The Big Picture The 90s anime films were groundbreaking, influencing Western culture and establishing iconic classics still revered today.

Jin-Roh, Ninja Scroll, Macross Plus, and more offer diverse genres and styles, showcasing anime greatness.

From political dramas to action-packed adventures, anime from the 90s continues to captivate audiences with its timeless storytelling.

The 90s was an incredible time for anime in film. Thanks to companies like Studio Ghibli and Production I.G, these films actually helped anime become more accepted in the West and deeply influenced modern pop culture. Before anime was mainstream and thus cool, several masterpieces of the 90s turned the heads of general audiences and made them think differently.

For fans of anime, this decade was unbelievable and defined so much of anime culture, film and television. Certain acclaimed and popular movies made history and are still looked back on as some of the greatest anime efforts of all time. From animated triumphs widely regarded as groundbreaking classics to underappreciated gems that are no less worthy, there's no denying that these films are iconic staples in the anime medium.

10 'Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade' (1999)

Directed by Hiroyuki Okiura

Close

Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade touches on the idea of society's predators and their prey. Set in an alternate version of history where the Nazis won World War II, the film follows Kazuki, the traumatized member of an elite police tactical unit, who falls for a young woman, the sister of a terrorist he witnessed commit suicide in a bombing. Soon, the ghost of the dead woman begins to haunt him as he is put on trial for reconditioning.

When most general audiences think of anime, they think of popular action series like My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan or romances like Your Lie in April. But what sets Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade apart from most anime is the fact that it's a slow-burn political drama. This noir features a fascist dystopia that is methodical, gets audiences thinking, and provides deep commentary on society as the world knows it.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Ninja Scroll' (1993)

Directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri

Close

When expert ninja Jubei is tricked into killing his fellow swordsmen, he leaves his life behind and becomes a killer for hire. As he travels, Jubei comes across a clan of demonic ninjas and must stop them from taking over the government of Japan.

To put it simply, Ninja Scroll is an all around great action movie. The animation is absolutely beautiful and holds up incredibly well to this day. While the premise may seem like a simple-minded and gratuitously violent bloodbath, every character is diverse and keeps the fights and dialogue engaging. Good action can't work as well without a good plot, and Ninja Scroll's intricate, thought-provoking narrative is compelling enough to enhance the action at play.

Buy on Amazon

8 'Macross Plus' (1995)

Directed by Shoji Kawamori

Image via Triangle Staff

Originally a television series, Macross Plus was re-edited into a theatrical version following its completion. The plot follows two old friends turned rivals who are assigned to competing test pilot projects involving jet aircraft with transforming abilities. Just when things heat up, an old flame from their past enters the fray, bringing bittersweet memories to the forefront and making things far more complicated.

Filled to the brim with stunning animation and thrilling pacing, Macross Pluss is a triumph of the action and sci-fi genres.

Macross Plus is the perfect film for fans of franchises like Top Gun and Gundam. Filled to the brim with stunning animation and thrilling pacing, the film is a triumph of the action and sci-fi genres. The dub is fairly good, but the original version is intense, emotionally riveting, and astoundingly well-acted, as the performances go a long way in enhancing the plot and making the animation even more exciting. Macross Plus is ambitious, narratively challenging, and endlessly entertaining, crafting a mechanical world with no equal.

7 'The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Directed by Hideaki Anno and Kazuya Tsurumaki

Image via Toei Company

Marking the end of the first iteration of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, The End of Evangelion rocked the world with a final movie worthy of its revered franchise. The film happens at the same time as the final two episodes of the television series, set within protagonist Shinji Ikari's head. Thus, The End of Evangelion is dedicated to showcasing the events happening in the real world as Ikari faces his emotions.

The End of Evangelion's deconstruction of the mech genre garnered a slew of popular reviews which still hold up to this day. Aside from the film taking a tad bit more mental work than usual to understand, people seem to have nothing but good things to say about this otherwise wonderful finale to the fan-favorite series. The End of Evangelion serves as an example of how to make a great conclusion, delivering all the thrills without forgetting the emotional beats.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion Release Date July 19, 1997 Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Kotono Mitsuishi Runtime 1 hr 27 min

Watch on Netflix

6 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

If there's anyone who reigns supreme in the anime film space, it's Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. The 90s is easily one of Studio Ghibli's best eras, thanks to films like Princess Mononoke. When a young boy named Ashitaka seeks out the god Shishigami to cure his body of an infection he suffers from after an animal attack, he finds himself in a war between the gods of the forest and the humans who suck away its resources. This sends him in the direction of Princess Mononoke and her companion, the wolf god Moro.

One of the core conflicts in storytelling is Man versus Nature, and few films encapsulate that primordial struggle better than Princess Mononoke. With how much humans seem to be continuously degrading the planet in the modern age, this film seems to ring just as true today as it did in 1997. Beyond its timeless and potent message, Princess Mononoke is a spectacular animated tour-de-force and arguably Miyazaki's most intimate work.

Princess Mononoke (1997) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date July 12, 1997 Cast Yôji Matsuda , Yuriko Ishida , Yûko Tanaka , Kaoru Kobayashi , Masahiko Nishimura , Tsunehiko Kamijô Runtime 134 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki

5 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

Image via Rex Entertainment

Perfect Blue is an institution in modern anime. Mima Kierigoe is a Japanese singer encouraged to give up her career as a singer to become an actress. Soon, she lands a role in a murder mystery television series. But when she starts to get pursued by a tormenting fan and her past itself, Mima begins to lose her grip on reality.

This stirring psychological thriller brings twists at seemingly every turn and is one of those films that really gets the viewer thinking, thanks to its challenging and daunting narrative. The way the script of Mima's acting debut reflects her real life brings nightmares and dreams, blending them with the real world and enhancing the story, keeping it elusive yet engaging. Visually stunning and highly stylized, Perfect Blue is a genuine cinematic experience, attacking every sense with its haunting and mesmeric approach.

Perfect Blue (1997) Release Date February 28, 1998 Cast Junko Iwao , Rica Matsumoto , Masaaki Ôkura , Shinpachi Tsuji Runtime 81

Watch on AMC+

4 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

Image via Metrodome Distribution/Manga Entertainment

The original 1995 Ghost in the Shell is one of the best pieces of media in the cyberpunk genre. Set in 2029 in the fictional New Port City, the plot centers on Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg haunting an elusive ghost hacker known as the Pupper Master.

Ghost in the Shell is intelligent and creepily prophetic of current society, featuring a world dominated by technology. It's also one of the first anime films of all time to incorporate CGI and blend it with traditional two-dimensional imagery. Coupled with its addictive and twisting narrative, Ghost in the Shell becomes not just an expertly executed film but a groundbreaking achievement. Director Mamoru Oshii crafted one of the most sophisticated films of the 90s, which continues to influence modern science fiction.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 8, 1995 Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Iemasa Kayumi Runtime 82

3 'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

Directed by Yoshifumi Kondo