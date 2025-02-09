Anime is one of the most popular mediums in the world, and it only gets bigger every year. Its stunning animation and creativity make it a unique form of TV that draws mass appeal. Shows like One Piece and Dandadan prove why anime is getting more mainstream. However, anime also has a distinct art style that, while evolving, many still consider cartoonish or kid-like, with many series having an innocent/wholesome look.

However, just because a show may look cutesy and wholesome doesn't mean it is. Many anime shock fans with how gruesome and disturbing they can be, with the difference between art style and content making it all the more unsettling. This list will rank the ten most worrisome anime compared to their wholesome art style. It will not rank the shows based on how good they are; instead, it will focus solely on how disturbing they are.

10 'The Future Diary' (2011)

A diary is common for students, with Yukiteru writing down his daily life despite not having many friends. When he learns that the contents of his diary will happen in the near future, he uses it to benefit greatly. However, The Future Diary really kicks off when ten contestants enter a survival game, using their diary to eliminate the other players and become the diety's successor in a gruesome battle royale.

Many anime fans are aware of the dere tropes, which categorize characters based on their basic personality. The yandere trope involves a character who is initially sweet and innocent but is actually unhinged and violent, similar to this show. Yuno popularized this trope, shocking audiences with her violent outbursts and horrific murders. The Future Diary is a dark romance anime with an upsetting series of events.

9 'Land of the Lustrous' (2017)

Just because an anime is popular or well-received doesn't mean it will get a second season; just ask Land of the Lustrous fans. This gorgeous CGI anime follows a group of humanized gemstones that fight against the Lunarians, who wish to wear them as jewelry. Phos is a fragile Gem who wishes to help in the war but must complete tedious tasks, prompting her to take her destiny into her own hands.

This disturbingness can be felt more in the manga, which is why Land of the Lustrous only ranks ninth, but it is still shockingly dark in the anime. The gorgeous gems, bright colors, and stellar animation all play a part in the wholesome look of the anime, but witnessing the characters be torn limb from limb is disheartening. Although there is no blood or gore, the psychological toll is evident, making Land of the Lustrous a disturbing show with some of the best animation in anime.

8 'From the New World' (2012)

Also known as Shinsekai Yori, From the New World is a popular horror anime set in a supposed utopia free of crime and evil. However, after psychic school, one of Saki's classmates suddenly disappears. After investigating her disappearance, they uncover the dark truth behind their world as well as a mysterious race of Monster Rats, sparking a dangerous and terrifying journey for survival and truth.

From the New World doesn't have an overtly wholesome feel, but it is typical enough that many consider it somewhat cutesy. However, it makes this list because of how horrifying the contents are, making it a perfect anime to watch on Halloween because of its frights. Whether it be gore or psychological trauma, this show is plenty disturbing, made worse by the innocent-looking anime characters.