A good or bad villain can make or break the story of a film. Without a good villain, it feels like a film is missing an essential puzzle piece. Anime movies are typically not known for their villains, as they are usually praised for their great protagonists, animation and overall storytelling. However, some anime movie villains stand out among the rest thanks to their striking designs, devious plans, memorable lines, or a mix of all these elements.

Whether it be from a modern film like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 or an absolute classic like Akira, some anime movie villains just hit harder than others. When it comes to the best of the best, viewers can find villains with excellent character development and motivation, as well as incredible powers that make it incredibly difficult for the protagonist to continue. Some villains also just embody evil itself, which is hard to beat.

10 Beerus (Koichi Yamadera & Jason Douglas)

'Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods' (2013)

The Dragon Ball films are well known for having some of the more memorable anime movie villains. Arguably, the best is Beerus (Koichi Yamadera & Jason Douglas) from Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods. The film sees Beerus awakening from a long slumber, learning of the defeat of Frieza at the hands of Goku (Masako Nozawa & Sean Schemmel). Wanting a challenge, Beerus seeks out Goku and incites a battle that will test Goku like never before.

It goes without saying that Beerus is among the most powerful Dragon Ball characters. What makes Beerus such an interesting villain is how much of a parallel he is to Goku. He is much like the Saiyan in that he doesn't have some grand plan to take over the universe; he is just a god looking for a real challenge. Beerus genuinely strikes fear into Goku and Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa & Christopher Sabat), which is not easy to do. He is also a very well-balanced villain who can be incredibly menacing in one moment and silly in another.

9 Baron Omatsuri (Akio Otsuka)

'One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island' (2005)

The sixth One Piece film is the darkest by far. Some even describe moments as borderline action-horror, and that is in part due to the villain, Baron Omatsuri (Akio Otsuka). Upon inviting Luffy (Mayumi Tanaka) and his crew to the island, they agree to participate in Baron's crazy challenges, quickly discovering that something is off about their host.

Baron is so compelling because of his motivation. Everything he does is driven by the grief he feels from losing his family. Baron keeps them as lifeless husks so he doesn't have to truly lose them. His tragic situation causes audiences to feel both disdain and sympathy for the man. Baron's feelings are understandable and even somewhat relatable, even if they don't justify his terrible actions.

8 Enmu (Daisuke Hirakawa & Landon McDonald)

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train' (2020)

Not only did Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train take the world by storm at the box office, but its engaging story captured theater-goers and garnered wonderful reviews. Part of this quality is drawn from the film's wonderfully compelling villain, Enmu (Daisuke Hirakawa & Landon McDonald), whose powers include flesh, sleep and dream manipulation.

When Enmu puts the Mugen Train to sleep and fuses with the physical train itself, he becomes a terrifying threat to the Demon Slayers, both physically and mentally, as he invades their dreams. Enmu is scarier because of his sadistic and cold-blooded view of human life paired with his oddly soothing voice (both in sub and dub). When Enmu makes his debut in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, he takes complete ownership of the screen with his enthralling and chilling presence.

7 Kushana (Yoshiko Sakakibara, Linda Gary & Uma Thurman)

'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

The primary antagonist of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is Kushana (Yoshiko Sakakibara, Linda Gary & Uma Thurman). She is fitted with a mechanical arm and legs to reflect her place as the antithesis to Nausicaä (Sumi Shimamoto, Alison Lohman & Susan Davis) with how savage and mechanical she is.

Kushana is a parallel to Nausicaä, who changes significantly throughout the film. What makes a lot of Hayao Miyazaki films so complex is the fact that he never really ever has what many consider typical villains, and that notion applies to Kushana. She very much begins the film as an antagonist with her extremist war against the forest. As the story continues, viewers get to learn that Kushana is wildly uneducated about the world around her. As she discovers the truth, she changes and realizes her wrongdoings, allowing her to become a more layered figure that more people can root for.

6 Vincent Volaju (Tsutomu Isobe & Daran Norris)

'Cowboy Bebop: The Movie' (2001)

The incredibly popular classic anime Cowboy Bebop finally got a film in 2001, aptly titled Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. The film brought a villain named Vincent Volaju (Tsutomu Isobe & Daran Norris) to the fold. Vincent Volaju is a terrorist who essentially wants to destroy just for destruction's sake.

Vincent can't tell the difference between dreams and real life, and his insanity leads him to spread his pain to others.

However, Vincent Volaju is a tragic and somewhat heartbreaking character. While he is a sheer force of destruction, he also faced great struggles over the years. While serving in the Titan War, he was subject to an experimental military project in which he and his team had brain-attacking nano-machines implemented. Vincent can't tell the difference between dreams and real life, and his insanity leads him to spread his pain to others. After all, hurt people hurt people.

5 Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai & Lex Lang)

'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' (2021)

It's no secret that Jujutsu Jaisen is one of the most popular anime of the new generation. However, Season 1 was not the beginning of the story, if one can believe it. The theatrically released film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 serves as the prequel to the series and won numerous awards throughout 2022 and 2023.

Of all the character duos that have taken over the pop culture space, fan-favorite Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura & Kaiji Tang) and Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai & Lex Lang), have dominated it, especially online. The two former best friends come to blows in the film, and it's astoundingly heartbreaking. Suguru's downfall from a student of Tokyo Jujutsu High to an all-out villain with the goal of decimating all humans is quite compelling. He may have horrific intentions, but he also has kindness and love for those he actually cares about, which makes his villainy even harder to watch as he faces the likes of Gojo.