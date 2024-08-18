The anime world in cinema is large, expansive, and full of engaging and compelling stories. With so many talented creatives in the space consistently making magic for everyone to enjoy, plenty of films out there are pretty darn close to perfect. Anime movies like Spirited Away and Ghost in the Shell are worthy of being called "masterpieces" thanks to their profound impact on the medium and cinema as a whole.

Then there are some anime movies that come incredibly close to perfection without ever achieving it. It's incredibly difficult to craft a perfect film, so even the greatest most likely can't be considered perfect. Sometimes, a film gets close to being flawless, but there's just one aspect that holds it back from reaching that incredibly high standard. However, that doesn't make them any less worthy of appreciation; if anything, their flaws make them all the more interesting.

10 'Cowboy Bebop: The Movie' (2001)

Directed by Tensai Okamura, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Shinichiro Watanabe & Yoshiyuki Takei

Cowboy Bebop is commonly known as one of the best anime series of all time, so when the film came around, many eagerly waited to see if the quality would follow suit. Upon release, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie was met with audience praise from all around the globe. Whether from people who had already fallen in love with Spike (Koichi Yamadera) and his crew or newcomers who got dragged along with friends and found a new favorite franchise.

While being a very well-received film, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie can struggle with characterization and slower pacing, which keep it from being perfect. That doesn't take away from all its achievements, and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie is still an explosive rollercoaster of a ride most of the time that more than lives up to the legacy of its revered predecessor.

9 'Toyko Godfathers' (2003)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

Tokyo Godfathers has an incredibly fun premise. On Christmas Eve, a found family of three homeless people come across a newborn baby while searching for food in trash bins. Without much intel on whom the baby may be, they begin a search around Tokyo to seek out the baby's parents.

Tokyo Godfathers is a wonderfully put-together Christmas film that is very heartwarming and fun at its core. The only thing keeping it from being a perfect film is that, at times, some of the emotional beats don't tend to hit as well as they're intended to. But Satoshi Kon taking the major risk of putting a genre that is typically best in live-action into animation, is a huge accomplishment.

8 'Wolf Children' (2012)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

A young woman named Hana (Aoi Miyazaki) falls in love with a Wolf Man (Takao Ohsawa) and gives birth to two halfling wolf babies. However, her world is turned upside down when the love of her life tragically dies. After such a tragedy, she seeks a new home in a small town and does her best to rebuild her life from the ground up, caring for her ever-growing wolf babies.

Wolf Children is a love letter to single parents and a cinematic achievement spearheaded by the likes of the astoundingly talented Mamoru Hosoda. The film's only issue is that the plot can tread the line of being bland at some points. However, any minor shortcoming in the film is offset by the beautiful animation and timeless message about growing pains and letting go.

7 'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

Directed by Yoshifumi Kondo