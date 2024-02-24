The Big Picture Anime films have emerged as a reliable revenue source for domestic movie theaters in the volatile 2020s box office landscape.

The domestic success of anime features has drastically increased in recent years, with titles like Demon Slayer breaking box office records.

The mainstream popularity of anime, combined with strategic distribution and fan engagement, has propelled anime films to box office success.

There are few surefire bets in the domestic box office landscape in the 2020s. Thanks to a multitude of factors (like COVID-19 and especially the actions of major movie studios), it’s more difficult than ever to ascertain what will and won’t become a hit on the big screen in North America. One unexpected but welcome source of constant revenue has emerged for domestic movie theaters in this volatile era, though. Anime features have become a go-to source of revenue, with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba —The Movie: Mugen Train in April 2021 becoming one of the first post-March 2020 domestic theatrical hits with a whopping $49.8 million haul.

Prior to March 2020 (when movie theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), only three anime features from Japan (the initial two installments in the Pokémon movie series and the January 2019 title Dragon Ball Super: Broly) had cracked $20 million domestically. Counting Mugen Train in April 2021, four anime features from Japan have exceeded $20 million in North America in less than three years, with The Boy and the Heron clearing an impressive $45 million in its domestic run to become the third-biggest anime film ever in this territory! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba— To the Hashira Training is 2024’s first anime feature and aims to continue the recent domestic financial hot streak of these titles. The impressive figures that this Demon Slayer installment is following up on make it clear that anime films have become a quasi-savior for domestic movie theaters in the 2020s. But how did we get here? How did we go from Doragon bôru Z: Fukkatsu no 'F' (Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F) making $8 million in August 2015 to the superb leggy domestic run of The Boy and the Heron less than a decade later?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training (2024) 9 10 Tanjiro undergoes rigorous training with the Stone Hashira, Himejima, in his quest to become a Hashira. Meanwhile, Muzan continues to search for Nezuko and Ubuyashiki. Release Date February 23, 2024 Director Haruo Sotozaki Cast Natsuki Hanae , Kengo Kawanishi , Akari Kitō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Hiro Shimono Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Koyoharu Gotouge

Anime Has Always Been Popular, It’s Just More Mainstream Now

Britannica claims that what audiences around the world consider "modern anime" started in the year 1956. This artform (which houses a wide array of genres, styles, and tones) has been around for eons, while academic essays have traced the origins of American anime fandoms to as early as the 1970s! As with countless other pieces of pop culture from foreign territories, anime existed long before it rose to mainstream notoriety. Heck, the initial success of those two inaugural Pokémon movies demonstrated that it was possible for features rendered in anime to make big bucks in North America. Unfortunately, that pair of movies only got a major theatrical release domestically because it was tied into a big kid-friendly TV show.

Anime features, for much of the last few decades, were held back from reaching their fullest potential at the domestic box office by a multitude of factors. For one, anime was still considered a “niche” interest in America, with sitcoms and mainstream movies alike often equating those who liked Neon Genesis Evangelion with “creepy” nerds. More pressingly, though, major anime titles rarely got big theatrical releases. American movie studios have always exhibited wariness over distributing foreign language titles and animated movies that skew toward adults. Combining the two factors (as countless classic anime features did) made these titles a non-starter for many American movie studios.

Titles considered masterpieces today, like Perfect Blue, opened in a single North American theater back in 1999. Fellow Satoshi Kon movie Paprikaonly got its theater count “boosted” to 37 locations nearly a decade later in 2007, which ensured that neither movie could clear $1 million domestically. Even the works of Hayao Miyazaki weren't impervious to this problem. Princess Mononoke never played in more than 129 theaters in 1999, an element that limited its box office gross to just $2.29 million. Even after Spirited Away won the Best Animated Feature Oscar and cracked $10 million domestically, the next Miyazaki film (Howl's Moving Castle) only reached a peak theater count of 202 locations. That was only 73 more locations than the peak theater count of Mononoke six years earlier!

These limited theatrical release plans created a self-fulfilling prophecy where anime films could only appeal to a limited range of audiences. American studios took this as a sign that anime features were only popular with a handful of people and never took chances on giving them bigger releases. The mighty box office hauls of 2020s hits like The Boy and the Heron would be forever out of reach if this trend had continued unchallenged…

The Mid-2010s Changed Anime Films Forever Domestically

By the mid-2010s, fanbases for anime properties had not only grown exponentially in North America, but those fanbases were craving public forums to consume their favorite most-anticipated properties. Rising up to meet that demand was FUNimation, a company specializing in anime that began distributing its own projects theatrically in North America in 2015 with Doragon bôru Z: Fukkatsu no 'F'. Previously, anime titles in North America had been handled by distributors like Sony Pictures Classics or Miramax who were uncomfortable with the concept of “adult animation,” it wasn’t really their specialty. An outfit like FUNimation, though, was built on adult-skewing anime. It was their bread and butter!

With that comfort, FUNimation put out this Dragon Ball title into over 900 theaters and reaped a mighty $8 million box office haul from their efforts. A new day had dawned for anime features at the North American box office that would soon give a financial boost to even non-franchise titles like Your Name in their North American runs. The late 2010s saw a boon for anime titles in domestic movie theaters that laid a vibrant foundation for the 2020s revolution of these movies at the box office. What led to those box office hauls growing further? Partially it can be chalked up to people catching up on properties like Demon Slayer or My Hero Academia in quarantine during the pandemic.

When people were trapped in their homes, those lengthy runs of classic anime programs were a great way to pass the time. Becoming accustomed to the mythology of these shows inspired a new legion of fans who could get excited once these properties came to the big screen. Plus, the natural passage of time allowed for these titles to build on a sense of nostalgia, that classic element fueling so many box office hits. The Boy and the Heron in December 2023 especially played on the decades of affection and familiarity domestic audiences have for the works of Miyazaki. Over that lengthy career, artists can build up fanbases that can support major domestic box office grosses.

Even American Adaptations Reflect How Mainstream Anime Has Become

Image via Netflix

It doesn’t hurt the box office pull of anime films that Hollywood studios have begun to exploit an assortment of anime properties as new sources for live-action tentpole movies and especially TV shows. Live-action Netflix programs like One Piece and Cowboy Bebop were costly endeavors, banking on the idea that these projects had large enough fanbases to sustain live-action adaptations. In the process, they’ve helped to put the brand names of various famous anime properties on more and more people’s radars. Anime was once dismissed by North American pop culture as a “niche” interest. Now Sony/Columbia Pictures is preparing a One Punch Man movie while Lionsgate is prepping a live-action blockbuster take on Naruto with Destin Daniel Cretton set to helm.

Even with an abundance of American live-action remakes on the horizon, anime features straight from Japan are still making a killing at the domestic box office. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba —To the Hashira Training debuted at number one at the box office and Spy x Family Code: White is set as the next major theatrical wide release in the first four months of 2024. Countless other titles from FUNimation, Crunchyroll, and other distributors will surely follow throughout 2024 and the coming years. Why wouldn’t they? When it comes to delivering a reliable box office hit in the COVID-era theatrical landscape, the time has proven just right for anime features to shine.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training is now playing only in theaters.

