Finished 'Cowboy Bebop?' Here are some great animes that will get you through until the live-action show is released.

Few anime have left as large a cultural impact as Cowboy Bebop. Widely considered to be one of the greatest anime ever written, director Shinichiro Watanabe's blend of Western, science-fiction, and noir influences created a story few who watch it forget. Part of the anime’s success comes from its eclectic collection of stories and tones. It deftly balances action, comedy, tragedy, and drama into a single diverse yet unified tale of bounty hunters drifting through space and running from the ghosts of their past.

While Cowboy Bebop is one of the best, anime is a vast medium with plenty of other stories and voices to explore. The anime listed here are seven shows that relate to Cowboy Bebop through theme, tone, or character. None of them are quite the same as Bebop, but all of them make for a rich story to learn more about the world of anime.

FLCL

Image via Adult Swim

If Cowboy Bebop is eclectic, then FLCL is insane. The first season, which aired in 2000, 18 years before its sequel series FLCL: Progressive and FLCL: Alternative, would release, introduced us to a vibrant cast of characters, most notably the bizarre alien Haruko Haruhara, who became the only character to appear in all three seasons. The plot of FLCL is utterly psychedelic, with mecha bursting from the foreheads of middle school students and Vespa riders wielding guitars as literal axes.

But FLCL is a distinctly unique show with a strong idea and will appeal powerfully to those who enjoyed Cowboy Bebop. First, because both shows feature powerful music built around a genre - while Cowboy Bebop’s score has jazz-inspired riffs, much of FLCL’s OST was developed by the Japanese rock band The Pillows. But the themes are where the two shows truly connect. While Cowboy Bebop explores the complications of the past, FLCL is a show about adolescence. Its bizarre stories are an incredible mosaic of the confusion we feel when we’re young, as we try to make sense of the world around us and our place in it, and the chaos that reigns as we search.

Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo had its production team led by Shinichiro Watanabe in his first directorial role after Cowboy Bebop. Samurai Champloo has plenty in common with Bebop, especially with Watanbe’s love of building his shows around music. But while Bebop's score was built around jazz, Champloo’s music was primarily influenced by hip-hop. Samurai Champloo follows the samurai Mugen and ronin Jin, who travel through an alternate Edo-era Japan with the waitress Fuu to find a mysterious samurai who smells of sunflowers.

Samurai Champloo doesn’t just share a director with Cowboy Bebop, but also some themes. Both shows explore the past, as we learn that the samurai the heroes are searching for is Fuu’s father, who she’s been trying to find for revenge. But Samurai Champloo's ending isn’t nearly as tragic as Cowboy Bebop’s, leaving viewers with a far more robust experience watching both than either would give alone.

RELATED: 'Cowboy Bebop' Trailer Sure Looks Like a Live-Action Remake of the Anime, for Better and Worse

Gurren Lagann

Image via Studio Trigger

Gurren Lagann is set in the distant future where humankind has been subjugated and driven underground by the Spiral King, who gives his army of Beastmen mechas called Gunmen, which they use to suppress humans. Gurren Lagann follows Simon, a digger who lives in one of these underground cities, and, alongside his big bro Kamina, Simon joins a resistance of humans fighting against the tyranny of the Spiral King, not knowing that a far greater threat was waiting in the stars.

There are some key differences between Cowboy Bebop and Gurren Lagann. Gurren Lagann is a much less grounded science-fiction story for one as it incorporates fantasy elements alongside its giant mecha, and it's overall more comedic than Bebop. But they’re similarly concerned with themes of time. While Bebop reflects on the past with bittersweet melancholy, Gurren Lagann looks to the future with unbridled glee and hope. On the surface, these themes clash, but both shows look at the idea of making the most of your life through different lenses.

Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass takes place in a futuristic Japan where cops use special weapons armed by the Sybil System - an advanced computer AI that reads a criminal's psychology and determines whether they warrant lethal force or a simple stun setting. The show follows a rookie inspector, Akane Tsunemori, as she joins a unit on the hunt for a criminal who can escape the Sybil Systems judgment and uses his genius to evade the authorities.

Morality is a theme that Cowboy Bebop touches on lightly and Psycho-Pass embraces wholeheartedly. But the stronger connection between the two is how they function as detailed character studies. Psycho-Pass leans much more on its grim science-fiction setting to do so in comparison to Bebop, but both use their stories to explore how life changes us, how it makes some of us jaded and drives others to criminality. It’s quite a bit darker, but Psycho-Pass is as interested in examining a group of compelling characters as Cowboy Bebop.

Megalobox

Image via TMS Entertainment

While Megalobox came out in 2018, the art style and editing make it look like a 90s anime that could have aired alongside Cowboy Bebop. But the art style isn’t the only thing the shows have in common. With the grounded science-fiction, scrappy protagonist, and hip-hop heavy soundtrack, it’s almost surprising that Watanabe had no part in making this show. While the influences of works like Cowboy Bebop shine in Megalobox, it’s also very much its own show.

Set in the near-future, Megalobox is about Junk Dog, a young man who fights in rigged megaloboxing tournaments. Megaloboxing is the sport of the time, where two opponents box each other while wearing mechanical exoskeletons called Gear. We never learn Junk Dog’s real name while he fights in the slums, but he takes the name Joe after forging an ID and going to the big city to fight in a renowned megalobox tournament. Megalobox uses this setting to explore several themes, most notably of found family and class, while the second season expands to examine the struggles of addiction and fame.

Plastic Memories

Plastic Memories is another show that makes the list by pondering how time affects us. Unlike Gurren Lagann’s hopeful future or Cowboy Bebop’s musing on a checkered past, Plastic Memories is more focused on making use of the present as time slowly runs out. Much like Cowboy Bebop, Plastic Memories comes to a tragic close, but its tragedy unfolds over the entire series rather than popping up here and there.

Plastic Memories is set in a near-future city where the SAI Corporation has created Giftias, androids that look exactly like humans with complete identities and emotions. But Griftias only have a lifespan of 81,920 hours, after which they lose their personalities and sense of reason. The anime follows Tsukasa Mizugazi, a member of a Terminator division tasked with collecting Giftias near the end of their lifespans by the SAI Corporation. Tsukasa gets paired with Isla, a Giftia near the end of her lifespan - and the pair fall in love as they work. The slow-building romance utilizes the looming tragedy to create a deeply moving story about using the time we have before it's lost to us.

Death Note

Image via Viz Media

Death Note rounds out the list with another anime classic. Death Note follows a genius high school student named Light Yagami after he finds a black notebook on the ground that promises to kill anybody whose name is written in it. When Light verifies that the book’s power is real, he decides to become a god of justice and methodically kills criminals to purify the world as he sees fit. He’s accompanied by a shinigami, a Japanese god of death, named Ryuk who owned Light’s Death Note. Light becomes known as Kira, and the Japanese government hires L, a notoriously skilled and eccentric detective to hunt him down.

One of Cowboy Bebop’s main characters, Spike, has an intense rivalry with an old enemy, Vicious. The rivalry between Light and L in Death Note is no less intense, and in this case, takes center stage for the show rather than only appearing occasionally. Death Note also muses on death a fair bit, as does Cowboy Bebop, but through the lens of punishment rather than the inevitability Bebop uses.

KEEP READING: 3 Essential Anime From the Creator of 'Cowboy Bebop'

'Rocky 4: Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director's Cut': Sylvester Stallone Discusses Apollo Creed's Death in New Clip The Italian Stallion is back in a new clip.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email