Without villains, stories wouldn't be as entertaining, and over the years, fans have witnessed some of the greatest villains ever. Anime, in particular, is known for its villains, who excel in style, coolness, evilness, and intelligence and act as a significant threat and significance to the story. From popular villains on TV like Madara or DIO to movie villains like Broly and Yubaba, anime is home to iconic villains.

However, with so many villains in anime movies, some fly under the radar and are underappreciated. Sometimes, these villains aren't in a popular movie and don't get recognition, or other parts of the film outweigh the villain, leading to fans not focusing on them. These villains deserve more praise because of their crucial role in the movie, which forces the heroes to overcome their hardships.

10 Gasback

Movie Appearance: 'Trigun: Badlands Rumble' (2010)

A non-canon movie based on the 90s sci-fi anime Trigun, Trigun: Badlands Rumble takes the titular protagonist, Vash, to Mecca City, where he and hundreds of other bounty hunters are after the head of Gasback, a notorious gunslinger worth $300 million. After receiving a new adaptation, Trigun hopes to reach a younger audience, follow the source material a bit closer, and provide phenomenal action in a Western sci-fi setting.

In a series filled with great villains, the movie had some heavy lifting to do since this villain would be the main focus. Many overlook him, but Gasback is a severely underrated villain. From his rambunctious personality to his intriguing backstory, he is a worthy foe for Vash. His design is incredible and is incredibly fun to watch as he steals from anyone. Despite not being part of the actual timeline, Gasback is a great villain, and it's a shame he's only in the movie.

9 Dramaturgy

Movie Appearance: 'Kizumonogatari Part 2' (2016)

The first chronological entry into the Monogatari series centers around Araragi, an average student who, against better judgment, helps save a vampire and, in turn, becomes one himself. Split into three movies, Kizumonogatari follows Araragi trying to get the vampire that made him a vampire back to full strength by defeating the Vampire Hunters who took her limbs. Dramaturgy appears as one of the Vampire Hunters in the second movie, which is partly why the Monogatari series is a great vampire anime.

Heart Under Blade is a fantastic villain, but she is not underrated. Instead, Dramaturgy, the side villain with minimal screen time, is truly worthy of the words underrated. His design is incredibly intimidating, and he possesses raw strength and skill that make him so imposing. However, he gets defeated at the first sign of retaliation by Araragi, surrendering himself without shame and cooperating with a friendly demeanor. As some fans would say, this weakness and the fact that he was the first hunter to be defeated mean that many overlook him. However, his striking differences in personality, appearance, and willingness to help the protagonist make him a great villain deserving of a return.

8 Go Dougan

Movie Appearance: 'Saiyuki Reqiuem' (2001)