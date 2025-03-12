Reality shows are some of the most entertaining forms of TV, and Survivor is at the peak with its brutally entertaining twists and personalities. No matter the gimmicks or twists, the contestants are the best part of the show, with fans choosing favorites and wondering who will win. However, anime is another entertaining form of TV which produces some of the most colorful, distinct, and loveable characters.

Combining two of these mediums would spark interesting results, begging the question of which anime characters have a chance of winning the million. Survivor's motto is outwit, outplay, outlast, and the winner is usually categorized as having a good social game, strategic game, or physical game. This list will rank the ten anime characters most likely to win Survivor based on their combination of strategy, social game, and physicality.