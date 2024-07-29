Most anime, if not all, first begin as a serialized manga series. Many fan favorites, such as Attack on Titan, One Piece, Bleach, and Sailor Moon, all began as manga, with their anime adaptions coming shortly after due to a steady rise in popularity. However, sometimes as a medium, mangas tend to be harder to get into. Sometimes this is because of the lack of accessibility to these titles, though due to the current popularity of manga and anime, more and more manga are being licensed in English.

Still, despite the increasing number of popular manga releases, sometimes viewers find it hard to get into certain manga due to their art styles. When it comes to older manga, some of the art can be a little too old-fashioned for the modern audience. What worked back then as an art style tend to no longer be appropriate or appealing to the modern audience. Simultaneously, some art styles look better animated. Even when manga art is great on the page, sometimes the story lacks in a certain area or does better with the added effects from music, voice acting, and color. Whatever the reason, here are the anime that are better than their manga counterpart.

10 'Mob Psycho 100' (2016-2022)

Created by ONE

Image via Adult Swim

Shigeo Kageyama, otherwise known as Mob, is a young student who—despite average appearances—is a powerhouse with a great amount of psychic power. Despite having this great power, Mob lacks the ability to properly control it, and this has been an emotional burden for him. However, as he tries to live a normal life as an assistant to con-man Arataka Reigen, Mob finds it increasingly difficult to control his powers.

The creator of Mob Psycho 100 is the same author of the popular anime and manga series One Punch Man. However, while One Punch Man has a more detailed art style, Mob Psycho 100 leans more on the simplistic side. As a result, many readers find it hard to get into Mob Psycho 100, despite being an all-around great series like its predecessor. This is why Mob Psycho 100 works better as an anime; the bright, contrasting colors allow viewers to really visualize Mob's immense power, and it brings One's manga to life with its animated effects.

9 'Land of the Lustrous' (2017)

Created by Haruko Ichikawa

Phosphophyllite, otherwise known as Pho, is a weak jewel who, unlike her friends with a high hardness, cannot battle due to her fragility. Commonly pushed aside by her peers, Phos is tasked with creating an encyclopedia of information. She meets outcast Cinnabar, who cannot be near other gems due to her poisonous nature, and the two form an unlikely friendship.

Land of the Lustrous is a unique anime, with American fans comparing it to Steven Universe due to their similar concepts. And to be clear, Land of the Lustrous' art is beautiful in black and white ink; Haruko Ichikawa, the artist and writer, shades in a way that makes the art pop out. However, as good as the art may be, the anime adds vibrant colors to the gems, making the characters stand out and really appear "lustrous."

8 'Gintama' (2006-2017)

Created by Hideaki Sorachi

Image via TV Tokyo

In the Edo period where humanity is attacked by Amanto, Gintoki Sakata is a freelance samurai who takes on odd jobs. During his odd jobs, Gintoki encounters samurai-in-training Shinpachi Shimura and alien Kagura. The newfound friends begin their business titled Yorozuya and continue freelancing gigs.

Gintama's manga art style is far from unappealing; in fact, it matches up with the anime quite well. Not to mention, the character designs are detailed and appealing to the eye. However, where the Gintama anime gains the upper hand is in its voice acting. Gintama is a comedy, and the voice acting really solidifies the comedic trio that every Gintama fan has come to grow to love.

Gintama (2005) Release Date April 4, 2006 Cast Tomokazu Sugita , Daisuke Sakaguchi , Rie Kugimiya , Kazuya Nakai Main Genre Anime Seasons 9

7 'Naruto' (2002-2017)

Masashi Kishimoto

Image via VIZ Media

Naruto is an orphaned outcast, often causing trouble for everyone he encounters. However, he has one dream, and one dream alone: to become Hokage. To reach this goal, Naruto must become the greatest ninja in his village, and while he's at it, he must save humanity from the rising threats.

The Naruto manga is by no means hideous; in fact, at times, the art style in Shippuden happens to be much more attractive than the anime. However, the Naruto universe is massive, and because it is battle-centered, sometimes the manga does not do the battles justice. One good example is the Pain arc; while the art and hand-drawn scenes are beautiful, the intensity can only really be felt through the animation. So while the art may be beautiful, the anime provides wonderful visuals for the audience.

Naruto: Shippuden Release Date October 28, 2009 Cast Alexandre Crepet , Junko Takeuchi , Maile Flanagan , Kate Higgins , Chie Nakamura , Dave Wittenberg Main Genre Anime Seasons 21

6 'InuYasha' (2002-2010)

