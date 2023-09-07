The Big Picture Fall anime lineup is jam-packed with new and returning series, making it exciting for anime fans to explore the diverse offerings.

Returning series like Spy x Family and Heaven Official's Blessing continue their stories, giving viewers a chance to catch up before the new seasons.

Action, comedy, romance, sports, and music genres are well-represented in the lineup, catering to the different interests and preferences of anime fans.

Ah, fall. The time of pumpkin spice and pullovers. Baking and beautiful colors. Halloween and horror! But who cares about any of that? What really matters about fall is that it’s anime’s biggest season! Every October, anime fans gear up for a jam-packed lineup of new and returning series, but even for the most experienced fans, it can be hard to navigate long lists of anime on MyAnimeList and other sites. You may only care about romance anime and grow exhausted at scrolling through entry after entry of Shounen action series. You may be searching for only the most anticipated series. If only there were a shorter, easier to swallow list… Luckily, there is, and you’ve found it! Sorted by genre with extra special sections for returning series and highly anticipated series, this article is your one-stop shop for 2023’s fall anime lineup.

Returning Series

Starting off the season are some returning players. Firstly, last spring’s big hit, Spy x Family, is returning for a second season. In addition, the series is receiving a spinoff film — Spy x Family: Code White — that is set to premiere in Japan on December 22. There’s no word on a US release date yet, but hopefully, it’ll come sooner rather than later.

Dr. Stone: New World will be returning to air its second part starting on October 12, and spring 2023’s Dead Mount Death Play will return in October to air the second half of its first season. 2021’s The Faraway Paladin will be returning for its second season, as will 2021’s Girlfriend, Girlfriend, both premiering on October 7. Tokyo Revengers will air its third season and Kizuna no Allele will return for its second season. Breakout donghua series Heaven Official’s Blessing will air its second season. Lastly, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun’s spinoff series, After-School Hanako-kun, will begin airing on October 12.

This is a great opportunity for viewers to play catch up on these anime before they begin new seasons or continue their current seasons. Fans of school life and slice-of-life series may want to look into Kizuna no Allele, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, and Spy x Family. Series like The Faraway Paladin and Dr. Stone: New World are great for adventure lovers, while Dead Mount Death Play and Tokyo Revengers might be enjoyed by fans of supernatural and action-based titles.

From Historical to Fantasy Action Anime

Action is a popular genre, and there’s certainly no shortage of it this season. Nanatsu no Taizai: Mokushiroku no Yonkishi (October 8) mixes action with adventure and fantasy by telling the story of a young boy named Percival who lives in the lofty haven of God’s Finger with his grandfather. Like most children, he dreams of adventure away from his quiet life, but it manages to find him terribly as a mysterious stranger takes away everything he holds dear. Now, he must venture out of his sheltered home to get back what he’s lost. It’s a scary journey, but there’s no shortage of friends to make along the way.

The Kingdoms of Ruin (October 7) is another action-fantasy series that follows a wizard named Adonis, who has been the apprentice of a witch since he was a young boy. However, the rise of the scientific revolution has made witches and magic almost obsolete, and the witches that remain are being hunted down by the Redia Empire. When his mentor becomes a victim of the crusade, he vows revenge on the empire.

For those who like a more historical approach to action, Under Ninja (October 6) has you covered. The series is about Kudo, an average seventeen-year-old high school student who suddenly finds himself taking on a part-time job as a ninja at an anti-terrorist agency that was created after World War II. How will this self-proclaimed high school loser handle carrying out international assassinations?

Fans of sci-fi will want to check out the action series Bullbuster (October 4) to see robotics engineer Tetsurou try to find his place at his new job at vermin extermination company Hato Industries. They’re up against strange creatures with little funds and supplies, and the waste of even a single bullet might mean the company’s collapse. How will Tetsurou handle a new job, the world’s smallest budget, and a huge unknown threat?

Workplace Comedies and Supernatural Vampire Comedy

What’s better than a good laugh at the end of a long day? This season has you covered with comedies of every variety. Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (October 2) adds a dash of mystery to its comedy (a la Ace Attorney) by telling the story of detective Totomaru, a man who lacks any real skill for his job. He’s tasked with finding the elusive Ron - a promising detective who graduated from a prestigious academy - to help with a serial murder case. Instead of finding a clean-cut detective, he finds a disheveled and eccentric man. It takes some convincing, but Ron agrees to help, and thus a strange partnership is born.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (October 7) follows vampire Terakomari, who is appointed Commander of the Mulnite Imperial Army after three years of never leaving her home. While she comes from a powerful line of vampires, she herself is weak due to her refusal to drink blood, which makes controlling her unit - made up of belligerent soldiers that turn on superiors at the slightest hint of mediocrity - a real hassle. It’s up to her to find her inner strength and succeed.

Fans of dark comedy and thrillers will probably gravitate towards Migi to Dali (October 2). It’s the tale of a strange boy named Hitori…well, actually, it’s the strange story of two boys, identical twins named Migi and Dali, who assume a single identity as a boy named Hitori. They must keep this a secret from everyone, including their adoptive parents, to exact a plan of revenge. The series focuses on the boys trying to adapt to a life they find strange — making it an excellent coming-of-age story — while also focusing on a large mystery that creates an excellent thriller.

Atarashii Joushi wa Do Tennen is a workplace comedy about Momose, a man who leaves his previous job due to harassment from his boss. Upon starting his new job, he’s nervous that the same thing will happen with his new boss. However, his new boss is a total airhead! Relieved, Momose starts his new job with plenty of hilarity as he adjusts to his role and tries to do his best for his new, goofy boss.

Evil Wizards and Age-Gap Romances

Romance-driven anime are surprisingly sparse this season, but there are still a few here and there for fans. Konyaku Haki sareta Reijou wo Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto wo Oshiekomu (October 4) is a romantic comedy about Allen, an “evil” wizard feared by everyone and referred to as the “Demon Lord.” One day, he finds a sweet girl named Charlotte passed out in the forest. She was fleeing her home after being accused of heinous crimes — though she’s innocent — and lost her fiancé due to the accusations. Allen decides to take her in due to his own memories of abandonment by those he trusted and vows to teach her to be evil. Though, things may not turn out the way he plans.

Perhaps one of the most controversial upcoming series in the lineup is A Girl & Her Guard Dog (September 29). This series follows Isaku from childhood to high school as she is taken in by her grandfather, who is a yakuza boss, at the age of five. It’s then that she meets Keiya, a loyal servant to the syndicate and ten years her senior. When Isaku turns fifteen and starts attending high school, Keiya enters right alongside her as her bodyguard. Will a romance blossom between Isaku and her 26-year-old yakuza bodyguard? I sure hope not, but it’s in the lineup, so I guess it goes here.

More Racing Sports Anime

It seems 2023 is the year of racing anime! MF Ghost (October 2) will transport you to a world where electric self-driving cars have replaced those with combustion engines, except in the MFG racing circuit. Kanata returns to Japan after graduating from a top racing academy to join the circuit and find his missing father and teams up with a once-famous rally racer to win. Will they change the game and find Kanata’s father?

Overtake! (October 1) takes a slightly different approach to the sport of racing. Freelance photographer Kouya is down in the dumps when he’s put on assignment at a motor speedway. This is where he meets aspiring racer Haruka and his passion for the sport ignites. He decides to cover Haruka’s rise to the top and help him succeed on a small racing team. The two bond over their love of racing as they help each other grow.

Music Anime Is Hot This Season

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle - Rhyme Anima (October 7) returns for its second season. The series will be adding two new groups - Bad Ass Temple and Dotsuitare Hompo - to the mix while continuing the storyline from the first season.

In addition, Paradox Live, another multimedia music project, is receiving an anime adaptation. This series follows four groups of rappers — BAE, The Cat’s Whiskers, cozmez, and AkanYatsura — battle it out in stage competitions to become the best-using phantom metals that can use the wearer’s emotions to create projection. Each person and group has their own reasons for wanting to win, and the series will explore each of them.

Kawagoe Boys Sing is an original anime project that will premiere this fall. It follows an all-boys choir but specifically focuses on Teshi, a boy who loves to sing but has terrible stage fright, and Haruo, a disgraced former orchestra conductor who has been tasked with making the choir the best in Japan. Tenshi is dragged to the group by its members, but will he learn to find his voice in front of them?

Highly Anticipated Series

Many of the aforementioned series can be considered highly anticipated, especially returning ones like Spy x Family, Tokyo Revengers, and Heaven Official’s Blessing. New series with this title, though, include Undead Unluck (October 7), which follows a girl named Fuuko, who brings misfortune to anyone she touches. After finishing her favorite manga series, she decides kill herself, so she can’t hurt anyone else. However, before she can do so, she’s touched by a strange man. He ends up falling in front of an oncoming train. However, he isn’t dead. The two find a common wish in wanting to die and try to help each other out, but dark forces hide in hopes of using the duo’s powers of immortality and unluck.

Another is The Apothecary Diaries (October 22), which tells the story of Maomao, a girl who was kidnapped and forced to work in the emperor’s palace as a servant. When she finds out the emperor’s babies have fallen ill, though, she jumps in secretly to help use her knowledge of herbal medicine. She catches the attention of Jinshi, a eunuch who tells the emperor of her talents. Maomao suddenly finds herself in the emperor’s inner circle, but can she make a name for herself?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (September 29) is a fantasy adventure that gained quite a bit of attention when studio Madhouse announced that the series would have a two-hour-long premiere episode. It focuses on elf Frieren after a journey with her close companions, who slowly pass away one by one as she continues to live on due to elves having long lifespans. One of her companions asks her to watch over a human apprentice named Fern before he passes away. The story then focuses on Frieren learning to open herself up to new friendships and experiences as she goes on an adventure with Fern.