When asked to think of iconic anime films, most anime fans would mention a few classics, specifically from the '80s, which was an incredible time for anime on the big screen. With some obvious gems from the incredibly renowned Studio Ghibli and others that general audiences wouldn't be aware of, like Fist of the North Star, anime built the foundations for its modern success in the '80s.

In fact, many of the films hailing from the '80s helped set the standard for not just anime films from then onward but for film in general. These are the best and most iconic anime movies of the 1980s, seminal and groundbreaking projects that changed the face of Japanese entertainment and animation as a whole, ensuring their enduring place in cinematic history.

10 'Vampire Hunter D' (1985)

Directed by Toyoo Ashida

Set in the landscape of a post-nuclear holocaust, Vampire Hunter D is a seminal entry to the larger vampire canon. Doris Lang (Michie Tomizawa) hires a vampire hunter named D (Kaneto Shiozawa) when she is chosen to be the next bride for the nasty vampire, Count Magnus Lee (Seizo Kato), after trespassing his domain. Turns out, D was initially infected by the bite of the Count himself, making D's journey to kill the 10,000-year-old vampire a lot more personal.

Vampire Hunter D did wonders for vampiric movie content, released 13 years before Wesley Snipes donned his leather jacket and became one of the most iconic vampire hunters, who also happens to be a vampire himself. Much like the aforementioned Blade, this film also happens to be one of the bloodiest projects of the '80s, not to mention one of the best vampire-centric anime movies. Vampire Hunter D is a great watch for fans of dark fantasy and those who love stylish animation, launching a successful multimedia franchise.

9 'Fist of the North Star' (1986)

Directed by Toyoo Ashida

Kenshiro (Akira Kamiya), a master of the absolutely brutal martial art known as "Hokuto Shinken," wanders a nuclear wasteland. He must team up with two children and Rei (Kaneto Shiozawa), a master of the martial art style that the man who took Kenshiro's lover was a master of. Together, they venture to help Kenshiro get what he lost.

Fist of the North Star feels almost like a John Wick-esque film, but 28 years beforehand and surrounding martial arts rather than gun-fu.

Toyoo Ashida had two huge wins in the '80s, and Fist of the North Star is the second of the two. Fist of the North Star proves that Ashida loves a good 'ol violent film, feeling almost like a John Wick-esque film, but 28 years beforehand and surrounding martial arts rather than gun-fu. The animation is stellar and the plot surprisingly compelling, acting as a precursor to the modern action movies that came out in the late '80s and '90s. It's an action-packed romp that is a boatload of fun and one of the best action films of the decade.

8 'Angel's Egg' (1985)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

A young, white-haired Girl (Mako Hyodo) wanders a barren and bleak landscape while attempting to protect a mysterious egg. She comes across a Boy (Jinpachi Nezu) whom she bonds with, who suggests they break the egg as they begin adventuring together. There's not much to say about the plot of Angel's Egg because there intentionally isn't much of one. Director Mamoru Oshii explicitly wanted to remove as much narrative as possible and instead tell a story through symbolism and visuals.

Angel's Egg is an incredibly unique watch that could be noted as one that everyone needs to experience at least once.

One will not find many movies like Angel's Egg in either the '80s or in cinema as a whole. It's an incredibly unique watch that could be noted as one that everyone needs to experience at least once. The symbolism in Angel's Egg clearly depicts a struggle with religious faith, but there's more than just that here, causing people to continue to dissect the film to this very day. The film has so much to offer and search through, making it not only an incredibly high-quality anime gem but a very rewatchable one, too.

7 'Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

The glorious touch of Hayao Miyazaki is all over the '80s anime film landscape; when it comes to the best of the best, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind was the first to arrive. The film follows the warrior yet pacifist princess Nausicaa (Sumi Shimamoto) as she battles through a world that has suffered ecocide to keep two nations at war from destroying the planet amidst their conflict.

Although released in 1984, the plot of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind is prevalent now more than ever amid the ever-growing climate crisis that has been plaguing the planet since the second half of the 20th century. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind's enduring message can honestly teach audiences much about how to fight and adapt to the world's current climate calamity. It's an insightful, thoughtful and lovely film that gracefully presses on world issues like only Hayao Miyazaki could.

Directed by Mori Masaki

Mori Masaki's Barefoot Gen is a profound look at the repercussions of the atomic bomb. It addresses the effects left on survivors and those outside of Hiroshima and Nagasaki through the lens of a young boy named Gen (Issei Miyazaki). It's a raw and honest depiction of the horrors the bombs left behind for the Japanese after their dropping in 1945. The film was released in 1983 overseas and in 1992 in the West.

The first half of the film is a bit more lighthearted and humorous; the bomb then drops in the middle of the plot, propelling audiences into the second half. The stark contrast between these two distinctive parts makes it obvious why Masaki decided to use this structure. Masaki honestly depicts how the bombs fell out of nowhere and how devastating they were, changing what once was a "normal" day into something horrifying; for example, Gen barely manages to survive the bombing while his friend dies. Barefoot Gen is heartbreaking yet raw and earnest, a harrowing and powerful World War II movie that more people should be aware of.

5 'Castle in the Sky' (1986)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Castle in the Sky is the first film to ever be animated by Studio Ghibli. While Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind is often considered a Studio Ghibli film by proxy, Castle in the Sky is their first official effort. It features young Sheeta (Keiko Yokozawa) and Pazu (Mayumi Tanaka) as they race against time and the world to reach a mysterious castle in the sky.

Themes found in a lot of Miyazaki's works include environmentalism and childhood innocence, and this gem of a movie heavily features both. Castle in the Sky has been regarded by certain critics as lying among the best adventure films of all time. It is also beautifully animated, an impressive feat for a completely new studio. The film's runtime was also pretty big for the '80s; animated films typically wouldn't run around two hours. Yet, Castle in the Sky defied conventions and expectations, producing a wildly imaginative and engrossing story that remains fresh and influential today.

4 'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

A young witch named Kiki (Minami Takayama) finds it quite difficult to fit into her new community as she struggles to support herself with her very own aerial delivery service. Kiki's Delivery Service is one of the most beloved Studio Ghibli films of all time, and for very good reason, cementing the studio as a true powerhouse in the world of animation on a global stage.

As stated, Kiki's Delivery Service is commonly regarded as one of the greatest Studio Ghibli films ever produced. Its cute and fun nature never ceases to bring warmth to the hearts of everyone who views it, even 39 years later. The plot isn't overly complicated; it's a simple story about a young woman attempting to find her place in the world. Yet, it remains relatable, possessing a universality that makes it evergreen, the equivalent of comfort food in cinematic form.

3 'Akira' (1988)

Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo

Known as one of the greatest animated films of all time, Akira did a lot for the anime medium, extending its appeal to general audiences. The plot follows a young teenager, a group of psychics, and the teenager's biker friends, who are the only thing between a biker gang member turned psychotic psychic and the destruction of Neo-Tokyo.

Akira is an incredible feat of animated cinema. With stellar art design, a complex plot, and wonderful characters, Akira set a new standard for modern anime. The film is commonly known as something truly special and an example of everything anime can and should be as a medium. It proved to Western audiences that anime films can easily stand up against and even far surpass the films of the West and helped make anime seem "cool." Throughout the years, Akira's influences can be felt in everything from The Matrix to Ghost in the Shell.

2 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Grave of the Fireflies depicts the struggles of Japanese citizens during World War II through the lens of a young brother and his little sister struggling to survive. The film is actually semi-autobiographical; the author of the source material, Akiyuki Nosaka, wrote the story due to how many family members he lost in the war, including his little sister. Struck with intense survivor's guilt, Nosaka took to writing, producing Grave of the Fireflies.

Although Nosaka got many offers for adaptions, he decided animation was the only medium that could accurately depict his beloved story and accepted Studio Ghibli's offer. While the acclaimed production house typically creates films blooming with color and fantastical ideas, they were the perfect choice to bring this harrowing story to the big screen. Grave of the Fireflies astoundingly portrays such a tragic story about the consequences of war with honesty and empathy but without embellishing the events. The film is a haunting masterpiece of anime and a harsh condemnation of war and its ruthless senselessness.

1 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

My Neighbor Totoro is the ultimate Studio Ghibli film and the standard against which all subsequent efforts are measured. Indeed, it defined every Studio Ghibli film to come after and, along with Spirited Away, is regarded as the best effort to come out of the revered production company. The plot centers on two young girls who move closer to their sick mom. Soon, they begin experiencing colorful adventures with the forest spirits surrounding their new home.

Vivid and heartfelt, My Neighbor Totoro is arguably one of the greatest anime productions of all time, even to this day. The animation is stellar, the world is detailed and expansive, the characters are well-developed, and the story is touching and heartwarming. My Neighbor Totoro masterfully balances tones, as it tends to get serious and sad despite its overall lighthearted approach.

