While anime has always proven itself to be an exceptional and highly popular medium over the years, the digital age has seen a massive explosion in popularity in animes of all types. Anime has simply become more accessible and widely available than ever before, as more and more audiences have been enthralled by numerous anime series, from long-running classics like One Piece and Dragon Ball to newer titles like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. While anime s primarily associated with long-running series, the explosion in popularity has also affected many anime films in recent memory.

Anime movies are far from a new phenomenon, with all-time classics like Akira, Spirited Away, and Perfect Blue consistently being praised as some of the best-animated movies of all time. However, with the more recent worldwide acceptance and explosion of anime, anime films have been the most successful and beloved as they've ever been in markets around the world. Whether they are original films weaving their own story or simply a theatrical continuation of a long-running series, there is no shortage of iconic anime films that have already made the 2020s a defining decade for the medium.

10 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' (2022)

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama

The latest film in the long-running Dragon Ball series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sees the return of the villainous Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that Goku defeated in the original Dragon Ball series. However, with Goku and Vegeta too busy training with Beerus and Broly, it becomes up to Piccolo and Gohan to put a stop to the villainous threat before they can enact their evil plan. To make things worse, the Red Ribbon Army has created two new powerful android warriors, designed specifically to take down the Z warriors.

While it may not have a massive impact on those who aren't already fans of Dragon Ball, Super Hero continues the trend of massive-scale visual spectacle cinematic experiences for the series. The film specifically acts as an evolution for the series by adopting stylized 3D animation, giving the film a distinct look that makes it feel like it hopped directly off of the manga pages. It helps make the flashy action sequences that much more exciting, as well as it being wholly satisfying to watch a Dragon Ball story that isn't focused on Goku.

9 'Pompo: the Cinephile' (2021)

Directed by Takayuki Hirao

Pompo the Cinephile follows the story of Pompo, a lover of all things cinema who has been building up her repertoire as an established director in the movie capital of the world "Nyallywood". One day, Pompo's assistant Gene finds massive inspiration from one of Pompo's scripts, declaring that he wants the film to be made as soon as possible. This allows Pompo to try out producing instead of directing, telling Gene to shoot the film in what will be his first directing gig.

Beyond its cutesy and lightweight exterior, Pompo the Cinephile is a genuine love letter not just to film and filmmaking, but to the art of creation, and the beauty of creating a work of art in the visual medium. The way that the film creatively visualizes normally boring and tenuous acts such as editing and sound mixing makes for a genuine sight to behold, with an uncanny ability to amp up an audience's passion for film. It's certainly a mandatory watch for fans of filmmaking, animation, and the process it takes to create.

8 'Inu-Oh' (2022)

Directed by Masaaki Yuasa

Inu-Oh follows the story of the young, titular Inu-Oh, a boy born to an esteemed family who has been afflicted with an ancient curse that has forced him to live as an outcast in his town. However, he soon finds himself making an unexpected friendship with blind musician Tomona, a young priest haunted by his past. In their time together, Inu-oh ends up discovering a passion and uncanny ability to dance, and the duo quickly become inseparable friends as larger and larger crowds begin to flock to their extravagant concerts.

Director Masaaki Yuasa has always been attributed to his beautiful and mystifying animation style, most often seen in Mind Game and Devilman Crybaby, and said style flourishes in Inu-Oh. The film makes a work of art out of its musical sequences while telling a compassionate and deeply impactful story of friendship and deeper bonds. The way that the film combines the visuals of a flashy rock concert with the elegance and grace of an ancient folk ritual is a sight to behold, making it easily one of the most underrated anime films in recent memory.

7 'Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train' (2020)

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

The first of many ventures into film for massively successful anime franchise Demon Slayer, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train sees the main group of heroes boarding the Infinity Train, where they meet with the Fire Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Together, they are tasked with taking down a dangerous demon who has been tormenting the passengers of the train, in what is easily the most dangerous demon that they've faced so far.

While many anime movies that come from preexisting series go out of the way to make their cinematic experiences non-canon to the main series, Mugen Train does the exact opposite, making the film the connecting bridge between seasons 1 and 2. While this certainly brought much more interest to the film than other anime film adaptations, what has helped it become such a monumental success is its beautiful standalone themes of acceptance and loss. Combined with the signature beautiful animation of the show brought to a cinematic budget, it's no wonder that it became the highest-grossing anime movie of all time.

6 'The First Slam Dunk' (2022)

Directed by Takehiko Inoue