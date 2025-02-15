As anime continues to grow in popularity, the demand and increase in shows also go up, creating countless series for fans to watch. However, with so much anime available, many long-running programs have yet to end, whether other anime replace them or seasons take too long to produce. Sometimes, the powers that be even cancel unfinished shows, leaving popular works halfway through, such as Hajime no Ippo and Land of the Lustrous.

It can be difficult to finish a show only to realize it will never get a proper conclusion, which is why this list will rank the ten greatest completed anime. This ranking will only include anime that is confirmed to have no more source material or is an anime original series. It will rank the entries based on their overall quality, including story, writing, animation, enjoyability, critical response, and fan opinion.

10 'Mushishi' (2005)

Studio: Artland

Image via Artland

Mushishi may be one of the lesser-known anime on this list, but it is a spiritual journey that will awaken a new fan after viewers watch it. Mushi are strange spiritual bug-like creatures spread throughout the mystical world with seemingly no purpose. Ginko travels around Japan investigating these spirits, hoping to find their purpose while also solving any issues they cause for the local townspeople.

While anime is known for its over-the-top fight scenes, dramatic moments, and vibrant animation, Mushishi takes a step back and mellows things out. It is an incredibly relaxing and comfortable series, as viewers sink into the visually stunning anime world with beautiful backgrounds, art, animation, and worldbuilding. Each episode is a new adventure, making every watch an unexpected and delightfully profound experience.