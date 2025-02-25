Dragons are a staple of television and storytelling in general, establishing themselves as iconic beasts that can destroy villages in seconds. Whether from Game of Thrones or Mulan, dragons have a critical cultural influence that elevates specific stories. Their iconic reputation also applies to anime, with this medium containing many popular and powerful dragons that elevate the story or simply add something entertaining.

However, with so many dragons in anime, this list will rank the ten best based on various categories. The ranking is based on many elements varying from power, prominence, role in the story, impact, design, characterization, iconicity, and fan opinion. Each series can only have one entry; otherwise, this list would only include a few anime. These dragons prove to capture one or more elements that make them stand out among the rest.

10 Shooting Star

'Record of Lodoss War' (1990)

Kicking off this list is Shooting Star from Record of Lodoss War, a high-fantasy anime based on a tabletop game. After years of peace, a mysterious witch disrupts the balance, prompting a party of six to venture out and defeat the cunning villain. Shooting Star isn't a significant part of the series, but it watches over one of the treasured artifacts in Flame Dragon Mountain, incinerating anyone who approaches.

Record of Lodoss War is one of the most underrated anime from the 1990s, wowing fans with its beautiful setting and captivating fantasy quest. However, Shooting Star is one of the best elements of the show, even if most fans haven't heard of him. He is a terrifying beast with an overwhelming presence and phenomenal design, providing the main cast with their most challenging task and making him an essential part of the story.

9 Kanna Kamui

'Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid' (2017)

Many fans would dismiss Kanna Kamui as a dragon at a glance, and it's hard to argue against it. However, she is technically a dragon in a human form from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid. As Kobayashi prepares for another uneventful workday, a dragon appears at her doorstep, offering to be her maid. Tohru maintains the house but attracts other dragons, including Kanna Kamui.

While Tohru is the main character, Kanna Kamui stole the show with her rambunctious pranks and wholesome personality. She is also an important part of the story, producing some of the best character development and funny moments. This anime has phenomenal animation, adding more epic dragon fights. However, her human design brings her down since she barely resembles a dragon.