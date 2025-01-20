The general audience has always considered animation and anime to be for children. While many animations are cartoons aimed towards kids in the West, anime is an entirely different story. Shows like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen feature dark themes, sexual matter, and explicit violence fit for anyone but a child. However, there is still plenty of wholesome anime for the whole family to enjoy.

If fans want to share the anime experience with their family or children, finding a show can be difficult because of its many mature tropes. This list will rank the ten best family-friendly anime based on their quality, aversion to mature themes, dark moments, sexual material, and overt violence. While it is nearly impossible to find good anime without some of these elements, these ten shows are top-tier experiences that anyone of any age can watch.

10 'Tiger & Bunny' (2011)

Creator: Keiichi Sato

One Punch Man might be the most popular superhero anime, but it definitely isn't kid-friendly. Tiger & Bunny is an underrated anime in a world where corporations own superheroes, branding them with sponsors and televising their exploits. When an aging hero loses popularity, they team him up with a popular rising star, stirring tensions. They reluctantly cooperate but fight each other more than the villains at hand.

Despite some dark material and the occasional revealing costume, Tiger & Bunny is a perfect family-friendly superhero adventure. The show makes brilliant use of its interesting concept, blending the special aspects of this anime with enjoyable action and character growth. Superhero shows are always a great family watch, and Tiger & Bunny is one of the greatest animated superhero TV shows.

9 'Nichijou' (2011)

Creator: Keiichi Arawi

The school genre is one of the most popular anime genres, mainly because it attracts a wide demographic, since everyone attended an experienced school. Nichijou stands out in a sea of school anime with its staple art style and surreal comedy. The anime follows three high school girls living their everyday lives that are anything but normal. It is a wacky adventure with plenty of goofy hijinks and silly gags.

While some random themes may be a bit mature and some jokes may go over children's heads, Nichijou is a fun and colorful anime sure to make a lasting impression. It's fun and pops out with a refreshing, distinct style that appeals to all ages. Kids love comedy shows, and Nichijou is arguably the funniest anime, making it a perfect family-friendly series. If fans want more of this style, Kyoto Animation is adapting Keiichi Arawi's other manga, City The Animation, one of the most anticipated anime of 2025.

8 'Buddy Daddies' (2023)

Creator: Vio Shimokura

While it shares a peculiarly familiar premise with another anime later on this list, Buddy Daddies is a family-oriented anime. When a lost girl unknowingly stumbles into a plan to assassinate a mob boss, two hitmen bring the girl to safety. However, her innocent charm wares down the hitmen, with the two deciding to serve as her parents while they find her birth mother, which proves to be more difficult than their missions.

Like most anime, Buddy Daddies features a bit of profanity and violence but nothing too bad for a younger audience. This anime has plenty of wholesome fun, from exhilarating action to enjoyable downtime. Buddy Daddies is an underrated anime with an original story, but the only critique is that the show is too short and would benefit from a longer runtime with more growth and development.

7 'Dr. Stone' (2019)

Creator: Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi

Everyone experienced the pain of losing finished work, whether a deleted assignment or a test. Now, imagine the feeling of humanity resetting itself. Dr. Stone follows the genius high school student Senku when, suddenly, a mysterious light petrifies all of humanity. He awakens thousands of years later and must rebuild society piece by piece, with the first step of finding a cure for petrification.

With some explicit designs and minimal violence, Dr. Stone is acceptable for children to watch; the only issue is that some science may go over their heads. Regardless, it is still a fascinating series that may spark kids' interest in science. The anime follows many step-by-step procedures for making things, showing them the wonders of science and the brilliance of humanity. Thus, it is a perfect family watch and one of the best sci-fi anime.

6 'Spy x Family' (2022)

Creator: Tatsuya Endo

No anime does family bonding better than Spy x Family, considering it was the word in the title. This unique anime combines spy warfare and family growth, with Agent Twilight taking on a family and adopting a daughter in order to get close to his target's son. However, he doesn't realize his daughter has telepathy, his wife is an assassin, and his dog can predict the future, creating a bizarre series of events.

While Spy x Family deals with darker themes like murder and showcases a decent amount of blood, it is still a family-oriented anime. It features many relatable themes and messages for families, such as bonding with a child, trying to understand them, trying not to keep secrets, etc. However, it is one of the best comedy anime that the whole family can laugh at, with action and a plot any age can enjoy.