The Green Knight is a fantasy epic adapted from Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, an old Aruthian poem. The adaptation isn’t one-for-one with the poem but creates a dreamlike story of honor and magic as the young Gawain travels the land in search of the Green Knight, a mysterious being who intends to chop Gawain’s head off. One of the strongest films released this year, The Green Knight creates a story both intimate in character and epic in proportion. Of course, it’s not the only show to capture some of these qualities. Here are seven anime to watch if you liked The Green Knight.

Vinland Saga

While not strictly a fantasy anime, Vinland Saga finds its place in this list by having a character with a journey reminiscent of Gawain’s. Vinland Saga is a historical drama that does take some liberties with its history. It’s about Vikings warring with England, and the story is every bit as brutal as that premise suggests. There’s plenty of blood and fighting in these episodes, but there’s just as much excellent character work and profound moments.

The main character is a young boy called Thorfinn who wants nothing more than to be a mighty warrior. But after Thorfinn sneaks onto a war vessel, his father and many of the people he knows are slaughtered, leaving him alone with the Vikings who killed them. Thorfinn is motivated by a single, burning desire for revenge and proves to be adept at killing as he grows up. His character arc feels similar to Gawain’s. As Gawain hungers for honor, Thorfinn wants nothing more than his revenge.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

A very common subgenre of fantasy anime is the isekai, or “other world” genre. As the name suggests, these anime focus on protagonists who usually start in our modern world and get transported to an alternate fantasy dimension, and are gifted with incredible power. The Rising of the Shield Hero is no different, with its protagonist Naofumi getting transported from his local library to the kingdom of Melromarc alongside three other teenagers to be the legendary heroes prophesied to save the kingdom and world from destruction.

The similarities between Shield Hero and The Green Knight run through the journey and the main characters. Naofumi is as reluctant to become the legendary Shield Hero as Gawain was to journey and become a knight, with both stories exploring the effect of having a destiny thrust upon you. The way the two characters journey across their worlds is also similar. There’s a casual drifting to how Gawain wanders the Camelot as he hunts for the Green Knight, exploring small nooks and crannies. Naofumi similarly drifts across the landscape, making allies and uncovering plots as he goes.

Noragami

One day, middle schooler Hiyori Iki saves a young man from a car crash which knocks her soul free from her body. The young man, Yato, introduces himself as a god and agrees to help Hiyori if she can find him a new spiritual companion. This is the foundation of Noragami, but the story quickly progresses to be far more than a simple affair as we delve into the world of gods and corrupted spirits. The gods who drift around Tokyo have old memories and old rivalries, and incredible power.

Noragami is another show that finds a home alongside The Green Knight for how its protagonist’s journey intersects with Gawain’s. Gawain is running from his past, and from the cowardice that dogs him as he seeks to earn honor and nobility from his quest. Yato is running as well but from a different concern. While he acts as a god of deliveries, Yato was born as a god of war and is stained with the blood of hundreds. He crafts a carefree, deadbeat persona to hide the pain of his past as he tries to become a famous god, despite only doing jobs for five yen.

Mushishi

Mushishi follows Ginko, a man known as a mushishi who wanders the world. He does so as he chases after rumors of mushi, primordial life forms that most of humanity is unaware of. Mushi come in all shapes and sizes and aren’t bound by human ideas or morality. Their overall purpose is a mystery, and this mystery is what Ginko ponders as he follows them. Ginkgo hopes that by following these beings who seem to do nothing but exist, he can find something regarding his place in the world - maybe even the meaning of life.

Mushishi is another show about journeying, but unlike Shield Hero, it fits alongside The Green Knight in more of a tonal manner. There’s a softness to both stories, a calm that belies any action or danger that the characters might encounter. These are both stories about people trying to understand where they fit in the world around them, with such deep contemplation that makes both resonant with one another and anybody else who might be struggling with their role in the world.

March Comes In Like A Lion

March Comes In Like A Lion is another story that fits on this list, despite not being a fantasy anime. It follows Rei Kiriyama, a young man who is one of the most elite shogi players in Japan. Rei lives alone in Tokyo, earning his rent and food with his tournament winnings. This elite status is undercut by Rei’s unwillingness to care for himself, his depression, and the social awkwardness that isolates him from most people. However, as he grows close to the small Kawamoto family, Rei slowly battles his depression and learns to open up to those around him.

Much like Vinland Saga, March draws less on content and more on the theme and, especially, tone to stand with the other entries on this list. There’s a dreamlike quality to both stories. In The Green Knight, this comes from Gawain’s drifting journey as he moves between tests and challenges without much in the way of direction. In March, however, this comes from using choice moments of stellar animation to portray inner emotions externally, such as showing a struggling character drowning in the waters of their mind.

The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins is about a young princess named Elizabeth, hunting for a group of exiled knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins. While the Sins were widely considered traitors to the kingdom of Britannia, the Holy Knights of the kingdom had overthrown Elizabeth’s father and she thought they were her only hope at winning back her kingdom. After meeting Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath, the pair set out on a quest that won’t only bring them into conflict with the Holy Knight but also demons lurking in the corners of the world.

The Seven Deadly Sins might be the series on this list that is the least like The Green Knight in terms of tone and character. What they do share are some origins. While The Green Knight is an Arthurian legend, it’s hard to look at the magical kingdom of Britannia and not see the influences of King Arthur’s court. Many characters can be directly paralleled between the stories such as the powerful mage, Merlin. The Seven Deadly Sins is much less introspective and far more of a fantasy adventure than The Green Knight but still worth watching to see how the anime changes the ancient legends for its own purposes.

Sword of the Stranger

Finally, Sword of the Stranger may be the closest parallel on this list to The Green Knight. The only film on the list, the movie follows a young boy, Kotarou, and his pet dog, Tobimaru. They make a meager living stealing and running from town to town while pursued by assassins with unknown goals. When they encounter a wandering ronin, Nanashi, Kotarou bribes him into becoming their bodyguard and they set out on a perilous journey to safety.

Sword of the Stranger is both similar to The Green Knight and very different. Both have their historical settings, but Sword of the Stranger’s Sengoku-period Japan gives a very different landscape and culture than what many Western audiences may be familiar with. Again, the heroes are similar, with both Gawain and Nanashi unwilling to go on the quests they’ve been given, but the promises of rewards at the end are enough to motivate them. And both films have similarly tragic endings - though to say any more would be to spoil two incredible movies.

