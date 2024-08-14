There are great anime movies and shows found throughout many decades now, because Japan has seemingly always been a great place to look for bold and unique pieces of animation. Given the 2000s are now pretty far back in the past – well, 15 to 25-ish years – it’s perhaps as good a time as any to look back on the best such a decade had to offer. After all, some works created in the 2000s are easily old enough to be nostalgic, now.

What follows is a rundown of some of the best anime movies to come out during the decade in question. There are a good many usual suspects here, but also some slightly lesser-known ones that could be worth checking out for those only really familiar with Studio Ghibli (a company that is, admittedly, still pretty well-represented below).

10 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Howl’s Moving Castle might not be one of the very best Hayao Miyazaki films, but considering the legendary filmmaker has never missed, even mid-tier Miyazaki is still leagues better than your average animated movie. This one sees him returning to the fantasy genre (always an exciting prospect), and follows a young woman who’s turned into an elderly one by a witch, leading to her going on a quest to regain her youth.

This puts her on course with the titular Wizard, Howl, and his (unsurprisingly) moving castle. It’s got all the reliable Miyazaki trademarks and the kind of stunning animation one can expect from Studio Ghibli. Its characters are endearing, the simple story is told effectively, and, at the end of the day, it’s hard to pass up another chance to get lost in a world created by Hayao Miyazaki.

9 'Metropolis' (2001)

Director: Rintaro

1927’s Metropolis is one of the most influential films of all time, given how it might well be the definitive science fiction movie of the 1920s, and because aspects of it can be found in films made decades later, like Star Wars and Blade Runner. Naturally, the 1927 film also influenced the 2001 movie of the same name, but this one’s far from just an animated remake of the Fritz Lang classic.

2001’s Metropolis revolves around a strange young girl who numerous people are looking for, all for different reasons, within the futuristic titular city. Narratively, Metropolis is relatively simple stuff, and the characters are all quite straightforward with their motivations, too. Nevertheless, it manages to be an effectively moving sci-fi movie, as well as a pretty awe-inspiring one to look at. It’s worth it for some of the visuals alone.

8 'Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust' (2000)

Director: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

While it’s probably more of a cult classic than an outright classic, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust is still a surprisingly great watch that anime fans ought to make checking out a priority. It follows the titular D as he contends with some other vampire hunters, all of whom are racing to complete the same mission: rescuing a woman who’s been kidnapped by a particularly powerful vampire.

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust delivers the goods when it comes to dark fantasy, horror, and action, being very fast-paced throughout and effectively atmospheric. It’s the sort of film that’s oozing with style, but has a little more to offer narratively than you might expect from the simple premise. It just works and will probably satisfy anyone looking for something a little dark, moody, and violent.

7 'Ponyo' (2008)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

The master of animated fantasy movies, Hayao Miyazaki, struck again in 2009 with the release of Ponyo, which is a good deal more kid-friendly than most of his other films. Admittedly, there are only a couple of his that aren’t really kid-friendly at all (like Princess Mononoke and The Boy and the Heron), but the occasional darker moments found in most of his other films don’t necessarily show up in Ponyo.

The lightness and whimsical nature of it all don't hinder Ponyo; rather, they make the movie even more charming and engaging. It follows a young boy’s adventures after he befriends a creature who initially seems to be some kind of goldfish, but grows to be something else entirely… not to mention, a being with ties to fantastical ocean-dwellers. Ponyo is just a good time, and even those with particularly hard hearts might have trouble resisting the endearing qualities this film has to offer.

6 'Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance' (2009)

Director: Hideaki Anno