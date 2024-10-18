To put it bluntly, horror anime hasn't been historically great. Fans will get the odd classic like Higurashi When They Cry, but they are usually uneventful and boring. There are many reasons for this, mainly because jumpscares are almost non-existent in anime because they would be ineffective in the manga. This leaves many horror anime to be either unsettling/disturbing or extremely gory and macabre.

However, just because horror anime isn't the best doesn't mean there aren't any scary episodes. Whether these episodes are bonafide horrors like Shiki or a suspenseful thriller like Monster, they all have the same effect. To get on this list, an episode needs to be scary by either providing gory content, disturbing moments, or horrific story elements. These ten shows prove to have the frights in anime, making them the scariest episodes.

10 'Another' (2012)

Episode 3: Bone Work

Another is one of the most popular horror anime. It follows a class investigating a curse set upon them. After his one-month absence, Kouichi befriends a mysterious girl, much to the other classmates' dismay. However, he soon learns the truth about a curse on the class, with him and his new friend investigating the grisly mystery. Another might not be the scariest anime, but it is one of the most disturbing, almost the anime equivalent of Final Destination.

As a full-fledged horror anime, Another heavily leans on the gore, as the show is known for its countless gruesome kills. However, its scaryness depends entirely on the viewer. Some may find it utterly horrific, while others might view it as comical and over-the-top. After a couple of episodes of tense build-up, episode three was when all hell broke loose with the first death. The iconic show of gore came from a student impaling herself on an umbrella, providing a frightening image and a shocking moment.

9 'Berserk' (1997)

Episode 25: Perpetual Time

With many fans claiming Berserk to be the greatest manga of all time, the only good adaptation is the 1997 version. The anime follows Guts' life, from abandonment to fighting as a child soldier and, eventually, his time with the Band of the Hawk. This season serves as his origin story, setting his connection with Griffith and Casca, bringing fans on an intense journey in one of the greatest fantasy anime.

While Berserk technically isn't a horror anime, it features enough gore and monstrous creatures to make any fan's skin crawl. Perpetual Time is the final episode of the season and concludes one of the greatest arcs in anime. While the entire season was depressing, the final episode will have fans quaking in fear and sulking in sadness. The episode forces fans to watch with Guts as their favorite characters get ripped to shreds in a gruesome display of violence.

Berserk (1997) Release Date October 7, 1997

8 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable' (2016)

Episode 21: Yoshikage Kira Just Wants to Live Quietly, Part 1

Like Berserk, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure isn't a horror anime; for the most part, it has no horrific content. Each season, the show features a new part, taking place at a different time and location with a new cast and villain. Diamond is Unbreakable is the fourth part and features Josuke living in a small town until they learn of a serial killer disturbing the peace. Yoshikage Kira Just Want to Live Quietly, Part 1, is the main villain's chilling introduction.

JoJo's is undoubtedly a suspenseful anime, but this episode takes it to the next level, making it borderline horror. With a reasonably standard introduction, it isn't until fans learn of the severed hand the villain carries that things become disturbing. The whole episode is about getting to know the villain, an unsettling showcase of psychopathy as his terrifying mentality is on full display, helping make Diamond is Unbreakable one of the best arcs in anime.

JoJo Bizarre Adventure

rent

Release Date October 4, 2012

7 'Happy Sugar Life' (2018)

Episode 9: Dissolving Rain