Anime has thrived in the 21st century. It's gained far more popularity than ever before, finally becoming "cool" to the general populous. While anime shows have certainly had some of the biggest impact on pop culture, thanks to giant hits like Attack on Titan, Naruto, Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, anime films have had just as much impact, if not more, especially among mainstream audiences.

Thanks to titans of the industry like Studio Ghibli, anime films have helped define the animation medium, becoming genuine competitors to Disney and DreamWorks on the global stage. Some anime films are widely considered among the best and most ambitious animated films of all time, pushing the medium's boundaries and setting new standards. These are the best anime movies of the 21st century, brilliant, daring, and thought-provoking triumphs that prove Japan is a source of talent and creativity unlike any other.

10 'Paprika' (2007)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan

Dr. Atsuko Chiba (Megumi Hayashibara) is a complicated woman. For her day job, she works as an intelligent scientist, but at night, she hits the streets as Paprika, a dream detective. Things take a turn when someone steals a prototype for a device Chiba and her co-workers are working on that was intended to aid psychiatric patients. Soon, they realize that, under the control of the wrong person, it could potentially demolish someone's mind from the inside.

Paprika was and still is renowned as a visual marvel and arguably the best arthouse animated movie. The dream sequences in the film are exquisitely executed, achieving stunning technical heights. Aside from its excellent visuals, Paprika delivers a compelling and thoughtful story on top of that, which leaves viewers thinking about it for days afterward. Director Satoshi Kon truly captures the feelings and visuals of dreams, and it's a spectacular watch that must be seen to be believed.

Paprika Release Date June 22, 2007 Cast Megumi Hayashibara , Tōru Emori , Katsunosuke Hori , Tôru Furuya , Koichi Yamadera , Akio Otsuka , Hideyuki Tanaka , Satomi Kôrogi Runtime 90 Minutes Writers Yasutaka Tsutsui , Seishi Minakami , Satoshi Kon

9 'Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance' (2009)

Directed by Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki and Masayuki

Image via The KlockWorx

The world-renowned Neon Genesis Evangelion took the world by storm since the original show's release in 1997, redefining what mecha movies can be. When the "Rebuilds" series started in 2007, fans were surprised by the new direction of the series, as it truly made a drastic turn with the second film in the series, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance.

Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance is an exciting new step for the venerable franchise and a spectacular adventure that anyone can watch and have a great time with.

Taking a huge new step for the series, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance improves upon everything in the original series and then some. The writers made the film incredibly accessible to new audiences, thus increasing the IP's appeal. Characters are written far better and the pacing flows very nicely for a film that needed to turn seven hours of anime into one hour and forty-eight minutes. Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance is an exciting new step for the venerable franchise and a spectacular adventure that anyone can watch and have a great time with.

Watch on Amazon

8 'When Marnie Was There' (2014)

Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Image via Toho

Due to health reasons, 12-year-old Anna (Sara Takatsuki) is sent to the countryside to stay with her aunt and uncle. While wandering her new surroundings, she comes across an abandoned mansion, where she finds another young girl, Marnie (Kasumi Arimura). As they spend more time together over the summer, they grow closer, and Anna begins to learn Marnie's secrets.

Although called a tad "girly" by many, When Marnie Was There is certainly accessible for everyone. The writing is incredibly layered, and each character is wonderfully sweet and likable. The film is about the idea and concepts of love as a whole rather than that between one person and another. As per usual with Studio Ghibli, When Marnie Was There feels like a moving painting and is an absolute pleasure to watch while sucking in this wonderfully thoughtful story.

When Marnie Was There Release Date July 19, 2014 Cast Sara Takatsuki , Kasumi Arimura , Hana Sugisaki Runtime 103 minutes Writers Masashi Andō , Keiko Niwa , Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Watch on Max

7 'The Wind Rises' (2013)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

Another beautiful entry to the Studio Ghibli collection of films is the Oscar-nominated The Wind Rises. For what feels like all his life, Jiro Horikoshi (Hideaki Anno) wanted to become a pilot. As he grows in his career and life, he designs an aircraft that the Japanese use in World War II to face their enemies during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Typically, Hayao Miyazaki tends to craft films with more supernatural elements and fantastical ideas, and seeing him delve into the genre of historical fiction is a head-turner, to say the least. But as he does with every film he directs, Miyazaki masterfully crafted a melancholic yet insightful masterpiece that ranks among his best efforts. Similarly to 2023's Oppenheimer, the message of the film is quite moving, conveying the idea that, sometimes, dreams don't come to fruition in the way people hope, and they must learn to cope with such a fact.

6 'The Girl Who Leapt Through Time' (2006)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

Image via Kadokawa Herald Pictures

When a teenage girl named Makoto (Riisa Naka) discovers that she has the incredible ability to time travel, she begins using it for her selfish benefit. All is well and good until she realizes she inadvertently and greatly affected the lives of those around her in ways she couldn't have expected.

Although a character traveling through time only to discover they affected the world around them isn't a new concept, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time sets itself apart by focusing on philosophy while keeping a lighthearted tone. It masterfully strikes incredibly emotional notes when it needs to, driving the message home. Makoto, unfortunately, has to learn the precious moments she's taken away cannot be recreated. Moments like those are one of a kind, and in order to appreciate them, one has to accept life for what it is.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 15, 2006 Cast Riisa Naka , Takuya Ishida Runtime 98 minutes Writers Satoko Okudera

5 'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' (2013)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Image via Toho

The young Kaguya (Aki Asakura), a nymph found inside a bamboo stalk, sends five noblemen on essentially impossible jobs to avoid having to marry any of them, telling them that whoever can complete their task gets to marry her. The film is loosely based on an old Japanese folk tale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, and takes the best aspects and turns it into a beautiful masterpiece.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is a hauntingly beautiful and subversive fairy tale; every frame could be hung up in a museum. The style is simple yet visually intricate and complex in so many different ways, while the narrative is challenging yet undeniably rewarding. The film was so well received that it actually was the first film of the 2010s with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, thus becoming one of the highest-rated of the entire decade.

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Release Date November 23, 2013 Cast Aki Asakura , Takeo Chii , Nobuko Miyamoto , Kengo Kora , Atsuko Takahata Runtime 137 Minutes Writers Riko Sakaguchi , Isao Takahata

Watch on Max

4 'A Silent Voice' (2016)

Image via Shochiku

After having his social reputation among his classmates completely ruined after bullying a deaf girl in elementary school, Shōya Ishida (Miyu Irino) decides it's time for him to seek redemption, feeling he has nowhere else to go in life. Thus, he befriends Shōko Nishimiya (Saori Hayami), the deaf girl he bullied years before.

A Silent Voice's excellent ability to cover topics like depression, disability and bullying makes it one of the most emotionally impactful and meaningful films of the 21st century. It somehow manages to be both heart-wrenching and heart-warming, depicting the real, raw and genuine effects of bullying without feeling preachy in any way. Where most films would hop into the perspective of the victim of bullying, A Silent Voice follows the bully and the way it ruined his life and forced him to rethink everything.

A Silent Voice Release Date September 17, 2016 Cast Miyu Irino , Saori Hayami , Aoi Yuki Runtime 130 minutes Writers Reiko Yoshida

Rent on Amazon

3 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

Howl's Moving Castle follows a young woman named Sophie (Chieko Baisho), who is cursed with the body of an old woman. She must then team up with a young wizard, Hauru (Takuya Kimura), and board his moving castle to find a way to break the spell once and for all.

Part of what makes Sophie and Hauru such great protagonists is how much they contrast with each other. While Hauru is a character that holds a lot of freedom, Sophie is very tied down by responsibility and is old at heart, which is what makes her predicament so interesting. Howl's Moving Castle sets itself apart from the rest of Hayao Miyazaki's films by focusing less on being linear and more so on the emotions. One of Studio Ghibli's most quotable movies, not to mention one of its wisest, Howl's Moving Castle is smart and insightful without needing to shove its themes in the audience's face.

Howl's Moving Castle Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 19, 2004 Cast Chieko Baisho , Takuya Kimura , Akihiro Miwa , Tatsuya Gashûin , Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Mitsunori Isaki Runtime 119 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki , Diana Wynne Jones

2 'Your Name' (2016)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

Image via Toho

Your Name is easily the best anime film in the last ten years, and it's not even a competition. When two teenagers discover they have a mystical bond when they swap bodies one day, they decide to seek each other out. Upon doing so, a magical mystery unfolds, changing the way they see everything.

There aren't many poor things that can be said about Makoto Shinkai's Your Name. The animation is gorgeous, the storytelling is complex and thematic, the pacing flows in a manner that keeps the story feeling lengthy enough to feel intimate with its characters without feeling too long, and it deftly balances tones. It's expertly crafted and a modern-day masterpiece, a classic coming-of-age journey that is as visually striking as it's emotionally poignant.

Your Name (2016) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date August 26, 2016 Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Mone Kamishiraishi Runtime 107

1 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

Amidst her family's move to a new area, young and enthusiastic Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi) accidentally wanders into a strange, supernatural world filled with spirits, witches and more. She must seek out a way to restore her parents to normal after they are turned into pigs.

Spirited Away is easily the most iconic Studio Ghibli film. Its originality, animation, performances and creativity set it out as one of the most complex and rewarding animated films of all time. It's hard for people not to call Spirited Away a borderline-perfect film, let alone Miyazaki's best work yet. It can be easily defined as the pillar that cemented Miyazaki as the Godfather of animated films. It seems impossible not to think of Spirited Away when discussing the greatest animated films of all time.

Spirited Away (2001) Release Date July 20, 2001 Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Runtime 125 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 10 Best Anime Movies of the 90s, Ranked