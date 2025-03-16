Out of all the different forms of TV, anime is arguably the most creative and inventive, with its stellar animation and enjoyability hooking new fans every year. However, among this medium there are countless genres for fans to indulge in, but one in particular continues to innovate while the rest stay in their trends: avant-garde. This genre doesn't follow clear guidelines, but it essentially means something that is innovative and experimental through artistic expression.

While shows like Dragon Ball influenced countless shows, avant-garde anime innovates the landscape through unconventional means, delivering some of the weirdest, most thought-provoking, and complex series ever. This list will rank the ten best avant-garde anime based on fan opinion, critical acclaim, influence, how experimental/innovative they are, complexity, and quality of both story and animation.

10 'Mawaru Penguindrum' (2011)

Created by Kunihiko Ikuhara

Image via Brain's Base

Kunihiko Ikuhara is an influential anime director known for his work on Sailor Moon, but he has also created his own series, including Mawaru Penguindrum. With a confusing title, it matches the show, as most avant-garde anime tends not to be straightforward. The anime follows three siblings. With the sister in critical condition, she wears a hat with an entity in it, sending the brothers on a wild goose chase for the titular object.

There is a lot going on in Mawaru Penguindrum, and while most of it seems absurd, the anime has a lot to say. It was roughly inspired by the horrific terrorist attack in Japan in 1995, the biggest in the country's history. While the animation is nothing out of the ordinary, the story and disjointed narrative provide a complex and motivational story about fate, suffering, and love to create one of the most underrated anime ever.