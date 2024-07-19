Anime can be incredibly diverse in not only its genres but also in episode length. Some anime, like One Piece, use thousands of episodes exploring the vast world and complex story. On the contrary, sometimes all a show needs are twelve episodes to become a fan favorite. Anime uses a length measurement called cours; one cour is 12-13 episodes, two cours are 24-26 episodes, and so on.

While getting into a new show with hundreds of episodes is exciting, sometimes it's best to start a short series that fans can complete in a day. Binging has become increasingly popular over the years and negates the time commitment of spending weeks or months on a single show. While there are a lot of single-cour anime series, some seem to go by way faster, making the day fly by in what seems like minutes. These are the best short anime series to binge in one afternoon, acting like short and sweet stories that new and veteran fans can enjoy.

10 'Solo Leveling' (2024)

Number of Episodes: 12

Image via Crunchyroll

While it has only recently aired, Solo Leveling has already become a staple in the battle shounen community with its fast-paced action. It follows Sung Jin-Woo in a world where gates suddenly open to unleash monsters in the world. To stop the invasion, hunters enter the portal and conquer the dungeon before the monsters can attack Earth. Jin-Woo is known as the weakest hunter until his experience in a mysterious dungeon gives him a power unlike any other.

Solo Leveling is a must-watch for any fan of action and fights, as the series boasts impressive animation and choreography. This power-fantasy anime explores Jin-woo's growth in strength as he tests the limits of his new power. While the story isn't spectacular, it sets up anticipated events, and the action carries the series to make every episode go by in a flash with its stunning visuals. Season 2 of Solo Leveling was confirmed, but there isn't a release date currently.

Solo Leveling Release Date January 6, 2024 Cast Aleks Le , Taito Ban Seasons 1 Studio A-1 Pictures

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL

9 'Death Parade' (2015)

Number of Episodes: 12

Close

Taking place between the land of the living and the afterlife, Death Parade focuses on Decim in the bar Quindecim, who judges two new players every episode. Decim pits the characters against each other in a game that reveals their true nature and whether they deserve to go to heaven or hell. With him is Onna, a strange woman who loses her memory and questions the methods of Decim and the other staff.

Despite not being inherently scary, Death Parade is a great horror anime that explores the human psyche and how things can change when put in a serious situation. With its episodic format, the show is very easy to binge as a new story unfolds unique personalities and slowly explores the mystery of Onna. With only twelve episodes, Death Parade is an entertainingly biting and dark anime that seems to fly under the radar.

WATCH ON HULU

8 'The Tatami Galaxy' (2010)

Number of Episodes: 11

Close

Following Watashi, a university student in Kyoto, The Tatami Galaxy is a unique romance anime that explores how circumstances shape love and how it dangles in front of you. Watashi dreams of a perfect college life and decides to join a club with the hopes of meeting his dream girl. Every episode has him going back in time when he can't accomplish this, moving on to another club each time.

The fast-paced dialogue is a bit much, but it helps make the show go by fast after it grabs fans' full attention. The episodic style also helps the pacing, with the audience curious to see what wacky adventure Watashi and Ozu go on to find love. The animation and art style are also one of a kind and perfectly accentuate the story. The Tatami Galaxy has fans blasting through each episode as it delivers a unique story of love with powerful messages.

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL

7 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Number of Episodes: 10