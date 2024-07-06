Having a favorite TV show ending is a bitter feeling; on the one hand, it concludes the story, but it is also the end of something they loved. This is especially true regarding anime, as specific series contain hundreds of episodes airing over decades. It is no wonder fans get attached as it becomes part of their lives, which is why the ending is so important.

Imagine watching One Piece for over three decades only for it to reveal that the One Piece is the friends made along the way. It is a slap in the face to the audience and can completely ruin the entire show. However, many anime shows have delivered satisfying endings that resolve everything neatly, with some surprises here and there, but overall, they make the experience worth the watch. With popular anime like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer ending soon, fans can only hope they get as good of an ending as these ten shows.

10 'Death Note' (2006)

The Death Note anime burst onto the scene in the early 2000s and eventually became one of the most recognizable and acclaimed anime. The intriguing story of a genius high school student finding a notebook that kills whoever's name is written down has become a staple of pop-culture media, even being featured in The Simpsons. Death Note is one of Netflix's best anime, with its intense plot of cat and mouse between a supernatural killer and the greatest detective in the world.

Fans witnessed the great undoing of Light Yagami, the genius high schooler who became absorbed by power and the idea of a perfect world. If fans agreed with Light early on, they definitely changed their minds as the series neared the end, as Light would abuse his power and kill anyone who got in his way, not just criminals. Light thoroughly deserved what was coming to him. Still, it was delivered very poetically and resulted in the iconic maniacal laughter scene in one of the best episodes of the anime.

9 'Odd Taxi' (2021)

A refreshing combination of mystery, thriller, comedy, drama, and fantasy, Odd Taxi is an original story that unexpectedly became one of the best anime in recent years. The series follows Odokawa, a Walrus cab driver who doesn't like getting involved in his customers' lives, but when many of them seem to connect to a deep-routed mystery, he is on the yakuzas' watchlist.

This underrated anime took fans on a wild ride, combining different characters' perspectives to eventually create a larger story. Ambiguous endings that leave fans wondering are always polarizing. Some fans love them, some hate them, but Odd Taxi ended in a way that allowed fans to assume what happened after the cliffhanger. It was a satisfying conclusion that revealed who the murderer was and sent fans off with a great plot twist to make the show even better.

8 'Hunter x Hunter' (2011)

Regarded as one of the greatest anime of all time, Hunter x Hunter is a breath of fresh air for the long-running Shounen series. The anime is surprisingly dark, doesn't follow many tropes often seen in similar shows, and contains an incredible cast of heroes and villains in a unique world. The story follows Gon as he travels the world searching for his dad. To find him, he goes on a journey and undergoes dangerous events to accomplish his dream.

While Hunter x Hunter hasn't ended, with the manga currently on hiatus due to the author's health, the anime perfectly wraps up Gon's story. The ending culminates the events of the previous arc, with the cast scrambling to help Gon and get his dad to visit him. Gon's story ends with a touching reunion that all fans want, and they can leave the story satisfied. The manga continues the story of Kurapika and his quest to collect the eyes of his clan, with fans one day hoping it will finally be adapted.

7 'Steins;Gate' (2011)

With the greatest use of the time travel genre, Steins;Gate expertly crafts a unique spin on the trope to create a refreshing story. Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed crazy scientist, has only made a gadget capable of turning bananas into green goo. But, after attending a time travel conference, mysterious events happen around him, including the ability to send texts back to the past, which gains unwanted attention as he and his friends must fix this timeline.

Steins;Gate ends on a bittersweet note, giving fans something to be happy about. However, it also stays true to the story and does not force a happy ending to make people content. After continuously torturing the characters, they finally find a way to save everyone, even if some won't remember anything about the others. Despite its great ending with everything wrapping up sensibly, Steins;Gate 0 acts as a sequel to give fans more insight into the ending and what happens in the alternate universe.

6 'Ping Pong the Animation' (2014)

This unique sports anime blends experimental animation with an incredible story about winning and happiness to create an anime like no other. Smile and Peco are childhood best friends who are interested in ping-pong. Peco boasts about being the best, but Smile never shows much enthusiasm about the sport. The contrast between the two and other characters tells a story about growth and doing what you love.

Ping Pong the Animation ends perfectly; despite some characters not accomplishing their dreams or some going on completely different paths, everyone gets what they deserve, and it ultimately makes them happy. The show is sad yet uplifting and endlessly rewatchable, according to Freddie Wong. The anime wraps up nicely to deliver satisfying character arcs and gives each character a beautiful send-off.

5 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Cowboy Bebop takes place in 2071, where human reach has spread throughout the galaxy, allowing crime to thrive. Because crime runs rampant, Spike and Jet can make a solid living as bounty hunters as they travel planets to apprehend dangerous criminals. After Faye, Edward, and Ein join the crew, Spike's past haunts this colorful cast of delinquents.

It's no stretch to say the final episodes of Cowboy Bebop are the best, as they wrap up Spike's battle with Vicious to settle things from his past. The poetic ending is as perfect as it is depressing; with Laughing Bull predicting the events, the fun adventures of the crew come crashing down when Spike finally decides to face his past. The show ends with some of the most iconic quotes in anime and ensures the fans will carry that weight.

4 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows brothers Edward and Alphonse as they journey across the country, looking for alchemical secrets to help them create the philosopher's stone and hoping to get their limbs and bodies back, respectively. This quest uncovers a routed conspiracy and frightening facts about alchemy; all the while, they encounter a dangerous homunculus and a vengeful soul.

Hailed as one of the best anime of all time, FMA Brotherhood's ending matches the show's highlights to conclude a perfect story in a satisfying way. With one of the most complex anime characters, Edward's arc needed to be handled very carefully, and it was delivered, with him achieving his goal of getting his arm back and saving Al while saving the world. The happy ending was the cherry on top of this fantastic series, making it rewatchable and deserving of a live-action adaptation.