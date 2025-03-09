Most anime are created from manga source material, which is published by a major company, so series like Demon Slayer and Dandadan are in the same magazine. With one company owning the rights to so many popular franchises, fans would think there would be many crossovers. Unfortunately, anime crossovers are few and far between, with Gintama being the major crossover series.

There is so much potential for brilliant anime crossovers that stem beyond just the same publisher. This list ranks ten anime crossovers everyone would love to see. Whether it be shows with a similar premise/vibe, characters fans want to meet, or an excellent story just waiting to happen, these anime crossovers provide so much potential to be great, leaving fans begging for an eventual collaboration.

10 'Space Dandy' (2014) and 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Sci-fi shows from the same creator!