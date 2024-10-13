Anime has become more popular than ever thanks to the combined effort of new shows and their increasing quality. One such anime is Jujutsu Kaisen, which follows the teenager Yuji Itadori after he eats an ancient demon's finger, helping protect the world from curses and demons. The anime blew up in 2020, bringing countless new anime fans to the medium, but while fans are still feeling the excitement from the end of season 2, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga just ended.

The anime adapts the manga into its glorious action-packed and stylish series, and while fans can look forward to more seasons in the future, knowing that the story has concluded may leave a hole in many hearts. However, just because Jujutsu Kaisen is over doesn't mean there aren't any good anime like it. This list breaks down the ten best anime to watch if fans enjoyed Jujutsu Kaisen, whether they are similar in content or quality.

10 'Noragami' (2014)

Studio: Bones

Following a god of destruction named Yato, Noragami is an anime about said god and Hiyori Iku, whose fates get entangled. With not many people believing in Yato, his power and influence are waning, leading him to work odd jobs to gain recognition. During this, Hiyori's soul crosses over to the spirit world, leading them to work together to save her while fighting countless other mysterious foes.

With a three-person team like Jujutsu Kaisen, Noragami creates different dynamics with the characters that directly tie into the anime's plot.

Using the same trope of invisible curses that feed off humans' negative emotions, Noragami instead uses a unique twist that helps explore the lore. With a three-person team like Jujutsu Kaisen, Noragami creates different dynamics with the characters that directly tie into the anime's plot, adding fascinating consequences of their relationship. With fantastic anime music, well-animated action and spirits in the modern world, Noragami shares enough similarities to make it a worthy watch.

9 'Shaman King' (2001)

Studio: Xebec

With a large battle brewing in Tokyo, Shaman King follows You Asakura, entering the Shaman tournament which happens every 500 years. Shamans are those who can control spirits and use them to fight against other Shamans, whether it be for good or evil purposes. You and his friends enter the Shaman fight, battling other powerful enemies for the right to become the Shaman King.

Unfortunately, issues have plagued the Shaman King franchise, with the studio canceling the manga, the anime never finishing, and the remake providing lackluster quality. While the 2001 anime is an enjoyable series, fans can't legally stream it, so the 2021 remake is the best fans can get. Either way, the use of spirits to fight in a battle-focused anime should be right up any Jujutsu Kaisen fan's alley.

8 'Soul Eater' (2008)

Studio: Bones

Soul Eater takes place in the fictional world of Death City, a spooky location where Lord Death has a school to teach shinigami and their death scythes. The anime follows a group of students, both scythes and shinigami, as they work to collect the 99 evil souls and one witch soul needed to become demon weapons. They do this by protecting the city and uncovering a wicked plot they must stop.

With a similar school setting and dark overtones, Soul Eater still adds a more stylized world and goofy characters, allowing for more bizarre and outrageous creativity. The action and characters are fun, but the spooky aesthetic is the best part of the anime, making it the perfect show to watch on Halloween. Unfortunately, the anime ending strays from the source manga, resulting in a confusing and boring finale. But this shouldn't keep fans away from Soul Eater, as it is an incredibly unique and fun anime.

7 'Hell's Paradise' (2023)

Studio: MAPPA

In ancient Japan, they discovered a mystical island with dangerous creatures and, supposedly, the elixir of life that was said to grant immortality. Hell's Paradise follows Gabimaru, a death row criminal, and his samurai handler Sagiri, as they, along with other criminals and handlers, are sent to this island to find the elixir. With whoever finds the elixir being pardoned for their crimes, this hunt becomes a bloodbath as everyone fights each other and the many haunting creatures and deities on the island.

With the same studio making Hell's Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can be sure this anime will feature stellar animation, gorgeous fights, and a dark, fantastical atmosphere. The excellent ensemble cast each adds their own personality and dynamic, adding depth to the anime as fans witness how each character fights. With beautiful worldbuilding and incredible fights, season two of Hell's Paradise can't come soon enough.

6 'Demon Slayer' (2019)

Studio: ufotable

Fans shouldn't need any introduction to Demon Slayer, as it is possibly the only recent anime more popular than Jujutsu Kaisen. After a demon turns his little sister Nezuko into one, Tanjiro must protect her and become a demon slayer to find a cure. Along the way, he teams up with other slayers who help him fight the many dangerous demons as they hunt for the Muzan, the one who turned his sister into a demon.

While Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen may not have glaring similarities, they both share in common spectacular animation and some of the greatest fights in anime. If fans enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen, they will definitely like Demon Slayer, as each show possesses some of the most epic battles in anime. This show is pure entertainment, and while that means the story is lacking, the enjoyability is enough to get fans excited after Jujutsu Kaisen's manga finale.

5 'Yu Yu Hakusho' (1992)

Studio: Pierrot

Written by the creator of Hunter x Hunter, Yu Yu Hakusho, was Yoshihiro Togashi's first big hit, revolutionizing the shōnen genre. After dying an early and avoidable death, the spirit world doesn't know what to do with Yusuke Urameshi. He can return to his life if he completes a set of tasks. However, the now spirit detective solves and stops supernatural crimes along with his oddball gang of friends and demons.