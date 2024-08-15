In the ever-expanding world of anime, plenty of anime come and go. In certain time periods, certain anime almost flaunt the same art style: Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, Death Note and Code Geass, and Ouran High School Host Club and Fruits Basket. While this isn’t a problem necessarily and proves that certain anime art styles work better than others, sometimes it can be exhausting to see the same art being rehashed and reused over and over and over again, time after time.

Then, it begs the question: well, which anime art styles are different? More importantly, is this difference a good thing, or do these anime do poorly? Worry not—plenty of anime have unique art styles that are also great. This includes anime from the early 2000s to the current tandem of releases. Here’s to the anime with the best art styles that deserve a watch for that alone.

10 'Sunday Without God' (2013)

Directed by Yūji Kumazawa

Ai is a young girl who lives in a world abandoned by God. As such, for fifteen years, people could no longer give birth nor die properly. Instead, they turn into the undead, though these undead have a conscience of their own. The only thing God left behind were gravekeepers who could put people to rest on their own. Ai is one such person, and she travels the world to put her power to use after an encounter with the enigmatic Hampnie Hambart, an immortal who massacred her village.

Much like other anime with deep and philosophical storytelling, Sunday Without God has a beautiful and somewhat cute art style, which is a total shocker as its art style does not seemingly match the tone of the content (e.g., massacred villages, torture, death). Despite this, the message of the story—what is the purpose of life—is showcased well in the beauty of the art style. It reminds viewers that even in dark times, life—and death—can be beautiful.

9 'Gurren Lagann' (2007)

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi

In a dystopian future where humans live in underground villages, Simon is a young digger living in Giha village. His only friend is Kamina, who acts as an older brother to young Simon. Then one day, Simon discovers the Core Drill and the Gunmen Lagann. Following this discovery, Kamina and Simon set out to control Gurren Lagann and learn the truth about their world above ground.

Gurren Lagann is a must-watch for all anime fans and definitely for mecha fans. Not only is the story both wholesome and interesting, but the art style is magnificent; it goes from dull browns and grays to much more vibrant colors as soon as Simon and Kamina climb the surface. Not to mention, the art style is clean and polished, allowing for beautiful fight scenes between the gunmen and for new viewers to get into mecha anime.

8 'Solo Leveling' (2024)

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige

Sung Jin-woo is a hunter in a world where humans must battle against dangerous and deadly monsters. Though he is the weakest of the hunters, one day he uses his observation skills and intellect to save his comrades from being wiped out by a powerful monster. Following this deadly encounter, a magical system called Program selects him and gives him the power to grow stronger.

Solo Leveling’s art style cannot be replicated. It’s flashy, it’s clean, and most importantly, it’s the sort of style that works best in action-oriented animes. Though the dark and cool colors provide a sense of dullness, these colors cater to the tone of the story, which is dark and representative of its heavy content.

