Be prepared for the ultimate rock performance of the ages in Inu-Oh. Set in 14th-century Japan, the anime film follows two misfits as they combine their talents to share the story of fallen soldiers through frenetic and wildly audacious shows. Tomona (Mirai Moriyama), a blind biwa player, has always been haunted by his past. But upon his chance encounter with Inu-oh (Avu-chan), a.k.a. “Dog King”, a fellow outcast born with extreme physical deformities, something clicks. Their raw talents not only win over skeptical crowds - they are able to turn even the biggest doubters into die-hard fans as they shoot into the limelight.

But with fames comes friction. As their unconventional performances draw attention from the public, and envy from veteran dance troupes, the royal courts start to take notice and precaution, as these powers aren’t too keen on the duos' boundary-breaking art. Despite the threat of being silenced, Tomona and Inu-oh press on, proving that the power of their friendship and creative spirit is too strong to be contained by stuffy aristocrats.

What Is 'Inu-Oh' About?

Inu-Oh introduces two characters whose lives couldn’t be more different, yet whose paths collide in a way that not only attracts the attention of the village people but also Japanese royalty. Tomona, a boy from the Japanese seaside village of Dan-no-Ura, has his world turned upside down when he’s blinded by the Grasscutter Sword, which his father pulled from the depths of the ocean. As time passes, he sets out to uncover the mystery behind what happened, crossing paths with a blind biwa (Japanese lute) player. Their encounter is a turning point - Tomona not only grows into a man, but under his mentor’s tutelage, Tomona becomes a skilled biwa player, eventually renaming himself Tomoichi.

Meanwhile, Inu-oh is feared and whispered about, unlike anyone Tomoichi has ever met. Inu-oh’s physical deformities — a single leg, an elongated arm, and a contorted face hidden by a mask — make him the subject of relentless rumors. But Inu-oh couldn’t care less about what others think. He’s proud of who he is, even if his own father, leader of a Noh dance troupe, berates him for dreaming of performing. With his acrobatic skills, Inu-oh possesses a stage persona that could outmatch even the most experienced of dancers. Instead of shunning Inu-oh like everyone else, Tomoichi is intrigued by his uniqueness and devil-may-care attitude. Together, they discover something extraordinary - Tomoichi’s biwa skills paired with Inu-oh’s physical prowess and abilities to connect with the spirits of fallen Heike soldiers create a performance like nothing the village has ever seen.

‘Inu-Oh’ Is Another Example of Japan’s Exceptional Visual Storytelling

Visual storytelling has always been one of Japan’s strongest artistic suits. Not only do artists deliver mesmerizingly eye-catching feasts, but they each have their own distinctive styles. Much like the fleeting, dreamscapes of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli or the eerie, hypnotic spirals of Junjo Ito, Inu-oh brings the same visual intensity but with a signature flair of its own. Its animation blends modern technology with ink-painting techniques on washi paper, creating a tactile, layered world where every stroke and line tells a story.

Through its visual medium, Inu-oh takes audiences by the hand and leads them through the misty, wind-tossed shores of Dan-no-Ura, the sun-drenched forests that hum with life, and the rolling paddies that stretch into the horizon. The contrast between the vibrant, colorful courts of the aristocrats and the earther, weathered tones of the commoners’ villages isn’t just striking — it’s a clash of worlds, painted with realism. It’s not the technologically advanced Japan that we often associate ourselves with today, but a deeper, more intimate painting — one that pulls you into a certain time and place, from the weathered wooden homes of Kyoto to the untamed beauty of the countryside.

‘Inu-Oh’ Effortlessly Blends the Traditional Biwa and Glam Rock

The last thing you’d expect from a film set in 14th-century Japan is a biwa and Noh dance performance that feels like it’s straight out of a glam rock fever dream. While the score stays true to the strummings of the biwa, it’s supercharged with the heart-pounding thump of rock and roll drums, punchy basslines, and searing guitar solos. By the time the third act explodes into a royal court performance, music lovers can’t help but notice the unmistakable flair of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” infused in the drama, the movement, and the sheer theatricality of it all. Tomoichi himself channels the spirit of Iggy Pop with his unruly hair, contorting dance movies, and his rockstar wardrobe choice — wearing nothing but a robe and underwear with his chest fully exposed.

But Tomoichi’s not the only one stealing the spotlight. Inu-oh pulls out his own tricks — gymnastics, twirls, and even ballet on water. His high-pitched vocal fry and show-stopping screams hype up the crowd like Queen’s legendary “We Will Rock You” performance during Live Aid ‘85. But the antics aren’t just for show. Staying true to their rebellious, misfit spirits, their lyrics aren’t the same old stories approved by the royal court. Tomoichi and Inu-oh make it their mission to sing the buried Heike tales, the ones that have yet to be told. Even though the two eventually get into trouble with the powers that be, the misfits never stop pushing boundaries. And no matter how much they’re torn apart, Tomona and Inu-oh always find their way back to each other, no matter the odds.

