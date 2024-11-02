From the titular character in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End to the courageous group of heroes in Delicious in Dungeon, the protagonists in anime shows have stolen viewers' hearts with their moving backstories, thrilling character arcs, and complex personalities. That said, anime also has plenty of secondary characters that pair well with the protagonists, acting beyond mere background figures and adding layers of complexity to the show.

The dynamic anime duos aren't just thrown together for kicks — they’re paired for a variety of reasons, whether it's due to them being rivals that push each other to new heights or their unwavering bond that allows them to conquer any obstacle. The best anime duos are a match made in heaven, highlighting how every hero can’t get by on their own.

10 Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro

'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020-Present)

Image via MAPPA

Perhaps it's a common trope in anime for an unserious protagonist to be paired with a disciplined character, as seen with Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen. The anime primarily follows Yuji Itadori, an unassuming high school student who becomes a person of interest in the sorcery world when he unknowingly consumes the finger of the dreaded demon Sukuna.

With the help of Megumi, as well as his classmate Nobara Kugisaki and powerful mentor Satoru Gojo, Yuji soon learns what it means to become a sorcerer. Yuji and Megumi are simply a pair that works despite their contrasting approaches to life and Jujutsu sorcery. While Megumi feels guilty about his friend's predicament due to his lack of power, he sees Yuji's desire to help innocent people, making him more than willing to help Yuji suppress Sukuna's whispers and become a better Jujutsu sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 2, 2020 Cast Junya Enoki , Yuma Uchida , Yuichi Nakamura , Adam McArthur , Asami Seto Seasons 3

9 Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman

'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Image via Wit Studio

It's a terrifying thought to exist in the world where Attack on Titan is set, as it's a world where humanity's existence hangs by a thread— confined within towering walls to escape the ravenous Titans that roam the land. The anime follows Eren Yeager, a young man who vows to eradicate every Titan after witnessing the brutal demise of his mother at the hands of such monstrous beings.

The intricate relationship between Eren and his childhood friend Mikasa Ackerman is the emotional core that Attack on Titan hinges on, so much so that her final act to save humanity forces her to confront her feelings for Eren. It's safe to say that Mikasa and Eren have both empowered each other during their journey to rise through the ranks, as their shared experiences are forged in tragedy. Despite what she does at the end of the series, it's not fair to say that Mikasa wasn't faithful to Eren, as she prevented Eren from descending even further into darkness.

Attack On Titan Release Date September 28, 2013 Cast Marina Inoue , Hiro Shimono , Takehito Koyasu , Yûki Kaji , Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook Seasons 4

8 Light Yagami and L

'Death Note' (2006-2007)

Image via Madhouse

Death Note is an exciting anime that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as it pits two extraordinary minds against each other in a battle of ideologies. In the anime, a gifted student named Light Yagami stumbles upon a notebook that allows him to kill anyone he chooses to write in it, giving him an unstoppable and self-righteous god complex. However, his actions draw the attention of the eccentric detective L, whose deductive prowess and unconventional methods make him Light's ultimate adversary.

The thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between Light and L is fascinating to watch, especially since their clashing philosophies force them to think that what they're both doing is for the common good. Their relationship transcends a simple rivalry— it's a battle of intellect and morality, where the lines between good and evil blur. Despite Light's being considered by many anime fans as a bad protagonist, it's hard not to binge the show, and it'll surely keep viewers guessing until the very end.

Death Note (2006) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 21, 2007 Cast Mamoru Miyano , Brad Swaile , Vincent Tong , Ryō Naitō , Trevor Devall Seasons 1

7 Luffy and Zoro

'One Piece' (1999-Present)

Image via Toei Animation

As one of the longest-running anime in history, One Piece has fleshed out many of its main characters, including its dynamic duo: Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro. The show follows the journey of a rubber-bodied pirate captain who is determined to conquer the Grand Line and claim the title of Pirate King. But Luffy's journey is not a solitary one; he is joined by a diverse crew of skilled individuals, including Zoro, a loyal and skilled swordsman.

What makes Luffy and Zoro's relationship one of the best in anime is that their goals are aligned, and they're more than willing to help each other achieve what they desire. Luffy, with his infectious enthusiasm and unwavering belief in his dreams, provides the spark that pushes Zoro's own ambition. Zoro, in turn, acts as a grounding force, offering a counterpoint to Luffy's impulsiveness with his level-headedness and strategic thinking. Zoro is undoubtedly the perfect right-hand man for a pirate destined for greatness like Luffy.

One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Akemi Okamura , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Kazuki Yao , Chō Seasons 20 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda

6 Deku and Bakugo

'My Hero Academia' (2016 - Present)

Image via Bones Inc.

In a world where select individuals are born with superpowers, heroism has become a profession. This is the world of the beloved shonen anime My Hero Academia, which takes a look at the life of a young boy named Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, who is bestowed with a legendary power by his idol. In order to become a hero, he has to go to hero school and study alongside Katsuki Bakugo, a childhood friend with an explosive quirk and an equally explosive personality.

Despite being initially dismissive of Deku's aspirations, Bakugo becomes a constant presence in Deku's life, forcing him to become a better version of himself. While Bakugo resents Deku for trying to impress him, he does recognize Deku's unwavering spirit and the threat he poses to his own position at the top. Their rivalry is an overarching storyline in the show, and it's exciting to see how this mutual admiration-slash-competition will affect how they fight against the major villains.

My Hero Academia (2016) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 3, 2016 Cast Aoi Yuki , Ayane Sakura , Christopher R. Sabat , Yûki Kaji , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Luci Christian , David Matranga , Justin Briner , Kenta Miyake , Clifford Chapin , Daiki Yamashita Rating Seasons 7

5 Ash and Pikachu

'Pokémon' (1997-2023)

Image via OLM

Pokémon is the cultural phenomenon that introduced a generation to a world filled with monsters that you could store in your pocket. The anime sees a character named Ash Ketchum, who is a Pokémon trainer with dreams of becoming a Pokémon Master. From the beginning, he has always had the loyal Pikachu, an Electric-type Pokémon who initially proves to be quite the handful.

Ash and Pikachu's relationship starts in rocky waters. However, this eventually blooms into an unbreakable bond, due largely to Ash's enthusiasm to be a good trainer for his Pokémon. From overcoming a Spearow attack to winning their first Gym battle, Ash and Pikachu's combined strengths have allowed them to conquer the Kanto region and eventually become a Pokémon World Champion team.

Pokémon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 7, 1992 Creator Cast Rica Matsumoto , Mayumi Iizuka , Yūji Ueda , Tomokazu Seki , Kaori Suzuki , Fushigi Yamada , Megumi Toyoguchi

4 Edward and Alphonse

'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009-2010)

Image via Bones Inc.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood brings to life a world where alchemy is a real science, with it primarily highlighting the struggles of brothers Edward and Alphonse. Their attempt to bring their mother back to life using alchemy resulted in devastating consequences, with Edward losing his limbs and Alphonse being trapped in a suit of armor due to not having a body.

The brothers are brought together not just by blood, but by a shared trauma and their determination to reclaim what they lost. Their quest to find the elusive Philosopher's Stone has tested their bond and allowed them to learn more about the world they live in. On the battlefield, Edward's alchemic prowess and Alphonse's formidable strength and resilience make them a force to be reckoned with (even against powerful Homunculi). They're an anime duo that viewers can't help but root for.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 9, 2009 Cast Romi Pak , Rie Kugimiya , Shinichirô Miki , Fumiko Orikasa , Hidekatsu Shibata , Mamoru Miyano , Kenji Utsumi , Minami Takayama Seasons 4

3 Gon and Killua

'Hunter X Hunter' (1999-Present)

Image via Pierrot

In the anime Hunter X Hunter, a young boy named Gon Freecss decides to join an elite class of individuals with extraordinary abilities called Hunters to search for his father. Along the way, he crosses paths with Killua Zoldyck, a nepo-assassin who wants to break free from his dark past. Their encounter during the Hunter Exam marks the beginning of a deep friendship.

What makes Gon and Killua such a memorable anime duo is the positive impact they have on each other's lives. There's Gon's unwavering faith in Killua, motivating the latter to confront his dark past and strive for a life beyond what his notorious family offers. Killua, in turn, provides Gon with guidance and protection in order to navigate the dangerous world of Hunters. While they're currently apart and doing their own things in the anime, fans are hopeful that future adaptations of the manga will bring together the beloved duo.

Hunter x Hunter Release Date October 16, 1999 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Yuki Kaida , Kanako Mitsuhashi , Annika Odegard , Hozumi Gôda , Yoshikazu Nagano , Norihisa Mori , Eiji Takemoto Seasons 3 Creator(s) Yoshihiro Togashi

WATCH ON NETFLIX

2 Naruto and Sasuke

'Naruto' (2002-2017)

Image via Pierrot

There are a lot of reasons to rewatch Naruto and that includes seeing his rollercoaster of a relationship with teammate Sasuke. The show follows the titular character, who is an orphan ostracized by his village for harboring a powerful nine-tailed fox within him. In his desire to become the leader who protects and unites his village, he has to learn the in's and out's of being a shinobi with the help of his teammates and mentors.

Naruto and Sasuke are a top-tier anime duo due to their complex relationship and mirrored backgrounds. Despite both of them being orphans, society has treated them differently, since Sasuke was pitied and Naruto was largely hated. However, Naruto's unwavering loyalty and belief in Sasuke's redemption have helped provide a solid ground for their relationship, with their bond extending to the next generation in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.