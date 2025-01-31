Anime is often wrongly considered to be for kids, which is, of course, because of its name, which stems from the English word 'animation.' Don't be fooled, though, as anime itself is a whole field of cinema and TV to enjoy - it has a lot of intricate genres and various themes that show it can be relatable to all ages. Since it's been established as a culturally and cinematically relevant genre, understanding it means one has to dive in head first and start with some of the most essential movies and shows.

From Makoto Shinkai to Hayao Miyazaki, some of the biggest names in anime have made waves with their anime movies; Studio Ghibli has some of the most loved and watched movies in the world, and the studio's boss, Hayao Miyazaki, makes movies relevant to people of all ages, walks of life, and sexes. Others like Satoshi Kon and Katsuhiro Otomo changed the landscape of film with their work, with so many movies showing this genre has something special that will never be replicated in any Western remake attempt.

10 'Vampire Hunter D' (1985)

Directed by Toyou Ashida

The dark fantasy horror movie Vampire Hunter D has the sort of animation that will feel dated when watched. Still, it shows where and how the supernatural creature subgenre of anime evolved. Its animation style aside, the movie is essential viewing for fans of anime shows like Castlevania, Hellsing Ultimate, or Blood: The Last Vampire. It's set in a distant future, sometime in 12,000 AD, and follows a human girl, Doris Lang, who gets bitten by the vampire count, Magnus Lee, and becomes promised to him as his future wife.

Doris, wishing to escape her fate as a vampiric bride, hires a half-human, half-vampire hunter only known as D to kill the count and set her free of the promise. The movie expertly blends the supernatural with the human, and doesn't show any side as more virtuous or positive. Every character, whether vampire, werewolf, human, or otherwise, has personal motivations leading them to feelings of injustice, anger, and seeking revenge. Vampire Hunter D is an early example of a serious anime that tackles exceptionally adult topics like anger and forgiveness.

9 'The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Directed by Hideaki Anno and Kazuya Tsurumaki

Technically, The End of Evangelion is connected to the series Neon Genesis: Evangelion, but it represents an alternative ending and can be observed as a standalone movie. The anime series Neon Genesis: Evangelion follows Shinji Ikari, a reclusive and shy teenager trained to pilot a massive cyborg designed to fight supernatural beings called Angels. As Shinji comes out of his shell and befriends a new pilot, Asuka, they experience their battle for humanity as a test of personal strength and purpose. The show itself holds numerous metaphysical topics, and is pretty existentialist.

The End of Evangelion is a massively complex feature that can be watched and rewatched to pick up on various themes and interpretations. This movie is as essential as the series, if not more, as it provides an interesting view into religion, philosophy, and even Greek mythology. It provides the ending with Shinji and Asuka that people felt they needed after a controversial series finale, but it's also a stunning contribution to the apocalyptic sci-fi genre that can make even the most hardened minds feel in awe.

8 'Your Name' (2016)

Written and Directed by Makoto Shinkai

Despite being the most recent movie on the list, Your Name doesn't lack influence, impact, or character; it shows how anime developed from its humble beginnings to a powerhouse genre with examples that understand the human psyche a lot better than some people understand themselves. Your Name is a beautifully crafted story that combines science fiction and romance, and it follows Mitsuha and Taki, two high school kids who accidentally body-swapped one day. When they realize their condition, they begin bonding and helping each other in various ways.

It's hard to fully explain Your Name, but this short synopsis should be all anyone needs. Don't think, just dive in, and watch as visual poetry unfolds; this movie had a massive impact on audiences and is one of the highest-grossing anime movies ever; while some anime movies are more impactful abroad, Your Name specifically became a bigger hit in its home country, where it was hard to achieve such widespread success unless a movie came from Studio Ghibli. This movie's emotional impact lingers with the viewers for a long time after watching it and is one of the essential anime movies to understand its beauty and appeal.