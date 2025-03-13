Anime has a unique way of creating and developing characters, making them more dramatic to fit in with the creative environment of the medium. Riveting figures are at the center stage of every show, whether character-focused stories like Neon Genesis Evangelion or plot-centric stories like Steins;Gate. However, anime has had no problem creating some of the best morally grey characters.

Morally grey characters and anti-heroes often fall within the same category: they aren't entirely good or bad, meaning they could aim for justice but get it through extreme means. These complex figures are some of the most interesting characters in any series, ripe with philosophical debate and plain epicness. This list will rank the ten best morally grey characters based on fan opinion, quality of their writing, and importance to the story.

10 Rudeus Greyrat

'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation' (2021)

Image via Crunchyroll

Perhaps one of the more unexpected picks on this list, Rudeus Greyrat is a controversial character in a polarizing anime. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is an isekai where a loser gets a new chance at life in a fantasy world. Rudeus uses his previous knowledge to fast-track success but can't escape his mortal desires easily. Rudeus is the story's protagonist who slowly develops, shedding some of his grey morals.

Unlike many of the characters on this list, Rudeus is morally grey because of his previous attitude and personality. While he generally wants to do good things, his last life was depressing and hateful, prompting him to do unsavory things in the anime. Rudeus does grow, but his grey morals present themself through uncomfortable means. Mushoku Tensei is a phenomenal fantasy anime aiming to redeem Rudeus over a long time.