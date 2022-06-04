It’s a great year for anime fans. For one, the slew of anime shows that have come out this year (and will be coming out) has been top-notch. Secondly, the Anime Expo (AX) is coming back with an in-person event after last year’s virtual event and its cancellation in 2020. For attendees of the Los Angeles-based event that will occur at the beginning of next month, there will be some exclusive collectables available for purchase that one cannot get anywhere else. This is especially exciting for Funko Pop collectors, who will have plenty of exclusives to get their hands on.

The update comes directly from AX’s blog. Hunter X Hunter fans will be able to get their hands on a Funko Pop of the one and only Killua Zoldyck (Mariya Ise), a fan-favorite character in the series and the best friend of protagonist Gon (Megumi Han). Hunter X Hunter is based on the Manga series by Yoshihiro Togashi, one of Shueisha's best-selling Manga series of all time, at the Box Lunch booth.

The other exclusive Funko Pops are specially made for fans of My Hero Academia. At the Hot Topic booths, fans can find an exclusive 2-in-1 pack of the gentlest criminal Gentle Criminal (Kōichi Yamadera) and his cute sidekick La Brava (Yui Horie). These two have got to be the worst villains of My Hero Academia, and this is not meant as derogatory. The pair, who appeared only towards the end of Season 4, were not evil or immoral, just very misguided. But they certainly make for a great acquisition for collectors who are seeking to acquire as many MHA Funko Pops as possible. Fans of the series are currently waiting for a confirmation of Season 6’s release date.

Although that’s it for new Funko Pops, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will not need to come home empty-handed. At ToyNK Booths, an exclusive pin of the brave protagonist Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki) can be found along with a pin of his mentor, the unbelievably strong Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura). At the same booths, fans of the popular shonen Naruto will be able to find pins of lovable protagonist Naruto Uzumaki (Junko Takeuchi) and his Sensei, the mysterious Kakashi Hatake (Kazuhiko Inoue).

Anime Expo 2022 will be happening from July 1 through July 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. You can get your badge here.