When it comes to manga and anime series, fans know that Japanese creators aren't in sync with the rest of the world when it comes to sensitive themes. Even though we're in 2025, several shounen titles – stories that are mostly aimed at teenage boys – still come with a heavy dose of the male gaze and female representation is not always well-handled. In the late '90s, it wasn't any different, and the anime series Macross Dynamite 7 took things so far that Disney+ and Hulu decided to remove scenes and an entire subplot of some of its episodes from the catalog.

The disturbing content involved main character Mylene Flare Jenius (voiced by Tomo Sakurai). In the story, the 17-year-old girl is drugged and then sexually assaulted. The VOD entries for Macross Dynamite 7 had the scenes removed in Japan, and Disney+ overseas immediately followed suit, as well as Hulu in the United States. However, as Anime News Network reveals, the scenes are still available on Japanese streaming services Bandai Channel and Amazon Prime Japan.

Even though censorship and cuts in anime series are a frequent occurrence, they do not always make sense. But this is not the case with Macross Dynamite 7, which uses the sensitive subject as a plot device rather than exploring it and conveying the gravity of it – especially for younger audiences. Of course, we still have to take into account that the show originally aired in the '90s, a period in which most of the world wasn't paying attention to how these stories were handled. By any standards, though, the subject and the age of the character could already be considered problematic at the time.

What Is 'Macross Dynamite 7' About?

Image via Triangle Staff

Macross Dynamite 7 is actually an OVA of Macross 7, a 1994 anime series that, in turn, was the sequel of Super Dimension Fortress Macross, from 1982. An OVA (Original Video Animation) is a special and often standalone episode from an anime series that is normally released straight to video. One of the most famous OVAs from recent years hailed from the hit series Attack on Titan. No Regrets: The Captain Levi Story chronicles the life of one of the anime's most popular characters.

In Macross Dynamite 7, the story takes place in 2046 and centers around a group of characters on their way to the galaxy's core to perform a concert. Music-themed animes are nothing new, but one of the stories that became most popular in the subgenre hailed from music duo Daft Punk. In March 2001, they released the album Discovery, which came with the anime musical movie Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem as a companion piece. The movie was recently re-released in theaters to celebrate its anniversary.

Macross Dynamite 7 is available to stream on Hulu.

Super Dimensional Fortress Macross After accidentally triggering a space warship's defense systems, the inhabitants of Earth find themselves thrust into an interstellar war with a powerful alien race. As they navigate through space aboard the transformed battleship, a complex love triangle emerges among the crew, adding human depth to their struggle for survival and peace. Release Date October 3, 1982 Cast Arihiro Hase , Mari Lijima , Vic Mignogna , Monica Rial , John Swasey , Show Hayami , Junie Hoang , Chris Patton Seasons 1 Creator(s) Shōji Kawamori , Ken'ichi Matsuzaki Writers Sukehiro Tomita , Emu Arii

watch on hulu