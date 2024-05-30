The '90s was an incredible time for anime and provided audiences with a wonderful catalog of films that both made history and set a new standard for animated films in general. But the decade was so packed with content that there were a lot of gems that fell under the radar and didn't get the recognition they deserved.

There is an entire category of films that never got the spotlight they deserved that fans of anime today would have a wonderful time watching. Whether it's a cute and introspective piece like Only Yesterday or a film about the consequences of warlike Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, there are tons of different types of films for any kind of anime fan looking for an undervalued piece of cinema to look back on and experience for the first time.

10 'Comet in Moominland' (1992)

Directed by Masayuki Kojima & Hiroshi Saito

A comet is heading towards the Moomin Valley, and in hopes of stopping it, Moomin, My, and Sniff venture out of their home. Along the way, they befriend Snusmumriken, Snorkfroken, and Snorken, who also hope to stop the comet from colliding with Earth.

The Moomin franchise is highly beloved through both its novels and television series, and this resulted in the film being received pretty well. The theatrical film followed the series but actually acts as a prequel to said series, adding a lot of fun context to the setting and characters that are present in the series. Comet in Moominland is astoundingly adorable and leaves viewers with a warm heart and big smiles on their faces because, at the end of the day, it's just a genuinely fun and cute movie.

9 'Like the Clouds, Like the Wind' (1990)

Directed by Hisayuki Toriumi

After young Ginga (Ryoko Sano) hears of an opportunity to be the wife of the Emperor, she begins to learn to read and write alongside the other potential head wives, and things go well until she learns of a conspiracy of treachery against the Emperor from his former wife's mother.

Like the Clouds, Like the Wind is a cute and genuine film that is surprisingly quite progressive for its day and age. The film actively counters a lot of the sexist and misogynistic ideals that were quite common back in the '90s. There are loads of gender-bending in places, and it's treated as something completely normal. The film is filled to the brim with romance and fun, and it gets quite emotional when the latter half of the film comes around. This would be a great film to show anime lovers who want to get their kids into the medium.

8 'A Wind Named Amnesia' (1990)

Directed by Kazuo Yamazaki, Yoshiaki Kawajiri and Rintaro

Like many '90s anime, the world has been diluted into a post-apocalyptic landscape. But what makes A Wind Named Amnesia stand out is that the world got to the place it did through a mysterious gust of wind that erased all human knowledge, including even the most basic things like how to speak and consideration.

Over the years since its release, the film has gained something of a cult following. The film finds itself as one of the most unique takes on the post-apocalyptic genre there is, and the consequences of the unique scenario incite the film to create a world that can't be found anywhere else. Not only does the film stand out among the rest in concept, but the plot is well-written and thought-provoking. It's not a perfect film, but even the most experienced anime viewer would find it hard to discover a world like this elsewhere.

7 'Junkers Come Here' (1995)

Directed by Jun'ichi Sato & Rob Bakewell