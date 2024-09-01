Anime has become more popular than ever, with shows like Chainsaw Man and My Hero Academia introducing thousands of fans to the medium. Anime like these are able to bring new fans in because of their broad appeal, from unique stories, creative worlds, and top-tier animation. However, fights and battles are possibly the most significant draw for anime, delivering high-intensity, action-packed moments.

Fights are a staple of many anime, and they are basically a genre for some of the most popular shows. Battles in anime stick out because they are so impactful, epic, and amazingly animated. However, this list will only look at the most epic anime battles or fights, meaning large-scale brawls, grand wars, and extravagant fights featuring incredible animation, standout choreography, and massive impact that delivers a feeling of unbridled hype and excitement to fans.

10 Yuji and Todo vs. Hanami

'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020)

Image via MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has dominated the anime scene as of late, providing some of the greatest and best-animated fights ever. After accidentally swallowing a cursed finger, Yuji Itadori enters the supernatural world, creating many enemies, including a group that wants the fingers he has been eating. This leads to a fight between him and Hanami, but with the help of his new brother, Todo, the two take on the intimidating threat together.

A significant reason Jujutsu Kaisen has been so good is director Sunghoo Park, known for his excellent work directing fights with fluid and spectacle animation. However, Yuji and Todo vs. Hanami takes it to the next level with insane choreography and creativity, creating a beautiful battle with epicness and character development. The dynamic between the two is fantastic and adds a unique flair to the large-scale attacks and fluid animation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 2, 2020 Cast Junya Enoki , Yuma Uchida , Yuichi Nakamura , Adam McArthur , Asami Seto Main Genre Animation

9 Coalition Invasion

'Kingdom' (2012)

Image via Crunchyroll

With the Coalition Invasion being an entire arc instead of a single fight, it will indeed have incredibly epic moments. Kingdom follows the story of Xin, a young boy with big aspirations of becoming a general. After rising through the ranks, he and his nation are suddenly attacked by the coalition of every other country, leaving him and the other warriors to stand up and fight for the lives of millions of people.

Unlike many of the battles or fights on this list, the Coalition Invasion doesn't have incredible animation or specific epic fights, but the massive scale of the war, numerous intense fights, and impact create an amalgamation of epicness. The stakes are higher than ever, with a loss meaning the death of the main cast and their nation, giving them overwhelming resolve and dedication. Each battle is thoroughly thought-out, with impressive tactics and epic moments from so many characters, making the Coalition Invasion one of the best arcs in anime.

Kingdom (2012) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 2, 2012 Cast Cole Howard , Stephen Fu , Micah Solusod , Brian Doe-Chua , Shannon Chan-Kent , Courtney Lin , Francesca Calo , Mick Lauer , Kôji Yusa , John Novak Main Genre Action Seasons 1

8 Natsu and Gajeel vs. Sting and Rogue

'Fairy Tail' (2009)

Image via A-1 Pictures

Rivaling the big three during its peak, Fairy Tail is one of the best long-running shōnen anime, known for its emotional moments and fun cast. The show sees wizard guildmates Natsu, Lucy, Erza, Gray, and Happy go on adventures, taking on multiple jobs that put them in precarious situations. One such adventure is the Grand Magic Games, where the guild competes against others around the country, climaxing with Natsu and Gajeel fighting two fellow dragon slayers in an epic fight against newfound rivals.

Fairy Tail isn't without its fair share of criticisms; however, the anime is home to some of the most epic fights. They reach this level of epicness through emotional moments, flashbacks, outside support, and, most importantly, incredible music. Natsu and Gajeel vs Sting and Rogue encapsulate everything a Fairy Tail fight is, giving fans snippets of flashbacks and the cast cheering them on to build the hype. Natsu then delivers one of the greatest flexes in anime, with the epic two-on-one fight in which he overcomes the trial with the main theme in the background.

Fairy Tail Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 30, 2011 Cast Colleen Clinkenbeard , Cherami Leigh , Todd Haberkorn Main Genre Anime

7 Yamamoto vs. Yhwach

'Bleach' (2004)

Image via Pierrot

Despite being overshadowed by the other two of the big three, Bleach has some of the greatest fights in anime, including Ichigo vs. Byakuya. While this fight might be the best, Yamamoto vs. Yhwach is the most epic. After the Stern Ritter, the surviving group of Quincies attacked the Soul Society, and the leaders of each respective group faced off, hoping to put a stop to the war right from the beginning.

With Bleach being a long-running anime, it is bound to have epic fights, but the most epic came late into the franchise with the series revival. Yamamoto vs. Yhwach contains the best animation the show has ever seen, with spectacular lighting, choreography, creativity, and animation. This is also the first time fans see Yamamoto fight, making it all the more epic that he is up against the leader of the Quincies, creating a spectacle between the two strongest characters in the Bleach world.

Bleach Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 9, 2006 Cast Masakazu Morita , Fumiko Orikasa , Hiroki Yasumoto , Yuki Matsuoka , Noriaki Sugiyama , Kentarô Itô , Shinichirô Miki , Hisayoshi Suganuma Main Genre Anime

6 The Entertainment District Final Fight

'Demon Slayer' (2019)

Image via ufotable

Along with Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer has recently become one of the most-watched anime because of its otherworldly animation and intense fights. After demons kill his family, Tanjiro must protect his sister, who was turned into a demon, while journeying to become stronger and find a cure. This adventure brings him, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira Tengen to the entertainment district in search of an upper moon.

With the epic back and forth between Tengen and Gyutaro delivering stunning animation and unforgettable moments, this entire arc showcased the best Demon Slayer has to offer. All the while that epic fight is going down, Zenitus and Inosuke are putting their life on the line against Daki. The epic battle has some of the best animation in anime and concludes with an epic double kill, securing the final episode as one of Demon Slayer's best episodes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Release Date January 22, 2021 Cast Natsuki Hanae , Zach Aguilar , Abby Trott , Akari Kitō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Main Genre Animation

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 Paramount War

'One Piece' (1999)

Image via Toei Animation

With One Piece's popularity at an all-time high because of the improvement of the anime and the live-action series, the show knows how to please fans. Following Monkey D. Luffy on his adventure to become king of the pirates, he must form a crew and build his notoriety, taking on multiple dangerous enemies while saving a few people on the way. After being separated from his crew, Luffy enlists the help of some familiar prisoners to crash the Paramount War at Marineford and save his brother, Ace.

One Piece has always had great fights, but recently, they have really stepped up their game with the Luffy vs. Kaido and Zoro vs. King fights. While those were epic, the Paramount War at Marineford is jam-packed with too many epic fights and moments not to be on this list. This arc had moments such as Luffy confronting the admirals, Shanks stopping the war, and the death of two major characters. Paramount War was a battle where every heavy-hitter of the One Piece world showcased some of their talents, making it a battle of epic proportions and the best arc of One Piece.

One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Akemi Okamura , Laurent Vernin , Tony Beck , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Animation

4 Saitama vs. Boros

'One Punch Man' (2015)

Image via Madhouse

With the first season of One Punch Man dominating the anime world, the series took a step back with season 2. However, with season 3 and a live-action movie written by Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon and directed by Justin Lin, the franchise may be coming back in a big way. The anime focuses on Saitama, the strongest man in the world, who is just looking for an entertaining fight, which brings him to Boros, an incredibly powerful alien trying to invade Earth.

One Punch Man was a big part of the recent anime boom in the West, primarily due to this fight, which sent ripples down the anime fights community. Fans never saw animation so well until Saitama vs. Boros, with the grand scale and massive destruction, this fight has so many great moments. This is the first time Saitama got serious, creating a fight full of comedy, spectacle, epic attacks, and mind-blowing moments.

One Punch Man Release Date October 5, 2015 Cast Makoto Furukawa , Kaito Ishikawa , Zach Aguilar , Robbie Daymond Main Genre Anime Seasons 2

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL

3 Tournament of Power

'Dragon Ball Super' (2015)

Image via Crunchyroll

As Dragon Ball is the most popular anime of all time, it has produced multiple series, including Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, both brimming with excellent fights. While fights like Goku vs. Frieza or Cell might be some of the best, the Tournament of Power was the most epic battle of the franchise, incorporating dozens of the universe's most powerful fighters to battle it out or face extinction.

With fights such as Goku vs. Jiren, Vegeta vs. Hit, Goku vs. Kefla, Jiren vs. Hit, and many more, this entire arc is nothing but fights. How much more epic can it get? With plenty of extravagant powerups and new forms, each character leveled up, making the epic moments even better. The Tournament of Power is one of the most epic arcs in all anime, featuring great animation, incredible matchups, and massive stakes.

Dragon Ball Super Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2017 Cast Masako Nozawa , Takeshi Kusao , Ryô Horikawa , Hiromi Tsuru , Yûko Minaguchi , Naoko Watanabe , Kôzô Shioya , Mayumi Tanaka Main Genre Anime Seasons 5

2 The Fourth Great Ninja War

'Naruto Shippuden' (2007)

Image via Pierrot

Following Naruto's dream of becoming the Hokage, he must face the odds and defeat the terrorist organization while also trying to save his best friend. With The Fourth Great Ninja War serving as the last saga of Naruto Shippuden, fans have mixed feelings about the conclusion. While it definitely included incredible moments and a hot start, the arc got worse the longer it went on and ended with a disappointing plot twist.

Including The Fourth Great Ninja War on this list is probably unfair, considering it spans around 200 episodes, especially when Naruto has so many epic fights like Gaara vs. Rock Lee. However, this war was still a battle, and it contained so many epic moments, from Kakashi vs. Obito, Guy vs. Madara, allied forces vs. Madara, and Naruto vs. Sasuke. The stakes were the highest in the franchise and home to some intense moments, making The Fourth Great Ninja War a grand finale for the Naruto franchise.

Naruto Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Main Genre Animation Seasons 8

1 Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann vs Anti-Spiral

'Gurren Lagann' (2007)