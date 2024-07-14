Fans of all things dark, gory and chilling are in luck when it comes to the medium of anime. Anime is no stranger to more mature and darker themes, providing audiences with some incredibly disturbing material for several decades it's been around. Indeed, the medium tends to take things to degrees not often seen in the West, challenging viewers' notions and subverting their expectations.

Whether it's a story told through the lens of an intense vampire hunter, a thought-provoking and mind-bending journey, or a heartbreaking tale about the after-effects of the nuclear bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, there are some remarkably dark yet thoughtful anime films out there. Audiences can dive into these films knowing they're going to get something that will give them chills in one way or another. A quality film is a quality film, no matter how dark.

10 'Paprika' (2007)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

By day, Doctor Atsuko Chiba (Megumi Hayashibara & Cindy Robinson) is a brilliant scientist; by night, she acts as Paprika, a detective specializing in dreams. One day, someone steals some prototype technology that Dr. Chiba and her colleagues are working on intended for psychiatric patients. Tensions arise when they realize that the tech has the potential to destroy a mind from the inside out.

Paprika is among the best arthouse animated movies, a unique entry into the genre. The dream sequences are trippy and mind-blowing (pun intended); while dreams can be good, they can also be deceptive and misleading. A dark feeling of fear emanates throughout the film, leaving an unsettling vibe in the audience that makes Paprika feel like a dark exploration of the mind and how truly deceiving it can be, leaving viewers thinking about their inner thoughts and drives.

Paprika Release Date June 22, 2007 Cast Megumi Hayashibara , Tōru Emori , Katsunosuke Hori , Tôru Furuya , Koichi Yamadera , Akio Otsuka , Hideyuki Tanaka , Satomi Kôrogi Runtime 90 Minutes Writers Yasutaka Tsutsui , Seishi Minakami , Satoshi Kon

9 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Directed by Mizuho Nishikubo & Mamoru Oshii

There's not much darker than looking into a future that is so apparently possible that it keeps you up at night. The events of Ghost in the Shell depict a world in which technology has reached a point where robots and AI have become the norm, inciting a discussion on what it means to be human.

Ghost in the Shell shows how easy it is for the line between humans and sentient technology to blur, an incredibly relevant topic in today's day and age, as AI has begun to take over, especially in the art space. Ghost in the Shell's themes are challenging but intriguing and thought-provoking, offering not a condemnation but rather a starting point to analyze the potential ramifications of becoming too reliant on technology.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 8, 1995 Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Iemasa Kayumi Runtime 82

8 'Akira' (1988)

Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo

A government experiment, Tetsuo Shima (Nozomu Sasaki, Jan Rabson & Joshua Seth), is set loose on a civilian population. As Tetsuo's dormant psychic powers awaken, it's up to Shotaro Kaneda (Mitsuo Iwata, Cam Clarke & Johnny Yong Bosh) and friends to put a stop to him once and for all.

What makes Akira so dark is the message it sends about history repeating itself, no matter how much humanity tries to stop it; if anything, its actions only facilitate the cyclical nature of fate. Its discussions regarding the effects that power in the wrong hands has on the greater world also feel far too close to home. Tetsuo is the perfect vehicle to explore these issues, becoming one of the best villains in anime and the blueprint for many future characters.

Akira (1988) Release Date July 16, 1988 Cast Mitsuo Iwata , Nozomu Sasaki , Mami Koyama , Taro Ishida , Tesshô Genda , Mizuho Suzuki , Tatsuhiko Nakamura , Fukue Itō , Kazuhiro Shindō Runtime 124 Minutes Writers Katsuhiro Otomo , Izô Hashimoto

7 'Vampire Hunter D' (1985)

Directed by Toyoo Ashida

Based on a series of books of the same name, Vampire Hunter D follows young Doris Lang (Michie Tomizawa, Barbara Goodson & Luci Christian), lined up to be the bride for the terrifying vampire, Count Magnus Lee (Seizo Kato, Jeff Winkless & David Wald). Knowing she is lined up for a terrible future, she hires the vampire hunter D (Kaneto Shiozawa, John Gremillion & Michael McConnohie) to end Lee once and for all. As it turns out, D is part vampire himself, and the mission is deeply personal.

An underrated anime gem of the '80s, Vampire Hunter D is packed to the brim with gory action and style that overlays the film like a nice cherry on top of a cake. With the film hitting screens about 13 years before Wesley Snipes ever took up the mantle as Blade, Vampire Hunter D was a trendsetter in the vampire genre. D and his crusade against Count Magnus Lee make for a great dark romp that is as thrilling as it's unforgettable.

6 'Empire of Corpses' (2015)

Directed by Ryotaro Makihara

In the world of Empire of Corpses, reanimating corpses is against the law. When he breaks said law, Watson (Yoshimasa Hosoya & Ernesto Jason Liebrecht) has two choices: he can either work for the government to pay off his crimes or face a terrifying punishment. When he's sent on a mission to retrieve the notes of the mysterious and legendary Dr. Frankenstein, things go off the rails.

Although it's a more recent installment in the catalog, Empire of Corpses is a ride that explores the dark concept of death and reanimation. It tries to answer the question of how far greedy people will go to satisfy their wants and needs, arriving at a bleak but sadly logical answer. And, with its absolutely gorgeous animation, it depicts how truly gorey and nasty the traditional Frankenstein ideas are.

5 'Wicked City' (1987)

Directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri

Wicked City may very well be one of the goriest and graphic anime films of all time. It pushes the lines of gore and sexuality in ways few films have ever dared to. As humans and demons attempt to co-exist, evil forces attempt to mess up an upcoming peace treaty re-signing.

A classic gem of '80s animation, Wicked City is quite well-known in the anime community for its intensely dark themes and imagery. The kills in the film are quite graphic, featuring scenes of dismemberment that put any modern movie to shame. It also does not hold its sexuality back, either; the erotic scenes are revealing and daring. Wicked City is simply not for the faint of heart in the slightest and is so graphic that it's stuck around with people even 37 years later.

Wicked City Release Date April 17, 1987 Cast Yusaku Yara , Toshiko Fujita , Ichirô Nagai , Takeshi Aono Runtime 82 minutes Writers Norio Osada

4 'Belladonna of Sadness' (1973)

Directed by Eiichi Yamamoto

Darkness doesn't just come from violence and gore. Sometimes, the darkest films simply tackle subject matter that is deeply troubling and potentially triggering. After a group of men assault and banish her from her village, Jeanne (Akiko Nagayama) gains unexpected power by making a deal with the Devil (Tatsuya Nakadai) and goes on a path of vengeance.

Taking place in medieval France, Belladonna of Sadness discusses and criticizes misogyny and tackles the effects assault can have on a person. The film is a genuinely hard watch but simultaneously enthralling with its wildly innovative visuals. Today, Belladonna of Sadness remains among the most underrated fantasy anime movies, even if its daring, if somewhat dated, nature has earned it a place among the great cult classics of anime.

3 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

The glitz and glamour of fame and success may be appealing to many, but it's not all that it's cracked up to be. In fact, it can be truly terrifying at times. With things like stalkers, the paparazzi always monitoring them, and the immense social pressure, being a star can be a very dark career at times. No film that captures this feeling of anxiousness better than Perfect Blue.

Perfect Blue follows pop singer Mima (Junk Iwao & Bridget Hoffman), who is pressured by her agent to give up singing and pursue acting. Soon, she becomes the target of a stalker, who starts killing those surrounding her. Perfect Blue explores the ideas behind the dark side of fame; as Mima begins to lose her mental grip, her fan base berates her for her decision, with the film offering a staunch and early critique of parasocial relationships between audiences and artists. One of the best anime movies of the '90s, Perfect Blue is dauntingly dark to watch Mimi be pushed to the brink because of how others perceive her.

Perfect Blue (1997) Release Date February 28, 1998 Cast Junko Iwao , Rica Matsumoto , Masaaki Ôkura , Shinpachi Tsuji Runtime 81

Directed by Mori Masaki

The effect of the nuclear bombs dropped on the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima was horrifying and devastating in ways that are unimaginable to the average person. It feels almost impossible to capture such devastation accurately and honestly in fiction, but the 1983 film Barefoot Gen succeeds.

Watching as women, dogs and children are melted and eviscerated is already brutal enough. The story takes an even more tragic turn when young Gen (Issei Miyazaki) must look his friends in the face as they stand before him, half-melted. Barefoot Gen is among the most haunting anime movies ever made, a raw depiction of war and the effects left on the world by the atomic bomb and a sobering reminder of the threat the world faces by still keeping them around.

Barefoot Gen Release Date June 13, 1992 Cast Issei Miyazaki , Catherine Battistone , Yoshie Shimamura , Iona Morris , Masaki Kôda , Brianne Brozey , Barbara Goodson , Takao Inoue Runtime 83 Minutes Writers Keiji Nakazawa

1 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Grave of the Fireflies' darkness comes from the narrative and the story behind said story. The plot follows a brother and sister trying to survive amidst World War II, with the narrative showcasing the struggles the Japanese faced during that time. This plot is already harrowing enough, as the film pulls no punches in depicting the pain of war-ravaged Japan.

The film's darkness increases when one learns Grave of the Fireflies's original author, Akiyuki Nosaka, wrote the story to mourn the loss of his family in the war, including his little sister. Writing Grave of the Fireflies served as a way for Nosaka to cope with his survivor's guilt. Thus, Grave of the Fireflies is not only an indictment of war but a testament to the pain left behind by conflict and the enduring guilt within those who survive.

Grave of the Fireflies Release Date July 26, 1989 Cast Tsutomu Tatsumi , Ayano Shiraishi , Akemi Yamaguchi Runtime 89 minutes Writers Isao Takahata

