With anime more popular than ever, guidelines are becoming more strict to ensure the shows don't offend anyone. However, compared to Western TV, anime is still pretty loose with what it deems suitable for TV, with many Western fans believing some shows go too far. Whether or not fans agree with that, they know anime produces some of the best episodes on TV, glowing with creativity and action.

However, not all anime episodes see the light of day, with many studios taking certain ones down for various reasons. Specific episodes can be taken down or never aired for reasons including insensitive depictions, rights issues, cultural differences, and downright inappropriate content. These ten episodes proved to have one or more problems, resulting in them either being temporarily or permanently banned in certain countries.

10 'Pokémon The Series: Sun and Moon' (2016)

Episode 64: Satoshi and Nagetukesaru! Touchdown of Friendship!

Image via TV Tokyo

Pokémon is known for having countless banned episodes, so many that this list could only be made up of Pokémon episodes. While this list will feature one more Pokémon episode, it will limit the number of entries to two, starting off with a surprisingly recent episode in the Sun and Moon series. The episode follows Ash as he tries to mediate the growing conflict between two territorial groups of Passimian.

While pretty unassuming, this Pokémon episode was banned because of blackface, an issue Pokémon has previously encountered. To reduce the tension between the Passimmian groups, Ash dresses up as one of them, including using black face paint and acting monkey-like. While Japanese broadcasters found no issue with this, American studios thought it would be misinterpreted as racist and never aired the episode in English.

9 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Episode 19: Wild Horses

Cowboy Bebop - Wild Horses - 1999

Many fans know Cowboy Bebop as one of the greatest sci-fi anime of all time. It takes place in a future where criminals are abundant, and bounty hunters are tasked with stopping said criminals to make a living. Spike Spiegel is one such bounty hunter who works with his crew to clean up the streets. However, his past life catches up with him, endangering his friends in a dark scheme of life and death.

Fans may be surprised that this critically acclaimed series has a banned episode, considering Cowboy Bebop has so many great episodes. But Wild Horses isn't even the only banned Cowboy Bebop episode, with this list diving into that later. The focus is on episode 19, which was banned because it depicts the Columbia Space Shuttle crashing. However, the episode coincidentally aired before the real-life tragedy, causing a temporary U.S. ban when it happened.

Cowboy Bebop (1998) Release Date September 2, 2001 Cast Koichi Yamadera , Unshô Ishizuka , Megumi Hayashibara , Steve Blum , Beau Billingslea Main Genre Anime Seasons 1

8 'Sailor Moon' (1992)

Episode 67: The Beach, the Island and a Vacation: The Guardians' Break

Image via Toei Animation

One of the most iconic anime ever and an important show for women's and LGBTQ+ representation, Sailor Moon is known by most anime fans. The anime follows a group of magical girls fighting evil and protecting the world by transforming into their own powerful forms. The Beach, the Island and a Vacation: The Guardians' Break is a filler episode for the series in which they travel to a remote island and save a dinosaur from an erupting volcano.

While many fans might remember the heavy censorship Sailor Moon experienced because of death scenes and LGBTQ+ references, DiC banned episode 67 for no apparent reason. The company sought to meet the minimum requirement for syndication in America with 65 episodes, thus cutting episodes 2, 5, 6, 20, 42, and 67. While fans could later watch the earlier episodes, DiC lost episode 67 with Toei Animation refusing to send a new copy, losing it to time until 19 years later.

Sailor Moon Release Date March 7, 1992 Cast Kotono Mitsuishi , Aya Hisakawa , Michie Tomizawa , Emi Shinohara , Rica Fukami , Tôru Furuya , Keiko Han , Kae Araki , Yasuhiro Takato Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 5 Creator(s) Naoko Takeuchi

7 'Outlaw Star' (1998)

Episode 23: Hot Springs Planet Tenrei

Image via Studio Sunrise

Many fans might be unaware of Outlaw Star, an inventive sci-fi show and one of the most underrated anime of the 1990s. Following Gene Starwind and James Hawking, the show takes fans on a wild ride full of space pirates, mages, and bounty hunters as the two finally realize their dream of traveling to the final frontier. However, they aren't doing this just for fun; they must protect the mysterious Melfina along their journey.

The banned episode in question is one of the final episodes, Hot Springs Planet Tenrei, in which the crew takes a much-needed vacation, similar to the Sailor Moon episode. However, unlike that show, this episode of Outlaw Star was skipped over on Toonami in America because of its excessive nudity and sexual humour/content. Taking place in a hot spring, there are many crude jokes and naked scenes, resulting in the episode finally airing on TV in 2018.

Outlaw Star Release Date January 8, 1998 Cast Bob Buchholz , Brianne Siddall , Emily Brown , Lenore Zann , Wendee LeeMary Elizabeth McGlynn Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

6 'The Vision of Escaflowne' (1996)

Episode 1: Fateful Confession

Image via Sunrise

While fairly popular during its time, The Vision of Escaflowne is a relatively unknown anime that mixes the sci-fi and fantasy genres. Serving as one of the first isekai anime, the series follows a high school girl named Hitomi and the prince of Gaea, Van. While Hitomi is minding her business in the real world, Van shows up fighting a dragon, ultimately transporting the two to the fantasy world of Gaea, where they must stop the evil empire from taking over.

This retro anime was no stranger to censorship, with Fox Kids cutting down serious content from violence, profanities, and sexual material in many of the early episodes. The cut content severely hurt the anime, and it eventually stopped airing, never fully completed in America. However, the first episode was never even released, with Fox saying they banned it because there was too much Hitomi. This statement is truly baffling, considering she is the main character, and it is just a bizarre decision.

Escaflowne: The Movie (2000) In Escaflowne: The Movie, Hitomi Kanzaki, a disillusioned teenager, is transported to the mystical world of Gaea. There, she embarks on a journey to find her place while becoming entangled in a conflict involving the enigmatic warrior Van and a massive mechanical armor known as Escaflowne.

5 'Ghost Stories' (2000)

Episode N/A: Am I Beautiful? Kuchisake-onna

Image via Pierrot

Many fans know of Ghost Stories because of its infamous dub, in which the voice actors were given free rein to do whatever they wanted, creating a hilariously offensive anime. While the dub is regarded as one of the funniest anime ever, the original show is a typical kids' show where children explore haunted houses with spirits. Like Scooby-Doo, each episode involves a new mystery with a different ghastly entity.

While most of these episodes were banned from other countries, this episode never even aired in Japan. After the studio released a trailer for the episode, many parents complained to the studio after the ghost featured what looked like a cleft palette. This issue was often found in newborns in Japan, causing outrage among disability support groups. The studio never released the episode, and it is considered lost media to this day.

Ghost Stories Release Date October 22, 2000 Cast Tomoko Kawakami , Kotono Mitsuishi , Kumi Sakuma , Kurumi Mamiya , Makoto Tsumura , Takako Honda , Ryûsei Nakao , Takehiro Murozono , Ayako Kawasumi , Fumiko Orikasa , Kumiko Takizawa , Masaaki Tsukada , Nachi Nozawa , Naoko Takano , Yutaka Aoyama , Mitsuki Saiga , Taeko Kawata , Kiyomi Asai , Mitsuru Ogata , Megumi Ogata , Maaya Sakamoto , Masayo Kurata Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Expand

4 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998)

Episode 6: Sympathy for the Devil