The '80s was an amazing and truly game-changing time for anime in film. With smash hits such as My Neighbor Totoro and Akira, the world was treated to some great content throughout the entire decade, and the genre saw an expansion like never before. But in a decade as good as that, there are genuinely amazing films that fall under the radar while others jump into the limelight.

Anime lovers are consistently looking for new content to watch and fall in love with, and with so many great films from the '80s that never got the time of day they deserved, there are plenty of options out there to dive into. By delving into the '80s, fans can travel to the planet Venus or watch crime-fighting robots in Tokyo fight off a virus that could put everyone in danger. These brilliant '80s anime movies never got their time in the spotlight, and it's high time they get the recognition they deserve.

10 'Demon City Shinjuku' (1988)

Directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri

When her father, the World President, is kidnapped, Sayaka (Hiromi Tsuru & Teresa Gallagher) sets out with her protector, Kyoya (Hideyuki Hori & Bradley Lavelle), to put a stop to the kidnapper, Rebi Rah (Kiyoshi Kobayashi & Bob Sessions). When they discover that Rabi intends to raise hell, suddenly, much more than the World President's life is at stake.

The visuals of Demon City Shinjuku are stellar in almost every way. The breathtaking sword combat found in Kyoya's action sequences is beautifully animated and the atmosphere throughout the film's world is lifeless in all the best ways. The director, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, is well known for his gritty works, including the likes of Vampire D: Bloodlust and Ninja Scroll. Thus, it's no secret that Demon City Shinjuku turned out the way that it did. It's an intriguing watch that will keep viewers engaged the whole way through.

9 'Cyborg 009: Legend of the Super Galaxy' (1980)

Directed by: Masayuki Akehi