As the most recent decade concludes, now is a great time to reflect on the 2010s and the revolutionary anime content it produced. From anime like Demon Slayer and Mob Psycho 100, fans are privileged to experience such well-made anime of that decade. However, anime movies often get overshadowed despite their pristine animation and focused plots.

Anime films thrived in the 2010s, showcasing elite animation and a variety of genres and studios that Studio Ghibli doesn't just dominate. These anime films range from blood-boiling action hype to tear-jerking romances that helped establish the film industry. This was a time to experiment and adapt various films that have helped fans discover new interests. These ten anime movies showcase the creativity and beautiful animation Japan is known for while still standing out as one of the best decades for anime movies.

10 'One Piece Film: Z' (2012)

Directed by Tatsuya Nagamine

After One Piece changed their movie ways with One Piece Film: Strong World, One Piece Film: Z continues the trend by including Eiichiro Oda's involvement. The film focuses on Zephyr, a former marine and mentor to the current admirals, who created the Neo-Navy, an organization that deals with pirates without the burden of law. Despite being seemingly noble, he plans on using a new weapon to destroy an island of pirates and, subsequently, a bunch of civilians, where the Strawhats come in to save the day.

While One Piece Film: Z may not be canon, it includes many canon elements that help separate it from other inconsequential anime movies. Oda fleshes out the world and lore more in the film while giving Zephyr a touching backstory that helps make him the best movie villain in the series. Overall, One Piece Film: Z is a must-watch One Piece movie, delivering the action, animation, plot, and characters.

9 'Kizumonogatari Part 3: Cold Blooded' (2017)

Directed by Tatsuya Oishi and Akiyuki Shinbo

Kizumonogatari Part 3: Cold Blooded serves as the final movie of the Kizumonogatari trilogy. It follows Koyomi Araragi after he helps a dying woman by giving her his blood, which turns him into an immortal vampire. In order to return to a human, he must kill the vampire hunters who took Shinobu's limbs, putting her in a state of weakness. In the final movie, he must confront Shinobu in a vampire-on-vampire fight to regain what he lost.

Kizumonogatari is one of the best vampire anime out there. Its unique editing style and stunning animation complement each other perfectly to create an action-packed, drama-filled movie. While it features explicit content too much for some fans, the fight scenes are one-of-a-kind and utilize the vampire theme perfectly, such as a sea of heads being ripped off and promptly re-grown. While a new Monogatari season is released, Kizumonogatari 3 remains the series' peak as it embodies the franchise's editing style, lore, and animation.

8 'Colorful' (2010)

Directed by Keiichi Hara