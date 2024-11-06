The One Piece anime has finally reached the Egghead Arc, and despite it being an enjoyable watch, Toei Animation has decided to place One Piece on a six-month hiatus to improve production and quality of the anime. This news was proceeded by Toei's reveal of the Fish-Man Island Arc being reimagined in a twenty-one-episode series. This is an interesting reveal, as the newly imagined arc will feature a new opening and additional scenes.

Since One Piece is going on a long hiatus, viewers might be wondering what to do in the meantime. Sure, viewers can read the One Piece manga in the meantime and catch up to the manga's plot, but that task itself can be daunting, considering the manga is over one thousand chapters long. But worry not; there are plenty of anime in the world that share some similarities or qualities to the One Piece anime. Be it for its action, themes, or wall-breaking humor, these anime will remind you of One Piece in one way or another.

One Piece Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Akemi Okamura , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Kazuki Yao , Chō Main Genre Action Seasons 20 Creator(s) Eiichiro Oda Writers Junki Takegami , Shoji Yonemura , Hirohiko Uesaka Streaming Service(s) Crunchyroll Franchise(s) One Piece Directors Kônosuke Uda , Junji Shimizu , Munehisa Sakai Expand

10 'The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.' (2016)

Directed by Hiroaki Sakurai

Image via Crunchyroll

Kusuo Saiki has unimaginable psychic abilities. Not wanting to expose his psychic ability, Saiki does his best to hide it, though it grows increasingly difficult when he has to go to high school and not attract attention by using his psychic powers.

Like One Piece's Luffy, Saiki is a fun character to follow and watch in the anime.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is a hilarious anime that will keep viewers laughing nonstop. Like One Piece's Luffy, Saiki is a fun character to follow and watch in the anime, and despite it being a slice of life, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. proves that even episodic anime are worth the watch. For humor and plain old fun, give The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. a watch.

Watch on Apple TV

9 'Fairy Tail' (2009-2019)

Directed by Shinji Ishihira

Image via A-1 Pictures

Lucy Heartfilia is a young celestial wizard who joins the Fairy Tail guild. Natsu Dargneel is a slayer who is also part of the Fairy Tail guild. As the guild explores the land of Fiore, the two make new friends and enemies along the way.

Upon reading the title, Fairy Tail sounds like an easy-going anime. However, similar to One Piece, Fairy Tail is also filled with plenty of heartbreak and emotional tension. Within the heartbreak, however, is a large team of friends working together to achieve their own individual goals, similar in a way to how the Strawhats from One Piece are—plus a little romantic tension along the way.

Fairy Tail Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 12, 2009 Cast Cherami Leigh , Todd Haberkorn , Tia Lynn Ballard , Colleen Clinkenbeard , Newton Pittman , Brittney Karbowski , Monical Rial , Brina Palencia Main Genre Action Seasons 9 Creator(s) Hiro Mashima , Masashi Sogo Writers Hiro Mashima , Masashi Sogo Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) Fairy Tail Directors Shinji Ishihira Expand

8 'Vinland Saga' (2019-2023)

Directed by Shūhei Yabuta

Image via Tokyo MX

Vinland Saga follows young Thornfinn as he tags along with the Viking crew run and commanded by Askeladd, the Viking who killed Thorfinn’s father. Thorfinn plans to exact his revenge, though he has to grow stronger first.

Vinland Saga is far more heartbreaking and emotionally intense than One Piece is. While One Piece has intense emotional moments—Ace being the best example—Vinland Saga starts off in a state of despair, almost as viewers are introduced to the powerful Thornfinn. Those who enjoy voyages, hand-to-hand combat, and powerful enemies will enjoy what Vinland Saga has to offer.

Vinland Saga Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 6, 2019 Cast Yûto Uemura , Mike Haimoto , Shinya Takahashi , Alejandro Saab , Hiroki Gotô , Aleks Le , Kaiji Tang , Michael C. Pizzuto Main Genre Anime Seasons 2

7 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009-2010)

Directed by Yasuhiro Irie

Image via Crunchyroll

In the world of alchemy, brothers, alchemists Edward and Alphonse Elric, commit a taboo, which leads to severe consequences. While Ed loses his leg, Al loses his body, and only through sacrifice is Ed able to save his brother. Now the two journey to reclaim what was lost.

A story of family and brotherhood, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a wholesome watch for those who enjoy stories similar to Ace, Sabo, and Luffy’s friendship. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood focuses on the rough journey ahead to reclaim what was once Ed and Al’s, creating an emotional story in a world of alchemy.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 9, 2009 Cast Romi Pak , Rie Kugimiya , Shinichirô Miki , Fumiko Orikasa , Hidekatsu Shibata , Mamoru Miyano , Kenji Utsumi , Minami Takayama Main Genre Anime Seasons 4

6 'Gintama' (2003-2019)

Directed by Hideaki Sorachi

Image via Sunrise

Freelance samurai Gintoki Sakata takes on odd jobs during the Edo period where aliens known as Amanto have attacked humanity. Then one day, he meets Shinpachi Shimura after saving his sister, who becomes his apprentice. The duo then meets the alien Kagura after saving her, and the trio begin taking on odd jobs together.

Gintama is a good watch for those who loved the humor in One Piece. Action-packed and brimming with jokes, Gintama is known for breaking the fourth wall consistently, hardly taking itself seriously except when it needs to. This is a much-appreciated watch after the heaviness of the One Piece anime, though both are prone to making viewers laugh.

Gintama Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 4, 2006 Cast Susumu Chiba , Satsuki Yukino , Tetsuharu Ota , Michael Daingerfield , Akira Ishida Rating Seasons

5 'Hunter × Hunter' (2011-2014)

Directed by Hiroshi Kōjina

Image via Nippon TV

When Gon Freecss learns that his supposedly deceased father is actually alive and living as a Hunter, this encourages Gon to take the difficult hunter’s exam. To become a strong Hunter and to find his dad, Gon travels alongside his newfound friend Killua, and the two grow their own strengths.

For those who enjoy interesting and unique powers, Hunter × Hunter is the anime to watch. While plenty of shows have powers unique to their own world, Hunter × Hunter’s powers are in a league of their own, pulling in viewers who enjoy action and fights. Similar to One Piece, Hunter × Hunter’s abilities and skills are what make Hunter × Hunter stand out from other shows.

Hunter x Hunter Release Date October 16, 1999 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Yuki Kaida , Kanako Mitsuhashi , Annika Odegard , Hozumi Gôda , Yoshikazu Nagano , Norihisa Mori , Eiji Takemoto Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Creator(s) Yoshihiro Togashi

Watch on Netflix

4 'Naruto' (2002-2017)

Image via Viz Media

Naruto Uzumaki is a young ninja looking to become Hokage. After a rough childhood living as a delinquent orphan with no friends, Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja known to man. With a ferocious jinchūrik inside him, Naruto must learn to control it or destroy everything he loves and cares for.

Naruto is a tale of friendship and growth through various means, both physically and emotionally. It features long-standing rivals, cool transformations, and heavy world-building and lore that One Piece fans are oh-so-familiar with and (hopefully) love. Not to mention, Naruto follows a young boy with big hopes and dreams, which he will stop at nothing to chase.

Naruto Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Main Genre Animation Seasons 8

3 'One Punch Man' (2015 - Present)

Directed by Shingo Natsume (S1), Chikara Sakurai (S2)

Image via TV Tokyo

Saitama was an ordinary person. At least, until he trained himself to peak form, amassing incredible strength. So much so that when he punches any opponent or enemy, he can defeat them. Bored with this arbitrary life, Saitama seeks out the strongest so that his life may have some excitement again.

One Punch Man is a very comedic anime series that fans will not stop laughing at. While it doesn’t take itself seriously for the most part due to its satirical nature, it does know when to put a pause on the com