While this list will focus on canon arcs, it will include some filler arcs.

10 Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes (Episodes 424-479)

'Naruto Shippuden' (2007)

Image via VIZ Media

Naruto is arguably the most popular anime in history, drawing a massive fan base because of its underdog story and epic ninja battles. However, the final arc was a polarizing conclusion. Split up into multiple "mini" arcs, The Fourth Great Ninja War was pretty entertaining until Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes. It saw the introduction of Kaguya, an alien ninja who was actually the puppetmaster manipulating everyone to create the divine tree.

This arc lands last on this list because it didn't destroy or ruin Naruto but left a sour taste in everyone's mouth. It was an unsatisfying conclusion and the biggest flaw of Naruto. Madara was a great villain, but the introduction of a new villain at the last second was a poor choice and ruined the show for many people, considering an ending is one of the most important aspects of a show.

9 The Bount Invasion (Episodes 64-91)

'Bleach' (2004)

Image via Pierrot

Fans can rejoice with the return of Bleach, as the new season is a spectacular resurgence with stunning animation and outstanding fights. However, this show is also plagued with horrible filler, most notably The Bount Invasion arc. After Ichigo returns home, he gets word of a new species planning to enter the Soul Society to kill the captains and destroy the world. Ichigo and the captains must face off against this powerful new threat.

Fillers are mostly bad, but the Bount arc takes the cake, providing a slow and dragging slog of boring plot and dull action. It only lands at nine because the show aired for years after. While it didn't ruin Bleach, it damaged it significantly, with many fans dropping the show and critics agreeing it to be one of the worst battle shonen arcs. Bleach has many powerful characters, but none were strong enough to save this disaster of an arc.