Anime has been around longer than most fans might imagine. The medium rapidly evolved, delivering a striking difference in quality when comparing the 2010s to the 2020s. Because it keeps changing, many classic, older, or unfinished shows, like Dragon Ball or Tokyo Ghoul, deserve remakes so newer anime fans can appreciate and experience what made anime great back then.

However, some anime transcend this idea, proving to already have a flawless adaptation that a remake cannot best. This list will rank the anime shows, not movies, that don't need a remake based on their animation quality, lack of issues, iconicity, style, and overall quality. These shows have stood the test of time, and a needless remake would only ruin what makes these staple anime perfect.

10 'Haikyuu!' (2014)

Studio: Production I.G

Kicking off this list is arguably the greatest sports anime of all time, Haikyuu! Volleyball isn't the most popular sport, but this show made every viewer a fan with its intense action and wholesome character development. The series follows Hinata Shoyo, an athletic but undersized player who aims to be the best, but first, he must overcome barriers and learn to work with his demanding superstar setter.

Fans have been waiting for a conclusion for ages, with the series ending in a theatrical movie. Haikyuu is perfect for non-anime fans, providing a detailed explanation, a relatable underdog story, and high-quality animation anyone can enjoy. The voice acting, animation, and pacing are all perfect, meaning there is no reason for a remake to try and improve on anything in this series since it won't succeed.

9 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Studio: Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most classic anime series that introduced the medium in the West. Created by the legendary anime director Shinichirō Watanabe, this series follows a ragtag group of bounty hunters cleaning the cosmos of villainous criminals. As the crew takes on bizarre villains and dangerous schemes, Spike Spiegel's dark past catches up, forcing him to confront his demons in an epic conclusion.

Cowboy Bebop is one of the older anime series on this list, which is precisely why a remake can't top it. The anime's animation and vibe are ingrained in the 1990s style, making a remake completely pointless and ruining what makes it unique. The New York noir and jazz-infused series look best in hand-drawn '90s animation, making Cowboy Bebop a perfect anime. They already tried and failed with a live-action remake, so they shouldn't bother with an anime remake.

8 'Demon Slayer' (2019)

Studio: ufotable

Few shows have reached a level of fame that even non-anime fans know of, but Demon Slayer is one of those shows and is the most popular new anime. After the demon Muzan turns Tanjiro's sister into a demon, he goes on a quest to search for the famed villain, hoping to reverse the curse. Along the journey, Tanjiro must face strong demons and train to get stronger in order to save his sister.

Demon Slayer exceeded expectations, with no one expecting it to be as big as it became. The only reason it is so popular is because of its spectacular animation and stunning fight scenes, something that no studio would be able to replicate; therefore, there's no reason to remake it. The only reason Demon Slayer isn't higher on this list is because the Hashira Training season could have been significantly shorter and improved.

7 'Nichijou' (2011)

Studio: Kyoto Animation

Nichijou is probably one of the lesser-known shows on this list, considering it is a slice-of-life comedy instead of a popular battle shōnen. This series follows the everyday life of three high school girls, a child genius and her robot creation and talking cat. While the three girls' ordinary life is anything but, the robot wishes to go to school and become normal, resulting in abundant tomfoolery and shenanigans.

Kyoto Animation is one of the most outstanding animation studios, and Nichijou is one of their best works, delivering gorgeous animation, perfect pacing, and writing. The studio will return with City The Animation, by the same author as Nichijou, one of the most anticipated anime of 2025. This anime is a perfect adaptation, with all the jokes landing, nailing the characters, and elevating the source material.

6 'Attack on Titan' (2013)

Studio: WIT Studio and MAPPA

The coverage and excitement for the final season should tell fans all they need to know about Attack on Titan, one of the biggest anime of all time. When the Titans destroy Eren Yaeger's town and kill his mother, he vows to take revenge. However, when he suddenly gains the ability to turn into a Titan, he uses his newfound power to lead humanity outside the walls and defeat their true enemy.

While Attack on Titan did have some questionable CGI in later seasons and a disappointing ending, the rest of the series is near perfect. This anime is too iconic to get a remake; it wouldn't feel the same without the legendary openings, voice acting, and stellar animation. Attack on Titan is a perfect action anime, and while a remake could improve on a couple of aspects, this adaptation is as good as it gets.

5 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995)

Studio: