Characters are the heart and soul of any story, pushing the plot further while establishing themselves as integral aspects. However, characters do more than just drive a story; they also connect with the audience, whether good or bad, to invoke feelings. This personal connection with fans creates some of the most beloved characters, and anime, in particular, has a great deal of essential characters.

Animes like One Piece prove to have countless endearing characters, but these ten individuals are the most beloved anime characters. A beloved character is one that has no or very few haters, with the love overwhelming any negative emotions directed at them. This list ranks the ten most beloved anime characters based on their amount of love compared to hate, fan opinion, and reasons why they are beloved.

10 Frieren

'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' (2023)

Image via Madhouse

It didn't take long for Frieren to nestle her way into the hearts of fans around the world. The titular protagonist of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is an elf with a near-infinite lifespan, prompting her to take her time. However, after Frieren's party grows old and passes on, she embarks on a quest with their students to Aubsert, the land of the dead, where she plans to speak with them one last time and share her true feelings.

Despite the anime only coming out in 2023, Frieren is already a fan-favorite, proving why this anime is a modern classic. While the entire cast is great, Frieren is the glue, and she also has her flaws that disrupt the order, making her a loveable character who is both mature and childish. She is a wise teacher, an excellent friend, and a fearsome opponent with virtually no haters but a bunch of loyal fans.