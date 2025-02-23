Every story has its own way of breaking it down into digestible and distinct chunks, making each part of the series more noticeable. Anime does this by creating arcs, a portion of the story that follows a specific plotline over multiple episodes. Because there are many long-running anime, there are also plenty of arcs for fans to fall in love with, as many viewers like to rank the best of the best.

However, the audience mainly focuses on the best arcs, never taking time to appreciate the lesser-known or not-as-popular storylines. That is why this list will rank the ten most underrated anime arcs based on the difference in quality compared to how many people love them. It will include rewatchability, writing, animation, action, and how well they executed the purpose. This list will only feature one arc from a respective series.

10 Yaguya Arc

'Gintama' (2006)

Image via Sunrise

Gintama is a long-running sci-fi comedy series and one of the most beloved anime of all time. The show has a variety of serious and comedy arcs, spicing up the viewing experience. When Kondo is forced to marry a gorilla, Otae tries to get help from her friend, only for them to claim Otae as their bride. This sparks an all-out royal rumble between Odd Jobs, Kondo, and Kyubei's family.

If this list were simply ranking the best arcs, the Yagyu storyline would be much higher on this list. However, the Gintama community doesn't underrate it, landing it at the bottom. Even if Gintama fans understand its brilliance, other anime fans don't, with many preferring the Shogun Assassination or Farewell Shinsengumi arcs. Yagyu perfectly blends action and humor to deliver a semi-serious phenomenon, proving Gintama is the funniest anime.