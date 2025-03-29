Masterpieces are few and far between, but when fans watch one, they can understand its beauty and relevance. Each medium has them, but anime might have less than expected as a newer form of television. Shows like Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen are extremely popular, but they aren't masterpieces: that title is reserved for select series. Fans don't have to like a masterpiece, but they can at least appreciate what went into it.

It isn't easy deciding what is and isn't a masterpiece, which is why this list will rank ten anime masterpieces that will never get old based on relevance, timelessness, popularity, originality, influence, innovation, themes/messages, and overall writing quality. These ten anime proved to have stood the test of time or will undoubtedly in the future because of various elements, highlighting why they are masterpieces that everyone needs to watch.

10 'Paranoia Agent' (2004)

Created by Satoshi Kon

While most of Satoshi Kon's masterpieces are movies like Perfect Blue or Paprika, he also made an equally thrilling anime series: Paranoia Agent. When a merchandise designer is feeling stressed after not being able to make another design as popular as her recent creation, a mysterious child beats her with a bat and continues to terrorize other civilians in their most trying times, causing widespread paranoia.

Through multiple perspectives, fans can understand both the victims and Lil' Slugger with each attack. Paranoia Agent is a dark and thrilling series that will make fans think, providing a fascinating social commentary and an enjoyable story. All of Kon's works are masterpieces, but Paranoia Agent is a perfect avant-garde anime about escaping responsibility and stress, providing a must-watch suspenseful experience.