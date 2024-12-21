Wintertime is all about twinkling lights, stuffing our faces with good food, and getting together with loved ones. However, that’s not the only good thing the new season brings — anime fans have even more to look forward to as a fresh wave of exciting content makes its way to our screens. Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the return of your favorite show or ready to dive into brand-new stories, Crunchyroll has you covered with a lineup that promises something for everyone.

Fate/strange Fake

Image via A-1 Pictures

Release date: December 31

Cast: Tomokazu Seki, Yuu Kobayashi, Sumire Morohoshi, Shoutarou Morikubo

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Just before the year ends, Crunchyroll brings Fate/Strange Fake to the platform. Set in the American city of Snowfield, a new Holy Grail War is about to erupt. These ruthless confrontations pit magic experts, known as magi, against one another. By summoning heroic spirits of the past, called Servants, they ascend to the status of Master and fight for control over the Holy Grail—an all-powerful, wish-granting device capable of fulfilling any desire.

However, the organization behind this conflict has recreated an imperfect copy of the Third Holy Grail War. In this fake battle, where the line between Masters and Servants is blurred, the various factions will struggle to prevent Snowfield from descending into total chaos.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Image via Project No. 9

Release date: January 1

Cast: Ayane Sakura, Manaka Iwami, Kensho Ono

Studio: Project No.9

At Ten’ikai General Hospital, the Supervisory Department of Diagnostic Pathology takes on cases deemed impossible by other doctors. It’s also the epicenter of bizarre mysteries, from unexplained illnesses to strange murders that even the police can’t solve. At the heart of it all is Takao Ameku, a brilliant doctor driven to uncover the shocking truths behind these mysterious cases.

Grisaia Phantom Trigger

Image via Bibury Animation Studio

Release date: January 1

Cast: Maaya Uchida, Yoshino Nanjô, Atsumi Tanezaki

Studio: Bibury Animation Studio

Following the Heath Oslo incident, which exposed the U.S.-Japanese anti-terror organization CIRS, a new agency emerges: SORD (Social Ops, Research & Development). Tasked with training elite operatives, SORD aims to prepare a new generation to defend the country against future threats.

To achieve this, the organization establishes a network of schools across the nation, including Mihama Academy, now repurposed as a 'specialist training school.' At Mihama, misfit girls are entrusted with guns and live ammunition. Ignoring their own safety, these students are repeatedly thrust into perilous extrajudicial missions for the good of the realm.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

Image via Comp Town

Release date: January 1

Cast: Konomi Kohara, Akio Ootsuka, Yuuki Ono

Studio: GEEKTOYS and CompTown

In this comedy isekai, a Demon King rules with a formidable army, led by Four Heavenly Kings. One of them is Uchimura Denosuke, a regular office worker who is unexpectedly summoned from his human life by the Demon King himself to this alternate reality. Despite having no special skills or abilities, the Demon King’s faith in him inspires Uchimura to work hard and give his best.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

image via Studio Comet

Release date: January 1

Cast: Shôgo Sakata, Sora Amamiya, Nao Tôyama

Studio: Studio Comet

Takumi Iruma finds himself in deep trouble when he’s accidentally caught up with a group of heroes summoned to another world. Now in Mildgard, he’s given a chance to start over. As compensation for the mix-up, the goddess Nolyn offers him the opportunity to choose any skill he desires. Hoping for a peaceful life free from fighting, he selects 'alchemy,' believing it to be a boring ability. What he doesn’t know is that he’s chosen the most powerful skill of all, one that allows him to create anything he desires. This turns Takumi into a wealthy merchant and a formidable foe in battle, kickstarting his reluctant adventure.

Momentary Lily

Image via GoHands

Release date: January 2

Cast: Natsuko Abe, Tsugumi Sakuragi, Shion Wakayama

Studio: GoHands

In a world where robotic invaders have wiped out all life, Renge fights to survive using her powers — but with no memories and no allies. That is until she meets a group of five other girls, each with their own unique abilities. Together, they try to make the most of their complicated lives as they uncover the secrets of their powers and battle mechanical monsters.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

Image via Studio Gokumi

Release date: January 3

Cast: Shôgo Sakata, Hinaki Yano, Hôchû Ôtsuka

Studio: Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ

Saito Hojo is a high school student set to inherit his grandfather's corporation, but first, he must agree to an arranged marriage with Akane Sakukamori, his biggest rival at school — and the girl he hates the most. To make matters worse, Akane hates him just as much. As the two work to keep their arranged marriage hidden from their classmates, their newlywed life brings them closer than they could have ever imagined.

OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying

Image via Millepensee

Release date: January 4

Cast: Takeo Otsuka, Akari Kitô, Ai Fairouz

Studio: Millepensee

After finishing high school, Natsuko Hirose begins her career as an animator and quickly rises to the role of director. Her first anime becomes a huge hit, turning her into an up-and-coming genius, and expectations skyrocket. Now, her next project, a romantic comedy, just isn’t going well. Having never been in love, Natsuko struggles to grasp the concept of romance, and with no inspiration, production comes to a standstill.

When Teruaki Nakamura transfers to laid-back Okinawa, he falls for Kyan-san, but her dialect is a complete mystery to him. With Higa-san translating, Teru’s misunderstanding-filled island life begins, but subtle hints suggest Higa-san might be after his heart too.

ZENSHU

Image via Crunchyroll

Release date: January 5

Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Minori Suzuki, Kazuki Ura

Studio: MAPPA

After finishing high school, Natsuko Hirose begins her career as an animator and quickly rises to the role of director. Her first anime becomes a huge hit, turning her into an up-and-coming genius, and expectations skyrocket. Now, her next project, a romantic comedy, just isn’t going well. Having never been in love, Natsuko struggles to grasp the concept of romance, and with no inspiration, production comes to a standstill.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons

Release date: January 5

Cast: Haruka Shiraishi, Jun Fukuyama, Wataru Hatano

Studio: EMT Squared

Leticia Dorman, the daughter of a duke, has been betrothed since childhood to the crown prince and has trained her whole life to become a queen. But secretly, she has always wished for Prince Clarke to fall in love with someone else. So when he shows up at a ball with another woman, Lettie excitedly retreats to the countryside to start a quiet new life — only for Clarke to appear on her doorstep, determined to win her heart.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms

Image via SynergySP

Release date: January 6

Cast: Ryota Iwasaki, Yû Serizawa, Kana Hanazawa

Studio: SynergySP

For Mona Kawai, winning people's hearts comes naturally. But everything changes when Medaka Kuroiwa, a new transfer student, arrives — and, much to Mona’s dismay, he won’t even give her a second glance. Mona tries everything she can to win Medaka over, even resorting to extreme measures at times. However, her scheming might just have her heart skipping a beat for him instead.

Promise of Wizard

Image via LINDENFILMS

Release date: January 6

Cast: Kôhei Amasaki, Shintarô Asanuma, Yumiri Hanamori

Studio: LIDENFILMS

One night, Akira Masaki suddenly finds herself in a magical world where wizards and humans coexist. Every year, they must face a massive, deadly moon that threatens the planet. Their only hope lies with the Wizards of the Sage, chosen to fight this supernatural menace. Akira soon discovers she wasn't summoned by accident, she's there to lead the people in battle.

I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

Image via Studio DEEN

Release date: January 6

Cast: Kôhei Amasaki, Shintarô Asanuma, Yumiri Hanamori

Studio: Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack

One day, as he relaxes after work, a man is whisked away to a different world, where he becomes Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of a noble house on the brink of losing everything. Given this chance to start over, Liam begins learning and practicing magic, changing his life — and the fate of his noble family — forever.

Unnamed Memory Season 2

Image via ENGI

Release date: January 7

Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Yoshiki Nakajima, Ayako Kawasumi

Studio: ENGI

Prince Oscar was cursed by the Witch of Silence as a young boy, rendering it impossible for any woman to bear him a child. Desperate for a solution, Oscar seeks the help of the Witch of the Azure Moon. But first, he must ascend the tower where she is hidden. For decades, no one has overcome the array of traps and puzzles to repel any challengers. However, Oscar easily climbs to the top, where he meets the fabled witch, Tinasha, who proposes to find Oscar a partner capable of withstanding the curse’s effects. Realizing she might just be that person, Oscar boldly asks the witch to marry him., but she rejects him. Eventually, they agree that Tinasha will leave her tower and live with Oscar for a year.

In Season 2, Oscar finds himself living in an alternate timeline, where he must find Tinasha once again.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>> ~About That Time I Became Able To Eat Unlimited Numbers of Skill Fruits (That Kill You)

Image via Asahi Production

Release date: January 7

Cast: Takuma Nagatsuka, LynnHaruna Mikawa

Studio: Asahi Production

In a world where Skill Fruits grant powerful abilities, aspiring adventurer Light is stuck with the useless <<Fruitmaster>> skill. Eating another fruit should result in death, no do-overs. But when Light accidentally consumes a second Skill Fruit, he survives and discovers his true power: he can now eat unlimited Skill Fruits and gain their abilities. He will now use this newfound power to learn the secrets of the Skill Fruits and use their abilities to his advantage.

Honey Lemon Soda

Image via J.C.STAFF

Release date: January 8

Cast: Kana Ichinose, Shogo Yano

Studio: J.C.STAFF

Shy 15-year-old Uka Ishimori earned the nickname "Rocky" in middle school because she would freeze up in front of others, making her an easy target for relentless bullying. Now in high school, Uka hopes for a fresh start and a chance to improve herself, where she meets Kai Miura.

Kai is everything Uka is not — outgoing, popular, and confident. Despite their differences, Kai encourages Uka to step out of her shell and offers her the support she’s never had. While Uka initially focuses on building friendships, she soon realizes she has fallen in love with Kai.

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World