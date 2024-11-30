While anime as a medium is most often recognized and popular in serialized and episodic form, there have been a multitude of groundbreaking feature films in the anime world since the genre's beginning. Easily the most critically acclaimed and recognizable name when it comes to anime films is Studio Ghibli, the legendary animation studio with iconic titles like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, and so many more under their belt.

While the studio is one of the first names that come to mind in the world of feature-length anime, they are far from the only studio creating such high-quality films in Japanese animation, with many films even surpassing Ghibli's gargantuan standard for quality. Whether it be other classics of the genre that were deeply inspirational alongside early Ghibli films, or more modern films that took inspiration from Ghibli classics yet transformed and modernized in execution, there are a lot of great offerings for non-Ghibli anime films.

10 'Night on the Galactic Railroad' (1985)

Directed by Gisaburo Sugii

A spiritual and somber anime experience that follows a similar style of calm melancholy as early Ghibli films, the allure of Night on the Galactic Railroad makes it a perfect underrated animated movie. The film follows young feline boy Giovanni, who lives a draining life due to being often ridiculed by his peers at school and emotionally distant from those at his work and home. Just as his isolation seems to be getting the worst of him, a mysterious train traveling far across the universe arrives, so he hops on the train accompanied by his school acquaintance, Campanella.

Night on the Galactic Railroad is a film that is massively elevated by its alluring energy and distinct vision for childlike whimsy and innocence. Seeing a wide variety of different people and societies through the lens of Giovanni and Campanella makes for a simple yet deeply gratifying experience, even if it certainly leans on the stranger side of things. While it may be based on a children's book, the film may be too surrealist and abstract for young audiences to fully appreciate, yet its unique vision for filmmaking, especially for the era it was released, makes it a true anime hidden gem.

Night on the Galactic Railroad Release Date July 13, 1985 Director Gisaburō Sugii Cast Chika Sakamoto , Mayumi Tanaka , Junko Hori , Kaori Nakahara , Yoshie Shimamura , Reiko Niimura , Ayumi Ishijo , Ayako Hori , Chikao Ohtsuka , Hidehiro Kikuchi , Yuriko Fuchizaki , Shun Yashiro , Fujio Tokita , Gorō Naya , Miyuki Ichijou , Ryūji Saikachi , Takeshi Aono , Tetsuya Kaji Runtime 108 minutes

9 'Summer Wars' (2009)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

A wildly creative mixture of a high-stakes virtual world action movie and a romantic family drama, Summer Wars balances these two completely different stories in a seamless and effective way. The film follows young student Keiji, who acts as a part-time moderator in the massive online virtual world of "OZ" as he ends up being framed for hacking the world by a high-end artificial intelligence known as "Love Machine". At the same time, Keiji ends up being invited by a classmate to act as her fiancé on her grandmother's 90th birthday.

Summer Wars makes the most of director Mamoru Hosoda's experience with other anime stories filled with creative character designs, like Digimon and One Piece, to create a perfect mixture of wonder and emotional weight. While the clear draw comes from the deeply expressive world of OZ, the mellow rom-com-styled side plot of the large family gathering and fake dating adds some much-needed variety to the pacing and story.

Buy on Amazon

8 'The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya' (2010)

Directed by Yasuhiro Takemoto and Tatsuya Ishihara

Adapted from the fourth light novel in the Haruhi Suzumiya series, The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya directly follows events of the previous television series for its enthralling Christmastime sci-fi mystery. The film follows the SOS Brigade setting up plans for a Christmas time festival among friends, yet only a few days later, one member of the brigade, Kyon, has his entire world flipped upside down. Kyon arrives at school one day to see that Haruhi Suzumiya has gone missing, none of his classmates remember anything about her, him, or the Brigade, and Kyon is the only one who remembers Haruhi.

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya manages to accomplish the near-impossible by not only acting as an effective finale to a fan-favorite series but effectively standing on its own merits without requiring a viewing of the original series. Its simple yet enthralling premise of widespread disappearance as if they never existed instantly gets the audience invested and intrigued in the overarching mystery. It easily makes for one of the best anime movies of the 2010s, made that much better for those already familiar with these beloved characters.

Buy on Amazon

7 'Mind Game' (2004)

Directed by Masaaki Yuasa