Arcs are a unique way anime and manga tell long-running stories, dividing significant and connected events into distinct chunks. Not all anime use arcs, like Steins;Gate or Paranoia Agent, but the longer series need them as it is key to their narrative structure. However, the longer a series goes on, the longer the arcs drag on, creating some pacing issues and overly extended arcs that outstay their welcome.

This problem is common in some of the biggest anime, where arcs last so long that they ruin the entire show or at least worsen it. This list ranks the ten anime arcs that went on for too long and destroyed their series based on how long the arcs were, how unnecessary they were, their filler, their pacing, their poor writing, and fan opinion. Not all of these ten arcs are bad — some were actually solid enough to warrant some of their length — but they were definitely too long.

10 Chimera Ant Arc

'Hunter x Hunter' (2011)

Kicking off this list is the Chimera Ant arc from the renowned anime Hunter x Hunter. This arc is also held in high regard, with many fans claiming it to be one of the best anime storylines. On a quest to find his dad, Gon encounters Kite, who is researching a new deadly ant species. Things get out of control, and now Gon and Killua must work together to kill the king before he takes over the entire world.

This entry is very controversial and will probably anger many fans, considering it is often considered one of the greatest anime arcs of all time. However, the Chimera Ant arc dragged on for far too long, ruining some of the best aspects. It is still one of the best arcs in anime, but the over-explaining and downtime messed with some of the pacing. While the arc elevated the series and was nowhere close to ruining it, the length was a significant downside.