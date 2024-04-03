There's absolutely no arguing that the anime medium hosts some of, if not the strongest characters, in fiction. Indeed, anime features beings who can destroy entire realities with absolutely zero effort. Take Zeno from Dragon Ball Super or Luffy with his newest Gear Five transformation, which allows him to change the physical matter of the world around him in the most recent season of One Piece.

There's quite literally no denying the power of reality-bending gods scattered across countless anime. The arguments and debates over who is the strongest seem to be never-ending as new stories are consistently introduced to the medium, making it difficult to narrow down. But it is possible, even if a little subjective. These characters stand as some of the mightiest in their respective anime universes, and a battle between them would surely be a sight to be seen.

10 Gohan

'Dragon Ball' Franchise

While the idea of Gohan, the son of Goku, being the most powerful mortal character in the Dragon Ball universe may shock and even anger some, the introduction of his Beast Gohan form in the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero easily makes him the strongest mortal being in the anime. In the film, Piccolo himself even states that Beast Gohan is stronger than Goku and Vegeta. With Piccolo currently being just as strong as Goku and Vegeta, it's hard not to take his word as accurate.

As if that wasn't enough to prove it, the creator of the Dragon Ball series himself, the late great Akira Toriyama, stated that Beast Gohan is the strongest hero (most likely meaning "mortal character") in the entire series. It's nearly impossible to deny the word of the creator of the series himself. But with how often the series manages to increase the power of characters like Goku, there's a chance he may not hold the title for long.

9 Akira

'Akira'

Psychic abilities are already one of the strongest categories of power in fiction. With Akira being the strongest psychic in anime, he more than deserves a spot among the best of the best. His psychic abilities are so strong that he is able to destroy all of Tokyo. For reference, Tokyo has an estimated population of about 37 million people and is the largest metropolis in the world at a whopping 845 square miles, increasing to an insane 5,200 square miles if the greater Tokyo area is included.

Akira also holds the ability to transcend entire planes of existence. For a psychic, Akira's abilities feel unfathomable to wrap one's head around. While the top contenders for the strongest characters in anime may not have many problems with god-like abilities, the ability to transcend reality and hop between planes of existence is quite the feat for a psychic, making Akira one of the mightiest figures in anime.

Akira (1988) Release Date July 16, 1988 Director Katsuhiro Otomo Cast Mitsuo Iwata , Nozomu Sasaki , Mami Koyama , Taro Ishida , Tesshô Genda , Mizuho Suzuki , Tatsuhiko Nakamura , Fukue Itō , Kazuhiro Shindō Runtime 124 Minutes Writers Katsuhiro Otomo , Izô Hashimoto

8 Monkey D. Luffy

'One Piece'

Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece, may be one of, if not the most popular anime character of all time. Luffy already has the incredible power of elasticity, given to him by eating the Gum-Gum Fruit, granting him the physical properties of rubber and an immunity to electricity and poison. But Luffy also can power up, the most notable of them being his "gear" power-ups. With each gear, he gets stronger and stronger, and his most recent upgrade, Gear Five, puts him on a whole new level.

After apparently dying, Luffy's Devil Fruit manages to "awaken," giving him an absurd amount of new power and upgrading him to his Gear Five form. Gear Five is generally known as the ultimate power-up for Luffy, with many believing that he won't receive a stronger one afterward, given the inherent properties of Gear Five. The transformation allows Luffy to fight with total freedom and is truly only limited by his imagination. He can create matter out of nothing and can even transfer his rubbery abilities to his surroundings, once using that to turn a lightning strike to rubber and using it to launch himself at Kaido. Not to mention, he has shiny new white hair that looks pretty darn cool.

7 Saitama

'One Punch Man'

Fans of One Punch Man may gawk at Saitama being so low in a power ranking, and the reaction would make sense. Saitama is a ridiculously powerful hero, so much so that the series' comedy comes from Saitama's boredom with being a hero because he is so strong that he can defeat any villain with one single punch. His power has been proclaimed as immeasurable.

Along with his strength, he is able to leap incredible distances and use the power of his punches to create shockwaves powerful enough to destroy an entire mountain. To put two astonishing cherries on the top of the cake, Saitama is completely invulnerable to pretty much everything and the insane feats he's accomplished have never depleted his stamina in any measure. His list of abilities seems to go on forever, with countless more skills smaller than these. The best part of his strength is that he earned it by sticking to a harsh training regiment that got him to where he is today.

6 The Grand Minister

'Dragon Ball Super'

With the introduction of the powers that rule over the multiverse in Dragon Ball Super, the power-scaling of the series grew exponentially. One of the most powerful beings introduced is the Grand Minister. While he's never physically fought anyone in the series, his powers are stronger than pretty much everyone else's.

Whis, the strongest being in the Seventh Universe, describes the Grand Minister as one of the top five most powerful beings in the entire multiverse. The Grand Minister is so abundantly powerful that he strikes fear into every single person, angel and god in the series besides Zeno. The Grand Minister has been shown to hold abilities such as being able to remove entire abilities and traits from any person and strong teleportation abilities that allow him to summon others from anywhere in the universe to him.

5 Neo-Queen Serenity

'Sailor Moon' Franchise

Neo-Queen Serenity is a future version of Sailor Moon from the 30th Century. She's married to King Endymion, whom she has a daughter with, Small Lady, and they rule over Crystal Tokyo. Neo-Queen Serenity is far more powerful than her younger self, who already holds immense power. She's able to wield the Silver Crystal, one of the most powerful items in the galaxy, far better than most.

Neo-Queen Serenity can create insanely powerful magical objects. She also has the power to revive the entire population of Tokyo without having any of her life force drained. As previously mentioned, Tokuyp is a metropolis with an estimated population of 36 million people, meaning the extent of her powers, which has yet to be measured, would be immense. Not to mention, her innate power makes the civilians of Earth effectively immortal.

4 Yhwach

'Bleach'

The main villain of the Bleach series, Yhwach, is virtually unstoppable at first glance. He can completely shift reality to his own will and can manipulate fate with the help of his precognition, being able to change any future he sees, even those where he seemingly dies. If he sees a power through his precognition, he will become invulnerable to said ability.

Yhwach's telekinesis is so strong that he manages to lift an entire country and transport it to a different reality. If, for some reason, his power was stolen from him, he can simply give it back to himself. He's even accomplished restoring his entire state of being after having it shrunk to the parallel power of a mere ant. Not to mention, he can also travel at speeds of up to Mach 7958. In short, Ywach can pretty much do anything he wants, which is unfair for the other Bleach characters but super cool for viewers.

3 Madoka Kaname

'Puella Magi Verse'

To state it simply, Madoka Kaname is almost omnipotent. Toward the end of the series, Madoka utilizes a wish to turn herself into a cosmic being, essentially the embodiment of the universe, in hopes of elongating its life by changing the universal laws of entropy and thermodynamics.

The ability to wholly change the laws of the universe is an absurdly strong power. To change the laws of the universe is to change entire properties that date back to the Big Bang, which could have consequences that are simply immeasurable. What keeps Madoka from reaching full omnipotence is the fact that her powers are limited to only being able to change the laws of the universe, which, still, is an unbelievable power.

2 Zeno

'Dragon Ball Super'