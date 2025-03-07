There are plenty of genres for fans to enjoy, so everyone can watch what they want. However, specific genres are more popular than the rest, primarily action, which is dominant in movies, television, and anime. The latter is a medium tailored for entertainment and imaginative stories, but it also knows how to make some of the most epic, action-packed series, such as One Piece and Attack on Titan.

Action will always draw a crowd and can convince even the most fickle of fans to give a series a try. Thus, this list will rank ten anime with the most epic action based on animation, scale, creativity, fights, enjoyability, drama, and moments. Each series must incorporate at least one of these aspects, delivering a variety of ways an anime can have standout action and epicness.

10 'Wind Breaker' (2024)

Studio: CloverWorks

2024 was a phenomenal year for anime, but one of the unexpected bangers was Wind Breaker, a delinquent anime that solely focused on fighting and character development. Sakura is used to discrimination because of his looks, which is why he is expecting a fight when enrolling in his new school with the top gang. However, his dreams of becoming a leader quickly dampen as they accept him wholeheartedly.

Wind Breaker doesn't have a massive scale, but sometimes, a show only needs hand-to-hand combat to get fans riled up. The characters are the story's heart, as its leading members and villains slowly develop. However, everyone watches Wind Breaker for the fights, as it delivers some of the most fluid combat scenes in anime, highlighting the epic nature of this show, which is one of the best action anime series of the 2020s.